版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 00:30 BJT

DIRECTCASHPAYMENTS/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 25 DirectCash Payments Inc : * Moodys rates Directcash b1 stable; senior unsecured notes b3 * Rpt-moodys rates directcash b1 stable; senior unsecured notes b3

