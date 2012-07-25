版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 22:58 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates SBA Communications Corp

July 25 Moody's assigns provisional ratings to wireless tower backed securities sponsored by SBA Communications

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐