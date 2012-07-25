版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 21:35 BJT

GRUPOAEROMEXICOSABDECV/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 25 Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV : * says places order for 100 Boeing Co aircraft * Says order is for ninety 737-8 max and ten 787-9 dreamliners * Aeromexico says order volume to be worth around $11 billion

