TEXT-Fitch affirms SNS Reaal, SNS Bank at 'BBB+'

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SNS REAAL's Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively, and assigned it a Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed SNS Bank's Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively, and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. The Outlook on both SNS Bank and SNS REAAL's Long-term IDRs is Stable. The agency has also affirmed SNS REAAL's operating insurance subsidiaries, SRLEV and Reaal Schadeverzekeringen's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment. SNS REAAL's and SNS Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the high probability of support from the Dutch state being made available if required. Fitch envisages that any support required by the group's operating entities would most likely be provided through SNS REAAL, as was the case in 2008, when the Dutch state injected EUR750m of capital securities into the group. At end-2011, EUR565m of state capital securities remained outstanding. Although perpetual in nature, SNS REAAL has committed to the European Commission to repay by end-2013 at 1.5x par value. In Fitch's opinion, the group's insurance operations are the only realistic source of such a repayment within that timeframe. SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor, meaning they are sensitive to any weakening of the Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support. The downgrade of SNS Bank's VR reflects the continued significant strain from the bank's sizeable, albeit reduced, property finance loan book (EUR4.8bn net outstanding at end-2011, i.e. 2.5x the bank's equity) on its earning generation and capital position. The VR reflects the expectation that the bank could mitigate further strain on its capital position through deleveraging, but would be vulnerable to a further downgrade if this does not occur. It would also be vulnerable to any weakening of its core retail franchise or to any set-back in the bank's liquidity profile or its ambitions to rebalance its funding mix. The bank's capitalisation (7.7% Fitch core capital ratio at end-2011) is considered weak given the scale and deteriorated quality of the property finance exposures. The low coverage of impaired loans in the property finance loan book means it continues to rely on the value of collateral in falling real estate markets. The bank aims to continue to free up capital by running down its property finance portfolio and SME loans and strengthen its capitalisation through internal capital generation. However, despite the satisfactory performance of the Retail and SME divisions, Fitch expects earnings to remain weak in 2012 given the expected additional impairment charges at property finance. Commercial real estate markets in both the Netherlands (61% of the property finance loan book) and the other economies where SNS Bank is present remain fragile. SNS Bank's property finance loan book exhibits a significant proportion of impaired loans (32% at end-2011, with an average loan-to-value (LTV) of 141%) with increasing impaired loans in the Dutch portfolio as the domestic economy entered recession in H211. In addition, the high average LTV (103% at end-2011) of the total property finance loan book exposes SNS Bank to refinancing risk, which could hamper deleveraging. SNS Bank continues to operate a solid retail franchise in the Netherlands, with the fourth-largest market share of deposits in the country. The bank's funding profile has improved following a healthy net inflow of retail funds in 2011. Liquidity is currently solid. In addition to the deleveraging exercise, this has improved the bank's loans/deposits to 162% at end-2011(174% at end-2010), while the bank target is to reach a 125%-150% range. The downgrade of SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities and Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt reflects the downgrade of SNS Bank's VR and Fitch's opinion that on an unconsolidated basis, SNS REAAL's own financial profile is not sufficiently strong to reduce the non-performance risk of these securities. Under Fitch's criteria for rating such securities ('Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the lower Tier 2 securities are rated one notch below SNS Bank's VR and the Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below it. The IFS ratings of SNS REAAL's major insurance subsidiaries are based primarily on their standalone profiles. Fitch views the ownership by the SNS REAAL group as a negative rating factor for the insurance operations. The IFS ratings reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong business position in the Dutch insurance market and solid capital adequacy. These strengths are offset by moderate financial flexibility, after repayment of the capital securities issued by the group to the Dutch state, which Fitch expects to be fully funded by the insurance operations. Although relatively stable, Fitch expects the profitability of the insurance business to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future, especially given the challenging financial environment and the focus on the competitive Dutch insurance market. Key ratings drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a sustained decline in group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a structural decline in the insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported net income was below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level). In addition, the IFS ratings could be downgraded if there was a significant downgrade of SNS Bank's VR. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the medium term. SNS REAAL is a large financial services group focused on retail banking, individual insurance and pension activities in the Netherlands. SNS REAAL's insurance activities (including REAAL Verzekeringen and Zwitserleven) represent the second-largest life insurer in the Netherlands with about 16% market share and around EUR35bn of assets under management. SNS Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands with a 10% market share of savings deposits. The rating actions are as follows: SNS REAAL: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: '2' assigned Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' assigned SNS Bank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+' Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB' Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BBB-'; removed from Rating Watch Negative Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA' SRLEV: IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable REAAL Schadeverzekeringen: IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 