版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 04:00 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Stanadyne Corp outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- We believe U.S.-based engine component manufacturer Stanadyne Corp. 	
may be unable to service debt at its parent, Stanadyne Holdings, as early as 	
August. 	
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable while affirming 	
our ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on Stanadyne.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if we have 	
less confidence that the company will be able to service Stanadyne Holdings' 	
notes. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term 	
outlook to negative from stable on Windsor, Conn.-based Stanadyne Corp. At the 	
same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit 	
rating, on Stanadyne.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the risk that Stanadyne may not be able to 	
service debt obligations of its parent, Stanadyne Holdings Inc. as early as 	
August 2012. Stanadyne's ability to upstream dividends to its parent is 	
governed by a restricted payment basket that depends on Stanadyne Corp.'s net 	
income generation, and we are uncertain whether the company will generate 	
sufficient profit to service the parent's notes. However, in December, 	
Stanadyne's private-equity owner (Kohlberg & Co.) upsized the company's 	
revolver to about $56 million by adding an incremental guaranteed amount of 	
$20.8 million. The owners may be willing to meet Holdings' obligations even if 	
basket restrictions limit the ability to upstream dividends.	
	
The off-road engine component manufacturer has a "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, as Standard & Poor's criteria 	
define the terms. Stanadyne's adjusted total debt remains more than 10x 	
EBITDA, by our calculation, as of the end of third-quarter 2011. 	
Trailing-12-month funds from operations (FFO) was only modestly positive as of 	
the same date. We believe that better market conditions and our expectations 	
for cost savings from the recent consolidation of the company's U.S. 	
facilities are likely to result in improvement in operating results in 2012. 	
However, we expect the company to remain highly leveraged in 2012, with funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of less than 5% and adjusted debt 	
to EBITDA of more than 7x; this leaves the company susceptible to another 	
market downturn.	
	
The company's product line is narrow, and its customer diversity is limited, 	
with Deere & Co. accounting for about one-third of total sales. Aftermarket 	
sales are sizable (about 45% of sales in the first nine months of 2011), but 	
we believe, provided only limited stability to revenue in the 2008-2009 	
downturn. The company has good geographic diversification, with more than half 	
its sales coming from outside the U.S.	
	
We expect EBITDA margin to improve to more than 15% in 2012 after a weak 2011, 	
the result of relocation costs of Stanadyne's Connecticut facility. We expect 	
the company to have somewhat significant capital expenditures, equal to more 	
than 3% of sales.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Stanadyne's liquidity as "weak." Pay-in-kind notes that Stanadyne 	
Holdings issued in 2004 turned cash-pay in February 2010, resulting in an 	
additional $12 million of annual cash interest expense--a meaningful amount. 	
To make these payments, the company will need a dividend from its operating 	
company, Stanadyne Corp. Stanadyne's ability to pay dividends to Stanadyne 	
Holdings is subject to basket limitations, which we believe could limit its 	
ability to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes as early as August 2012. Thus, we 	
believe sources of funds would be insufficient to cover uses of funds by the 	
end of 2012 (at the Stanadyne Holdings level) if Stanadyne cannot grow its 	
restricted payment basket, amend the terms of this basket, or refinance 	
Stanadyne Holdings' notes--this failure would result in the effective maturity 	
of $100 million in notes. 	
	
Cash balances, about $1.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, were minimal. The U.S. 	
revolving credit facility is subject to a fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant 	
test if availability is less than $4 million.	
	
Recovery analysis	
See the recovery report on Stanadyne, to be published following this update on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if basket restrictions 	
constrain Stanadyne's ability to service Stanadyne Holdings' notes or if we 	
expect free cash flow to remain negative this year. We could revise the 	
outlook to stable if the company appears able and willing to service Stanadyne 	
Holdings' notes. This could occur if operating results are very good, 	
resulting in an increase in the company's allowed dividend payments. For a 	
higher rating, which we consider unlikely at this time, we would expect 	
Stanadyne or its private-equity owner to address the basket issue, operating 	
performance improvements to result in better credit measures (for instance, if 	
we expect debt to EBITDA of less than 7x), and free operating cash flow to be 	
positive. 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Stanadyne Corp.	
Stanadyne Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                CCC+/Negative/--   CCC+/Stable/--	
	
Stanadyne Corp.	
 Subordinated                           CCC	
  Recovery rating                       5	
	
Stanadyne Holdings Inc.	
 Senior unsecured                       CCC-	
  Recovery rating                       6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐