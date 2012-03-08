版本:
TEXT-Fitch assigns initial ratings to Covanta Holding

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BB' to Covanta Holdings Corporation (Covanta) as well as to its 	
wholly owned subsidiary, Covanta Energy Corporation (CEC). Fitch has linked the 	
IDRs of Covanta and CEC due to a high degree of business, legal and financial 	
linkages. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
In addition, Fitch has assigned its 'BB+' rating to the proposed $1.2 billion 	
senior secured facilities at CEC that include a $900 million revolving credit 	
facility due 2017 and a $300 million term loan due 2019. The new senior secured 	
facilities at CEC will replace the existing $300 million revolver due 2013, $320	
million funded letter of credit facility due 2014 and $619 million term loan due	
2014. The new senior secured credit facilities are moderately less restrictive 	
than the existing facilities, in particular, with respect to financial 	
covenants, debt incurrence, restricted payments, asset sales and investments. 	
	
Fitch has assigned its 'BB' rating to the proposed issuance of Covanta's $400 	
senior unsecured notes due 2022. Fitch has also assigned its 'BB' rating to 	
Covanta's existing 7.25% $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 3.25% 	
$460 million cash convertible senior notes due 2014. The indenture for the new 	
senior unsecured notes is substantially identical to the existing 7.25% senior 	
unsecured notes. 	
	
In Fitch's opinion, the proposed transactions are modestly negative for 	
consolidated leverage and will result in higher interest costs, but positive for	
liquidity given the expanded revolver capacity and will further improve the 	
company's debt maturity profile. 	
	
The 'BB' IDR reflects Covanta's reliance on distributions from its wholly owned 	
subsidiary, CEC, which in turn, derives cash flow from upstream distributions by	
its numerous project subsidiaries. Covanta's ratings reflect its visible and 	
sustainable cash flow generation from highly contracted waste disposal and 	
energy revenue with credit-worthy counterparties and a small but increasing 	
proportion of recycled metal sales. Covanta enjoys a strong liquidity position 	
including a stable free cash flow profile, manageable debt maturities and 	
consistently demonstrated capital markets access. The ratings also reflect a 	
highly leveraged capital structure and structural subordination of corporate 	
debt to the debt at various project subsidiaries. 	
	
Strong Operational Record:	
	
Covanta has established a long and successful track record in developing, 	
constructing and operating energy-from-waste facilities. The operational 	
performance remains strong and boiler availability has been consistently 	
improving, reaching a high of 91.7% for 2011. The company's presence in the 	
Northeast U.S. benefits from lack of availability of landfills and proximity to 	
waste generation as well as electricity demand. 	
	
Improving Waste Industry Outlook:	
	
Despite challenges due to lower than expected economic activity, Covanta's waste	
volumes processed have remained stable in 2011 and should benefit as a sustained	
economic recovery takes hold. Fitch expects Covanta's waste and service fee 	
revenue to benefit from contractual escalations in tip and service fees, which 	
are usually indexed to inflation, sustained improvement in market pricing, and 	
an increase in higher priced, special waste volume in the overall mix. Fitch 	
expects these factors to drive a 3% cumulative average growth rate in waste and 	
service revenue over the next five years.	
	
Declining Contractual Length:	
	
Covanta's service and waste disposal agreements expire at various times and the 	
company has been successful in extending a majority of its existing contracts. A	
highly contracted stream of waste and service revenues is a credit positive for 	
Covanta, in Fitch's opinion. However, it is important to note that as the 	
initial waste and energy contracts come up for renewal, these are likely to be 	
renewed for much shorter tenors as opposed to the long-dated agreements (20-25 	
years) signed initially. As a result, Fitch expects that the average contract 	
length for waste and energy revenues is going to become shorter as historical 	
contracts roll-off. Fitch notes that the composition of EBITDA from service-fee 	
operated contracts that are coming up for renewal over the next five years is 	
modest and the loss of any one contract will not impact consolidated EBITDA 	
significantly. There are several service-fee owned contracts that face contract 	
expiration over 2014-16 and will likely get extended or transition to tip-fee 	
structure.	
	
Weak Energy Environment:	
	
Approximately 65% of Covanta's retained electricity production is under 	
long-term contract and/or hedged for 2012. However, with the roll-off of 	
historical contracts, a greater proportion of energy revenues will get exposed 	
to market-driven rates. Continued weakness in natural gas prices has led to 	
depressed power prices in most of the deregulated power markets in the U.S. 	
Fitch recently lowered its natural gas price outlook to $3.25/$3.75/$4.00 per 	
MMBtu for 2012/2013/2014, respectively. As a result, Fitch expects Covanta's 	
energy revenues to modestly decline till 2014 and then improve from rebounding 	
power prices and a higher retained share of energy revenues as certain service 	
fee contracts likely transition into a tip-fee structure.	
	
Robust Recycled Metal Trends:	
	
Fitch expects strong growth in recycled metal revenues over the next five years 	
driven by higher metal recoveries and continued strength in metal pricing. 	
Covanta has been channeling a portion of its surplus cash toward smaller 	
projects that can drive organic growth. These include modest capital investments	
to enhance metal recovery during waste-to-energy conversion. Fitch also expects 	
a shift in mix to non-ferrous metals, which would further boost the metal 	
revenue.	
	
Uncertain Development Pipeline:	
	
The company has been keen to expand its presence globally and has invested 	
sizeable capital and time to develop opportunities in Europe, specifically U.K. 	
and Ireland. The development process is, however, quite long and the ultimate 	
success remains uncertain. Fitch has not incorporated any new projects in its 	
forecasts aside from those already announced and under construction.	
	
EBITDA Outlook:	
	
Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA to be under pressure over 2012-14 driven by 	
weaker energy revenues, partially offset by an increase in metal revenue and a 	
shift in mix toward higher priced special waste. Toward the latter part of the 	
forecast period, Fitch expects EBITDA growth to rebound from improved power 	
prices, higher retained share of electricity production and sustained growth in 	
metal revenues. Fitch expects the free cash flow (FCF) generation to remain more	
or less stable over 2012-14 and then be negatively affected by higher cash tax 	
payout due to the expiration of Net Operating Losses, partially offset by EBITDA	
growth. 	
	
Aggressive Capital Allocation Strategy:	
	
In the absence of any significant development capex and utilizing a part of 	
asset sales proceeds from the sale of power operations in Asia, Covanta has 	
pursued an aggressive capital allocation policy over the last two years. Since 	
July 2010, Covanta has bought back $324 million of equity capital and paid out 	
$265 million in dividends. On March 5, 2012, Covanta announced doubling of the 	
annual dividend to $0.60/share and a further $100 million in share 	
authorization. Fitch's forecasts indicate that the enhanced level of dividends 	
can be supported by discretionary FCF at the consolidated level. However, 	
Covanta is unlikely to sustain the level of share repurchases that it has done 	
over 2010-12 without increasing leverage and diluting the credit metrics.	
	
Financial Flexibility:	
	
Covanta's financial flexibility is quite robust given a healthy cash flow 	
generation profile, adequate liquidity and sufficient flexibility to allocate 	
surplus capital within the limitations of the existing and proposed debt 	
instruments. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Covanta had unrestricted cash and cash 	
equivalents of $232 million, out of which approximately $174 million and $9 	
million was held by international and insurance subsidiaries, respectively, and 	
not available for near-term liquidity in the domestic operations. Covanta's 	
additional source of short-term liquidity consists of a $300 million revolver 	
and a $320 million funded letter of credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Covanta had full availability under its revolver and $43 million available under	
its funded letter of credit facility. 	
	
Fitch expects the company to generate surplus cash flow of $100 million annually	
over the next five years after netting dividend, maintenance and growth capex. 	
In absence of significant development projects and after meeting the declining 	
scheduled project debt payments, Fitch considers it likely that management will 	
return the surplus cash to shareholders. Covanta will be de-leveraging its 	
capital structure due to the scheduled pay down of project debt, which will 	
minimize structural subordination of cash flows and is positive for the credit 	
profile. It is quite likely that management may raise debt at the corporate 	
level in order to utilize the freed-up capacity and use the proceeds to further 	
return capital to shareholders. Any significant re-levering of the balance sheet	
would be negative for Covanta's credit profile and could warrant a downward 	
revision in ratings.	
	
Trend in Credit Metrics:	
	
Fitch estimates Covanta's consolidated gross leverage to be approximately 	
4.0-4.5 times (x) and funds flow from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in 	
the 15%-16.5% range over 2012-15, which is in line with Fitch's guideline ratios	
for a 'BB' rated issuer. Fitch expects the consolidated coverage metrics to be 	
stronger than the rating category till 2014. However, FFO-to-interest coverage 	
ratio is expected to modestly decline after 2014 with the increase in cash 	
taxes.	
	
Stable Outlook:	
	
The Stable Outlook for Covanta incorporates Fitch's expectation that its cash 	
flow generation remains solid and credit metrics remain stable over the forecast	
period supported by a strong liquidity profile that should enable the company to	
withstand any worsening of the commodity downturn. Positive or negative rating 	
actions in the near term will likely be driven by any material change in the 	
company's capital allocation decisions. 	
	
Rating Concerns:	
	
Fitch's rating concerns include increasing business risk as historical, 	
long-tenured waste, service and energy contracts expire and the proportion of 	
commodity driven organic initiatives, which include recycled metal sales and 	
special waste, rises. Covanta has pursued an aggressive capital allocation 	
policy that has returned a significant amount of capital to shareholders over 	
the last two years. Fitch would be concerned if Covanta was to seek additional 	
leverage in order to return capital to shareholders at a similar pace.	
	
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Covanta Holding Corporation	
-- Long-term IDR 'BB';	
-- $$400 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 'BB';	
-- $$400 million new senior unsecured notes due 2022 'BB';	
-- $460 million 3.25% cash convertible senior notes due 2014 'BB'. 	
	
Covanta Energy Corporation	
--Long-term IDR 'BB';	
--$900 million senior secured revolver due 2017 'BB+';	
-- $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019 'BB+'.

