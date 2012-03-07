版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 03:57 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises, withdraws RBC Bank (USA) ratings

Overview	
     -- We are raising our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC 	
Bank (USA) to 'A/A-1' from 'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial 	
Services Group's (PNC) acquisition of RBC Bank. 	
     -- The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A. 	
(PNC Bank; the main operating company for PNC) and thus the ratings have been 	
equalized with the ratings on PNC Bank. The outlook is stable.	
     -- We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive where they had 	
been placed on June 21, 2011, following the announcement of the acquisition. 	
     -- We are also withdrawing the ratings at the company's request.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on RBC Bank (USA) (RBC Bank) to 'A/A-1' from 	
'BBB-/A-3' following the closing of PNC Financial Services Group's (PNC) 	
acquisition of RBC Bank. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's then 	
withdrew the ratings at the company's request.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view the company is "core" to PNC Bank N.A. (PNC 	
Bank; the main operating company for PNC) due to our belief RBC Bank and its 	
branch network will be fully integrated into PNC Bank and will operate under 	
the PNC brand. 	
	
We believe the transaction will be beneficial to RBC Bank as it will give the 	
bank the necessary size and scale it did not have under its previous owner to 	
compete more effectively in the U.S. southeast states of Alabama, Florida, 	
Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. As such, we have equalized the ratings 	
on RBC Bank with those on PNC Bank.	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
RBC Bank (U.S.A.)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Stable/A-1       BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3	
 Certificate Of Deposit	
  Local Currency                        A/A-1              BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3	
Commercial Paper                        A-1                A-3/Watch Pos	
	
Ratings Withdrawn                       To                 From	
RBC Bank (U.S.A.)	
Counterparty Credit Rating              NR                 A/Stable/A-1	
Certificate of Deposit                   	
  Local Currency                        NR                 A/A-1	
  Commercial Paper                      NR                 A-1	
	
NR-Not rated.

