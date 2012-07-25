版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 21:49 BJT

SUNCORENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

CALGARY, , July 25 Suncor Energy Inc : * CEO says not focused on getting to one million barrels per day by 2020 * CEO steve Williams says not interested in growth for growths sake * CEO says Suncor to focus on profitable growth * CEO says company will examine spending to ensure it achieves desired returns

for shareholders

