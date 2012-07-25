版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 22:32 BJT

SUNCORENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Suncor Energy Inc : * CEO says making sure expansion projects are not schedule driven * CEO reviewing economics of voyageur upgrader project * CEO says looking at how it can increase returns on new upgrader project

