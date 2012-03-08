TEXT-S&P says Applied Material rtgs unchanged on share repurchase

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Applied Materials Inc. are not affected following the company's announcement that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $3 billion in repurchases over the next three years, ending in March 2015.

Additionally, the company's Board also approved a 13% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to approximately $470 million annually. The company's current stock repurchase program, which has less than $1 billion remaining, will terminate concurrent with the start of the new repurchase program. Standard & Poor's believes that Applied Materials' financial policy share repurchases and dividends will be funded out of its free operating cash flow, which was approximately $2 billion for the 12-months ended Jan. 31, 2012. Additional liquidity is provided by its $3 billion of cash and investments and $1.5 billion revolving credit facilities due May 2015.

Current debt leverage is slightly below 1x. Applied Materials is a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.