TEXT-Fitch comments on Motorola Solutions

July 25 - Fitch Ratings stated today that the ratings for Motorola
Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Solutions; NYSE: MSI) are unaffected by
Fitch's expectations for lower cash balances from incremental share repurchases
and increased cash dividends.
Motorola Solutions' board of directors authorized an incremental $2 billion
stock buyback program with no termination date and increased the annual common
dividend to $1.04 (approximately $300 million) from $0.88 per share. This
follows the company's near completion through the quarter ended June 30, 2012,
of the existing $1.5 billion stock buyback program initiated in July 2011 and
increased to $3 billion in January 2012.
Given Fitch's expectations for annual pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) of $500
million to $1 billion, the combination of shareholder friendly uses of cash and
acquisitions could exceed FCF beyond 2012. As a result, net cash should decline
from nearly 2 times (x) as of June 30, 2012 and could reach a net debt position.
Fitch believes the anticipated reduction in cash reduces event risk for the
company.
The ratings contemplate the company moderating stock buybacks to maintain
sufficient domestic cash balances, which Fitch estimates in the $500 million to
$1 billion range. Therefore, FCF and ability to efficiently repatriate foreign
earnings and existing overseas cash will be a significant factor in pacing share
repurchases. Domestic cash was approximately $1.4 billion at June 30, 2012,
representing 36% of total cash. Fitch believes Motorola Solutions' domestic FCF
generation approximates the company's sales split, which was roughly 60%
domestic and 40% foreign for the latest 12 month (LTM) period.
Fitch does not anticipate meaningful borrowing to support stock buybacks but the
ratings reflect the company's guidance that it will maintain total adjusted
leverage (total adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR) approximating 2x. The
expectation for lower cash increases the risk that acquisitions would be debt
funded, although acquisitions are expected to be small in size.
Motorola Solutions is on track to exceed Fitch's expectations for low to
mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit operating income growth in
2012, following a solid operating performance in the first half of 2012. Demand
within Motorola Solutions' government businesses is solid, despite still
pressured public coffers. Enterprise markets remain challenged, given a cautious
macroeconomic environment and ongoing weakness in Europe. Year-over-year
revenues for the Enterprise segment were down modestly but slightly up after the
exclusion of the iDEN business.
The company should continue benefitting from operating leverage. Fitch expects
gross margins will remain near 50% on an adjusted basis but that adjusted
operating expenses will decline further as a percentage of sales. For 2012,
Fitch expects operating expenses will be below 35% of sales, versus a Fitch
estimated 37% in 2011 and 41% in 2010. As a result, operating income should
exceed 15% of revenues, up from a Fitch estimated 14.2% in 2011 and below 10% in
2010.
Motorola Solutions' credit protection measures will remain solid. Fitch
estimates total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) will approximate 1x
over the intermediate term, while interest coverage will exceed 10x. FCF to
total debt should exceed 20% for 2012.
The ratings are supported by Motorola Solutions':
--Leading market positions in public safety and enterprise markets, driven in
part by a solid intellectual property (IP) portfolio and brand name;
--Expectations for more consistent operating performance and pre-dividend annual
FCF of $500 million?$1 billion;
--Conservative capital structure and solid liquidity position.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Maturing public safety markets that may limit significant longer-term organic
growth opportunities;
--Strained government budgets and a tepid macroeconomic growth environment,
which could mute intermediate-term revenue growth;
--Reduced diversification and revenue base following separation of mobile
devices and sale of networks businesses.
Positive rating actions could result from meaningfully greater than expected
FCF, likely driven by robust new product adoption leading to stronger than
anticipated revenue growth and gross profit margin expansion.
Negative rating actions could result from:
--Pre-dividend annual FCF meaningfully below $500 million, likely due to
meaningful deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or more significant
than anticipated municipal and state budget spending cuts;
--The company does not maintain total adjusted leverage below 2.5x, likely from
intensified profit margin contraction.
As of June 30, 2012, Fitch believes liquidity was solid and supported by:
--Approximately $3.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and the Sigma Fund.
--An undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring June 30, 2014.
Fitch's expectation for pre-dividend annual FCF of $500 million to $1 billion
also supports liquidity. Over the near term, Fitch believes FCF may be
constrained by increasing cash contributions to the company's $2.5 billion
underfunded pension in 2012.
Total debt was approximately $1.9 billion, consisting of various tranches of
senior notes. Motorola Solutions has a clear debt maturity schedule until the
company's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring June 30, 2014 and $400
million of senior notes mature on Nov. 15, 2017.
Fitch currently rates Motorola Solutions as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper program at 'F2'.