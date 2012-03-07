版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Mohegan Tribal Gaming Auth rating to 'SD'

Overview	
     -- Native American gaming operator Mohegan announced the completion of 	
its comprehensive debt refinancing transactions, including the consummation of 	
its exchange offers and the amendment and restatement of its credit facility.	
     -- We are lowering our issuer credit rating on Mohegan to 'SD' (selective 	
default) from 'CC', and the issue-level rating on the participating notes and 	
the bank credit facility to 'D'.	
     -- We expect to raise the issuer credit rating and issue-level ratings as 	
soon as possible following our review of MTGA's new capital structure.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit 	
rating on Uncasville, Conn.-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) to 	
'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'.	
	
In addition, we lowered our issue-level ratings on MTGA's existing credit 	
facility, senior notes, and senior subordinated notes to 'D' from 'CC'.	
	
Our rating actions follow the company's announcement of the final results and 	
settlement of the exchange offers and the amendment and restatement of the 	
credit facility. Approximately $962 million in aggregate principal out of 	
$1.075 billion in outstanding principal of existing notes were validly 	
tendered and not withdrawn.	
	
Rationale	
As outlined in our Jan. 25, 2012 research update, it is our view that the 	
exchange offers and the extension of MTGA's bank facility are a de facto 	
restructuring and, thus, are tantamount to a default according to our 	
criteria. The offers to debtholders required a maturity extension, averaging 	
three to four years. Although MTGA offered an increase in the interest rates 	
on the new debt, we believe the increase in pricing did not adequately 	
compensate lenders for the extension of maturities, which, under our criteria, 	
resulted in lenders receiving less value than the promise of the original 	
securities. We believe that lenders accepted MTGA's offers largely because of 	
the perceived risk that the issuer may not otherwise fulfill its original 	
obligations. 	
	
Additionally, we viewed these offers as distressed rather than opportunistic. 	
Apart from these offers, there was a realistic possibility of a conventional 	
default over the near term given MTGA's near-term maturities ($675 million 	
bank credit facility due March 9, 2012 and $250 million 8% senior subordinated 	
notes due April 1, 2012), as well as its medium-term maturity profile.	
	
We plan to reassess MTGA's capital structure over the near term. We will raise 	
our issuer credit rating, assign new ratings to the exchanged notes, and 	
finalize preliminary ratings on the new credit facility and new first-lien 	
second-out term loan based on the revised capital structure. It is our 	
preliminary expectation that the issuer credit rating would likely be 'B-'.	
	
Although the completed exchanges were not a deleveraging event, the 	
post-exchange capital structure substantially reduces MTGA's debt maturities 	
over the next few years. However, MTGA will still be highly leveraged, and our 	
measure of its post-exchange interest coverage ratio will be weak, likely at 	
around 1.5x. In addition, MTGA faces meaningful changes in its competitive 	
landscape over the intermediate term. The addition of resort casinos in 	
Massachusetts were approved in late 2011 (although we do not expect any to 	
open before 2015), and New York's governor recently proposed the possibility 	
of full-scale casinos in that state, which would pressure MTGA's cash flow.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                   To        From	
	
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority	
 Issuer Credit Rating              SD        CC/Watch Neg/--	
 $675M revolver due 2012           D         CC/Watch Neg	
 Senior Unsecured                  D         CC/Watch Neg	
 Subordinated                      D         CC/Watch Neg

