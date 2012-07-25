版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 00:14 BJT

WALTERINVESTMENTMANAGEMENT/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 25 Walter Investment Management Corp : * Moodys affirms Walter investments ratings and stable outlook * Moodys affirms Walter investments b1 corporate family rating

