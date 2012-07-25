TEXT-S&P cuts Peugeot's corp credit rating to 'BB', outlook is negative

Overview
-- European carmaker Peugeot's first-half 2012 results showed further
deterioration against the lackluster ones already reported for second-half
2011.
-- The company is burning substantial cash flow in its core automotive
operations, leaving little prospect in the coming 18 months of credit ratios
being commensurate with its previous ratings.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Peugeot to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects a number of risks related to the
announced disposals and restructuring plans and possible side impacts in terms
of Peugeot's market positioning in the currently depressed, cyclical, and
highly competitive European auto industry.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BB' from
'BB+' its long-term corporate credit ratings on France-incorporated European
auto manufacturer Peugeot S.A. (PSA) and related entity GIE PSA Tresorerie. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'B' short-term ratings on the companies. The
outlook is negative.
We have also lowered to 'BB' from 'BB+' our issue rating on the senior
unsecured notes issued by PSA and GIE PSA Tresorerie. The recovery rating on
these notes is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Peugeot's credit ratios will be
below the target ratios commensurate with its previous ratings in the coming
18 months and that the business environment for European volume automakers is
not showing any signs of recovery.
The company's release of its first-half results confirms that PSA is burning
substantial cash in its core automotive operations on the back of an ongoing
very weak European auto market.
In our base-case scenario for 2012, we foresee the company generating negative
free operating cash flow (FOCF), purely from operations, of about EUR2.0 billion
this year, with only a limited improvement expected for 2013, when the main
cash impact of recently announced restructuring measures will be felt. In our
view, the company's ability to stabilize debt this year and next will rely
primarily on one-off corporate measures like divestments or the recent equity
increase subscribed by General Motors Corp. (GM, BB+/Stable/--).
In our base case, we anticipate that PSA's revenues will fall by several
percentage points in 2012 primarily on steep declines in vehicle unit sales in
several European countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. Europe still
contributed 58% to PSA's unit sales in 2011. Overall for the year, PSA's unit
sales may fall by more than 10%, with a 13% effective decline already
experienced year on year during the first half.
In our base case for full-year 2012 and in light of the EUR662 million loss
PSA's automotive operations already generated during first-half 2012, we
expect these operations to report a recurring operating loss in excess of EUR1
billion. This is likely to be only partly offset by earnings made by PSA's
captive finance subsidiary, Banque PSA Finance and the company's main
industrial subsidiary, Faurecia, from which we expect steady earnings
contributions this year. Overall, we expect that it will be difficult for PSA
to break even at the EBIT level in 2012. We note for instance that the
company's European capacity utilization rate is at an all-time low of 76%. In
addition, while sales outside Europe are growing, this has so far failed to
translate into any substantial positive impact on consolidated operating
earnings for the automotive division.
We consider that PSA's recently weak operating performance will likely
continue in 2013 as a result of its high operating leverage, the cash impact
of restructuring charges, and continuing stiff competition in its European
home market. Under our base-case scenario, the group's core automotive
operations will still report substantial negative operating earnings in 2013,
in a European car market that we expect to remain sluggish following the 7%
drop likely to be experienced this year.
We consequently anticipate that PSA will at best maintain its ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt at about 20% by
year-end 2013, factoring in some real moderation in capital expenditures
(capex) from the 2011 high, no dividends, and no adverse working capital
swings.
Under our base case, we foresee PSA deleveraging in 2012 only in case of high
asset disposals, and we also expect the company to be unable to break even in
FOCF terms before 2014.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We view PSA's liquidity profile as adequate
under our criteria, based on our projection that the ratio of potential
sources to uses of liquidity will exceed 1.5x in each of the coming two years.
The company's financial flexibility and liquidity are underpinned by:
-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR7.6 billion in the industrial division
at end-June 2012, of which we view EUR2.0 billion as necessary to maintain
ongoing operations.
-- Unused company credit lines, notably a EUR2.4 billion committed
syndicated bank line of which EUR2.2 billion matures in July 2015 and EUR0.2
billion in July 2014.
These liquidity sources compare with EUR2.5 billion of short-term debt borne by
the industrial division and maturing within 12 months as of June 30, 2012.
Although the company benefits from an extended debt maturity profile, repeated
negative free cash flow from operations would ultimately take a toll on the
company's liquidity position. In the medium term, we would expect measures to
limit capital investment and contain costs in the troubled European market to
mitigate the risk of more substantial cash uses than PSA can fund so as to
maintain adequate liquidity.
Recovery analysis
We have revised the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PSA
to 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery
rating on these notes is maintained at '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The recovery rating on the notes is underpinned by the company's substantial
enterprise value based on its good market positions and its extensive product
range with well-recognized brands. The recovery ratings are constrained at the
'3' level by the unsecured nature of the notes, the possibility of capital
structure changes on the path to default, and the relatively unfriendly
jurisdiction for creditors in France.
In line with our criteria to calculate recovery, we have simulated a
hypothetical default scenario for Peugeot. Such a hypothetical default would
most likely result from overall economic deterioration and declining car
sales. Under our simulated scenario, we assume a default in 2016 based on the
above factors.
We estimate the stressed enterprise value of the group's automobile division
at the point of hypothetical default at about EUR9.8 billion. As part of our
valuation approach, we applied haircuts to asset values, taking into account
balance sheet shrinkage under a default scenario and forced sale values. This
is because we believe that stressed balance sheet asset values provide a good
indicator of the enterprise value at default. In line with our captive finance
methodology, we have not included in our analysis PSA's wholly owned finance
subsidiary, BPF. We have also assumed that the existing committed facilities
would be maintained on an unsecured basis until the point of default and would
be fully drawn at that time. In addition, we have assumed that all existing
debt maturing in the coming three to four years will be refinanced.
To calculate unsecured debt recoveries, we deducted EUR4.8 billion in priority
liabilities from the estimated stressed enterprise value. These liabilities
include secured loans, structurally senior debt, enforcement costs, 50% of the
year-end 2011 reported net pension deficit, and prepetition interest. We
estimate that the residual value would allow for recovery prospects in the
50%-70% range (equivalent to a recovery rating of '3') for the roughly EUR7
billion of senior unsecured claims (including notes and prepetition interest)
outstanding at default.
Outlook
The negative outlook captures the risk that the company might be unable to
meaningfully reduce the level of cash flow burn in 2013 from the current
unsustainably high level and a risk of ongoing reduction in car sales. While
so far PSA has shown good progress in executing its disposal strategy, the
outlook also reflects the risks that turbulent capital markets and political
risk may hamper the execution of PSA's announced restructuring and disposal
plans.
Furthermore, there is uncertainty whether in 2013 PSA's key markets will halt
their decline and how competitively PSA will be positioned in these markets.
We would lower the rating if PSA was unable to maintain its ratio of FFO to
adjusted debt at about 20% throughout 2012-2013--the level we see as
commensurate with the company's 'BB' rating. An additional revenue decline in
2013, coupled with a further gross margin weakening, could cause this ratio to
fall below our target. A downgrade could also occur if asset disposals are not
forthcoming in 2012-2013.
In our base-case scenario of anemic car market growth in Europe in 2013, any
marked improvement in PSA's credit ratios would likely only stem from further
progress in its asset streamlining, including divestments and plant closures,
as well as a conservative approach to capex, dividends, and working capital
management.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we saw clear evidence of improving
credit ratios, specifically FFO to adjusted debt well above 20% over the
medium term, which will partly depend on sufficiently supportive industry
conditions, but also on PSA's demonstrated ability to restore profitability
and reduce debt.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Peugeot S.A.
GIE PSA Tresorerie
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB+/Negative/B
Senior Unsecured* BB BB+
Recovery Rating 3 3
Ratings Affirmed
GIE PSA Tresorerie
Commercial Paper B
*GIE PSA Tresorerie's senior unsecured debt is guaranteed by Peugeot S.A.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.