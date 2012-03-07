版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 02:41 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts Ziggo Bond's 'B+' rating on watch positive

Overview	
     -- Dutch cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) has announced its 	
intention to launch an IPO. 	
     -- We understand that the company's shareholder loans and accrued 	
interest, which we currently treat as debt, will be converted into common 	
equity as part of the IPO transaction.	
     -- As a result, the transaction will likely considerably reduce the 	
company's adjusted debt leverage.	
     -- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term rating on Ziggo, and all 	
related issue ratings, on CreditWatch positive. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term 	
corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based leading cable operator Ziggo 	
Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo) on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
We also placed our 'BB' issue rating on Ziggo's senior secured notes and our 	
'B' issue rating on its senior notes on CreditWatch positive.	
	
Rationale	
	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, if successful, the IPO and 	
the conversion of shareholder loans into common equity should significantly 	
and durably improve our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. In 	
addition, we believe management's guidance on Ziggo's future financial 	
policy--with a net debt to EBITDA target of about 3.5x--will also contribute 	
to this sustainable improvement. 	
	
Our main adjustment to Ziggo's debt is the addition of shareholder loans at 	
holding company Zesko B.V. As of year-end 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted 	
debt included EUR2.3 billion of shareholder loans, resulting in an adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 6x. Excluding shareholder loans and accrued 	
interests, adjusted debt to EBITDA would have amounted to about 4x on Dec. 31, 	
2011. 	
	
The current rating is constrained by our assessment of the group's financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged," primarily owing to the group's high 	
adjusted leverage, sizable short-term shareholder loans, and its ultimate 	
ownership by private equity sponsors. 	
	
We assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its 	
highly attractive domestic market, solid track record, and the company's 	
strong competitive position in the Dutch pay-TV and fixed-line markets, which 	
translates into strong and consistent generation of free cash flows. Although 	
Ziggo's large domestic competitor Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is 	
deploying other competing technologies, such as voice-digital subscriber line 	
(VDSL) and fiber-to-the-home (FttH) broadband connections, we believe Ziggo 	
will maintain its competitive edge for some time. This could allow the company 	
to gain further market share in a highly penetrated, but still somewhat 	
growing, fixed broadband market. 	
	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, reflecting the 	
company's very modest debt amortization through 2014 and our expectation of 	
consistently robust discretionary cash flow generation.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated a ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses 	
of more than 2x over the next 12 months. 	
	
On the same date, liquidity sources for the next 12 months included: 	
     -- Funds from operations of more than EUR600 million; and 	
     -- A EUR50 million undrawn committed facility maturing early 2013. 	
	
This compares with liquidity uses over the same period primarily consisting of 	
capital expenditures of about EUR280 million. Cash flows are not seasonal, as 	
most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate 	
comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future. 	
	
Heavy senior debt maturities are due in 2017-2018. In addition, we note that 	
the outstanding shareholder loans (EUR2.3 billion including fast accruing 	
interests) will mature in 2015 at Zesko B.V. if they are not converted into 	
equity.	
	
Recovery analysis	
	
The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the 	
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V (not rated) is 'BB', two 	
notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects 	
the recovery rating assigned to SPV term loan E  of '1', indicating our 	
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a 	
payment default, with an issue rating of 'BB'.  	
	
The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'B', one notch below our 	
corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', 	
indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default.  	
	
We placed the issue ratings on CreditWatch positive following the CreditWatch 	
placement on the corporate credit rating.	
	
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We 	
believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after 	
a sustained period of operating underperformance. This scenario would lead to 	
a default in 2015 as EBITDA declines to EUR470 million. We will revise our 	
hypothetical default scenario and year of default after the IPO transaction 	
has been completed. 	
	
We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and 	
profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its 	
satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, 	
and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current 	
simulated hypothetical point of default, we value the group at about EUR2.8 	
billion.	
	
With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a 	
recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery 	
prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects 	
on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the 	
assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities.	
	
CreditWatch 	
	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch positive placement upon completion of the 	
IPO. 	
	
If the IPO is successful and all shareholder loans (included accrued interest) 	
are converted into common equity, we could raise the corporate credit rating 	
and issue ratings by one or two notches, provided we continue to expect that 	
adjusted leverage will fall toward 4x. 	
	
The CreditWatch resolution will also critically depend on the ultimate 	
ownership structure and our understanding of the potential exit strategy of 	
private equity sponsors. We believe that continuing control by private equity 	
sponsors will likely continue to constrain the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 	
April 4, 2006	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.	
Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Stable/--	
	
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.	
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Pos        B	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
Torenspits B.V.	
 Senior Secured*                        BB/Watch Pos       BB	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
	
Ziggo Finance B.V	
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Pos       BB	
	
*Guaranteed by Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.	
  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

