TEXT-S&P revises Community Choice Financial outlook

Overview
-- The weakness of Community Choice Financial Inc.'s business
position as a result of legislative risk has diminished slightly because we
believe the company will continue to operate under the Ohio Mortgage Loan Act.
-- CCFI's successful integration of California Check Cashing Stores and
several smaller acquisitions demonstrates management's ability to diversify
and grow the company.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable, and we're
affirming the 'B-' issuer credit rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that legislative and regulatory
risks at the state and federal levels have declined, and risks related to
regulation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could be less adverse
than we initially expected.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Ohio-based Community Choice Financial (CCFI) to positive from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed the 'B-' issuer credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the weakness of CCFI's business
position as a result of legislative risk has diminished slightly because we
believe the company will continue to operate under the Ohio Mortgage Loan Act
regulations. Although regulatory and legislative matters at both the state and
federal levels will continue to be a credit weakness, we believe that the
management team has demonstrated an ability to mitigate these risks and
maintain revenues through product innovation. Based on regulatory decisions
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has made to date, we think
that risks related to regulation by the CFPB will be less adverse than our
initial expectations, which we factored into the current rating. We believe
that the CFPB will concentrate largely on improved disclosure and consumer
understanding of the products offered by CCFI, which will not have a
devastating effect on CCFI's ability to continue operations. We also expect
regulatory costs to be manageable.
In our view, the company's diversification and expansion strategy is a
positive ratings factor. During the past few years, CCFI's management team has
successfully acquired several companies--with the acquisition of California
Check Cashing Stores in April 2011 being the largest--and improved the
store-level financial performance of these companies through the introduction
of CCFI's existing suite of products and operating strategies. Nevertheless,
CCFI's business is still substantially concentrated in two states--California
and Ohio--with about 60% of stores located in those states.
CCFI's introduction of new products, such as title loans, installment loans,
and prepaid cards, should generate higher earnings for the company and serve
as a buffer if regulation makes existing products unprofitable. We believe
that the acquisition of Internet lender Direct Financial Solutions in April
2012 may also be a meaningful complement to the company's brick-and-mortar
strategy.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CCFI should be able to
manage legislative and regulatory risks. At the same time, CCFI has maintained
stable earnings and cash flows, which we expect to continue. CCFI's financial
metrics are largely in line with a 'B' rating. We could raise the rating
within the next 12 months if CCFI maintains its financial metrics and CFPB's
examination findings do not result in changes that significantly affect future
earnings--either by eliminating or severely limiting CCFI's ability to
originate certain products, or through fines for practices that the CFPB finds
inappropriate. We could lower the rating if leverage, measured as a ratio of
debt to EBITDA, increases by more than 20%, or if legislative or regulatory
issues arise.
