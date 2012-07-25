GRUPOAEROMEXICOSABDECV/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
July 25 Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV : * says places order for 100 Boeing Co aircraft * Says order is for ninety 737-8 max and ten 787-9 dreamliners * Aeromexico says order volume to be worth around $11 billion
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017