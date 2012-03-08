TEXT-S&P says Applied Material rtgs unchanged on share repurchase

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Applied Materials Inc. are not affected following the
company's announcement that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase
program authorizing up to $3 billion in repurchases over the next three years,
ending in March 2015.
Additionally, the company's Board also approved a 13% increase in the
quarterly cash dividend, to approximately $470 million annually. The company's
current stock repurchase program, which has less than $1 billion remaining, will
terminate concurrent with the start of the new repurchase program. Standard &
Poor's believes that Applied Materials' financial policy share repurchases and
dividends will be funded out of its free operating cash flow, which was
approximately $2 billion for the 12-months ended Jan. 31, 2012. Additional
liquidity is provided by its $3 billion of cash and investments and $1.5 billion
revolving credit facilities due May 2015.
Current debt leverage is slightly below 1x. Applied Materials is a leading
supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.