TEXT-Fitch cuts 10 classes of JP Morgan Chase 2005-LPD4

March 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes and affirmed 	
11 classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, 	
Series 2005-LDP4. A detailed listing of rating actions follows at the end of 	
this release.	
	
The downgrades are primarily due to increased loss expectations on the specially	
serviced loans, including the Silver City Galleria (6.3%), the largest asset in 	
the pool and currently real estate owned (REO). Fitch modeled losses of 12.9%, 	
most of which is due to loans in special servicing. As of the February 2012 	
distribution date, 14 loans, 14.4% of the pool, were in special servicing. 	
	
Fitch expects classes F through P to be fully depleted by losses on specially 	
serviced loans and class E to be significantly impacted. As of the February 	
2012, there are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $10.4 million 	
currently affecting classes F through NR.	
	
As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal 	
balance has been paid down by 27.7% to $1.935 billion from approximately $2.677 	
billion at issuance. Four loans (5.9%) have defeased since issuance. 	
	
The largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is the 714,898 sf Silver City 	
Galleria (6.8% of the pool), a regional mall located in Taunton, MA.  The 	
property has suffered occupancy issues, including the loss of two major tenants.	
New valuations have been received and are significantly below the debt. The 	
special servicer has been working to increase occupancy and retain the current 	
tenants. The building is currently listed for sale. 	
	
The next largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is the five property 	
suburban office portfolio (2.2%) consisting 230,061 sf located in three states 	
(CA, OR, and TX). The CA properties were recently sold and the proceeds applied 	
to the unpaid principal balance. The special servicer plans to list the 	
remaining properties for sale in early 2012	
	
The third largest contributor to expected losses is a foreclosed 129,020 sf 	
retail property (2.1%) located in Lincoln, CA. Current occupancy is 84% with a 	
limited number of tenant leases coming up for renewal in the next few years. The	
special servicer continues to evaluate work out options. The property is 	
scheduled to convert to REO in the next 30 days.      	
	
Fitch downgrades, revises outlooks and assigns recovery ratings as indicated:	
	
--$204.1 million class A-J to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from 	
Stable;	
--$50.2 million class B to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;	
--$23.4 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; 'RE0'; Outlook Stable; 	
--$46.8 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; 'RE0'; Outlook Stable; 	
--$23.4 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf; 'RE0'; 	
--$40.1 million class F to 'Csf'from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; 	
--$26.8 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; 	
--$30.1 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'; 	
--$10.0 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RE0'. 	
	
The following class has been downgraded to 'Dsf/RE0' based on incurred realized 	
losses:	
--$8.5 million class P to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; 'RE0'.	
	
Fitch affirms the following classes, rating outlooks and recovery ratings as 	
follows:	
	
--$203.8 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$86.9 million class A-3A1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$75.0 million class A-3A2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$580.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$84.4 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$267.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$13.4 million class K at 'Csf';'RE0'; 	
--$13.4 million class L at 'Csf';'RE0';	
--$6.7 million class M at 'Csf';'RE0';	
--$3.3 million class N at 'Csf';'RE0'.	
Classes A-1, A-2, and A-2FL have paid in full. Class NR has been reduced to zero	
due to realized losses. Classes X-1 and X-2 were previously withdrawn.

