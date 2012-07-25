SUNCORENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Suncor Energy Inc : * CEO says making sure expansion projects are not schedule driven * CEO reviewing economics of voyageur upgrader project * CEO says looking at how it can increase returns on new upgrader project
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017