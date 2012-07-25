版本:
SUNCORENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Suncor Energy Inc : * CEO says reviewing scope of new projects planned within Total SA

joint venture * CEO says "there is opportunity to not progress these projects" * CEO says joslyn mine, fort hills mine, new upgrader are individual projects * CEO says progress on new projects is healthy

