版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 05:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Votorantim Industrial rated 'BBB'

Overview	
     -- Brazil-based conglomerate Votorantim Participacoes (VPar) consolidated 	
most of its industrial operations into the holding company Votorantim 	
Industrial (VID).	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale 	
corporate credit ratings on VID.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects VID's solid operations thanks to strong 	
cash flows from its cement operations, which compensated for the weaker 	
results from its metals and steel businesses.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BBB' 	
global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale corporate credit ratings on Votorantim 	
Industrial S.A. (VID). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale 	
The ratings on VID mirror those on its parent company Votorantim Participacoes 	
S.A. (VPar or the group), since our analytical approach to VPar's credit 	
quality was to deconsolidate the results of Banco Votorantim S.A. 	
(BBB-/Stable/A-3), in which VPar has a 50% stake. Therefore, our assessment of 	
the group's business and financial risks only incorporated its core industrial 	
businesses. VID consists of the Votorantim group's cement, metals (including 	
zinc, aluminum, and nickel), steel, and pulp businesses. We exclude Fibria 	
Celulose S.A. (BB/Stable/--) from the consolidated assessment, as we analyze 	
it as a separate entity. Some businesses will remain at VPar, such as the 	
frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) unit, but these contributed little to 	
the group's results.    	
 	
Our ratings on VID reflect its "satisfactory" business profile, "intermediate" 	
financial profile, and "strong" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). 	
We believe VID benefits from its leading market positions in most segments it 	
operates, strong cost efficiency, and from its asset- and 	
geographically-diversified portfolio. VID operates cement businesses in North 	
America and Europe (through Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. S.A. 	
 ) and metals and steel businesses in Peru, Argentina, and 	
Colombia. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the volatile 	
commodity prices, which have raised some of the group's costs and caused 	
demand to swing significantly over business cycles, and its aggressive growth 	
strategy mainly through sizable capital expenditures. 	
	
VID's operations have generated fairly stable margins despite weaker and 	
volatile cash flows from its metal and steel divisions as high raw material 	
prices pressured profits. The strong demand for cement in Brazil and its 	
leading market position there have allowed VID to sustain high prices and 	
offset weaker results from other businesses. At the same time, VID has 	
gradually improved its financial profile by extending its debt maturities and 	
strengthening its liquidity--an important cushion against market 	
volatility--while it maintained somewhat tight credit metrics for the 'BBB' 	
rating category. 	
	
VID's stand-alone revenues are about R$2.7 billion lower than VPar's in 2010, 	
as they exclude the results from the FCOJ, nitrocellulose, and the trading 	
operations. However, we believe VID's lower revenues will be offset by higher 	
zinc production following the expansion of the Cajamarquilla mine and VID's 	
2011 stake ownership increase in Compania Mineradora Milpo S.A., and the 	
expected 10-million-ton increase in cement production by the end of 2013.	
	
We assess VID's financial profile as "intermediate." Credit metrics are tight 	
for the rating category, with total adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of about 	
4x. We assume minimum available cash of R$3.2 billion to fund operations, and 	
excess cash of about R$1.2 billion as of September 2011. We expect net 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA to be lower than 3x.	
	
Liquidity	
We view VID's liquidity as "strong." Its cash position will consist of 	
majority of R$5.2 billion (excluding Fibria), according to VPar's financial 	
statements as of Sept. 30, 2011. Moreover, VID has full availability under its 	
$1.5 billion (about R$2.6 billion) revolving credit facility. Combined with 	
cash flow generation and the proceeds from the sale of Usiminas that VID 	
received in the first quarter of 2012, sources of liquidity should comfortably 	
cover cash uses by more than 1.5x in the next 24-30 months. Cash outflows 	
include short-term debt maturities of R$1.9 billion as of September 2011 	
(excluding Fibria), annual capital expenditures of about R$3.5 billion, and 	
dividend payments of about R$500 million. VID has a smooth debt amortization, 	
and we believe that it will benefit from the same access to banks and debt 	
markets as VPar. VPar and the operating subsidiaries will continue to 	
guarantee their or the debt vehicles' bonds, while VID will guarantee the 2041 	
bonds. By our calculation, VPar has cushion of more than 25% on its debt 	
covenant agreements. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that adjusted net debt to EBITDA 	
will be consistently lower than 3.0x, despite still low margins and weakening 	
demand in its metals division throughout 2012. We believe the still strong 	
demand for cement will buoy its cash flows, which, coupled with its strong 	
cash position, should keep VID's leverage ratios stable. We don't expect a 	
positive rating action in the short term, given the group's somewhat tight 	
credit metrics for the 'BBB' rating category. Downward pressure on the ratings 	
could occur if the group reports net debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 	
4x. An aggressive acquisitive strategy could also put downward pressure on the 	
ratings.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short 	
Term And For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
Votorantim Industrial S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB/Stable/--      	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐