TEXT-S&P cuts Duke Energy Corp rating

Overview
     -- Although the Duke Energy Corp. board of directors claimed a good
faith exercise of its fiduciary duty in appointing a new CEO following the close
of the merger with Progress Energy Inc., we view the lack of transparency 
associated with this process and with some board members--and which resulted 
in regulatory hearings and investigations in North Carolina--as significantly 
heightening regulatory risk for Duke Energy and weakening its consolidated 
business risk profile.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit ratings on Duke Energy and its 
subsidiaries to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating 
on Duke Energy. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative 
implications.
     -- We are affirming our corporate credit rating on Progress Energy and 
its subsidiaries at 'BBB+' and are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating. We 
are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications.
     -- The negative outlook on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries reflects the 
potential for lower ratings over the next 12 to 18 months if the company fails 
to deal with increased regulatory risk in North Carolina and Florida and to 
effectively manage the integration of the two companies.

Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit ratings on Duke Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries, Duke Energy 
Carolinas LLC, Duke Energy Ohio Inc., Duke Energy Indiana Inc., and Duke 
Energy Kentucky Inc., to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We lowered the rating on Duke 
Energy's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and lowered the rating on 
Duke Energy Kentucky's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed 
the ratings on first-mortgage bonds of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy 
Ohio, and Duke Energy Indiana at 'A' and we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term 
ratings on Duke Energy. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we 
placed them with negative implications on July 3, 2012.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+' corporate credit ratings on Progress 
Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries, Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. and Progress 
Energy Florida Inc. We also affirmed the 'BBB' rating on Progress Energy's 
senior unsecured debt and the 'A' ratings on first mortgage bonds of Progress 
Energy Carolinas and Progress Energy Florida. In addition, we affirmed the 
'A-2' short-term ratings on Progress Energy and its subsidiaries. We removed 
the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with developing 
implications on July 3, 2012.

Following the close of the merger with Duke Energy, Progress Energy is now a 
wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy.

The outlook on the ratings on Duke Energy and all its subsidiaries is negative.

Rationale
The ratings downgrade on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries stems from our view 
that abrupt leadership changes at the company have heightened regulatory risk 
in North Carolina and likely in Florida, significantly weakening the company's 
consolidated "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. Our 
assessment of business risk incorporates the impact of the unexpected change 
in management on the company's regulatory relations (but not the actual change 
itself) and our view that the company may not be able to realize timely and 
constructive regulatory outcomes in North Carolina and Florida, two of its 
largest jurisdictions. In North Carolina, Duke Energy is preparing to file for 
two major rate-case increases and in Florida it needs to address the status of 
the Crystal River 3 nuclear plant, which has been out of service since August 
2009. These concerns are compounded by the manifestly poor risk management 
that "legacy" Duke Energy demonstrated with its Edwardsport project in Indiana.

Following the unexpected change in CEO upon the close of Duke Energy's merger 
with Progress Energy, the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) initiated 
hearings and an investigation into the change in management. We believe the 
decision to change the CEO immediately after his appointment was a foregone 
conclusion. While an inability to act decisively is often an attribute of poor 
governance, in our opinion circumstances such as these are not a manifestation 
of good governance. What we believe to be deficient governance processes are 
combined with the lack of transparency on key information--which has become 
evident in the steps leading up to the merger of Progress and Duke. As a 
result, we think that management and the board have a journey ahead to restore 
their credibility with regulators and in the marketplace.

We will continue to monitor how the company's board and executive management 
navigate these issues, including CEO succession planning, the impact of any 
further executive or board departures, combining the two corporate cultures in 
a cohesive fashion to realize expected synergies, and assess the impact of 
changes in the regulatory environment.

Duke Energy's "excellent" business risk profile accounts for the benefits of 
its large and diverse U.S. regulated utility operations that serve more than 7 
million customers across six states. These benefits are offset by several 
challenges the company faces as well as the risk introduced by its 
nonregulated operations, which include a largely uncontracted merchant 
generation fleet in the U.S. Midwest and merchant generation operations in 
Central and South America.

The regulated utility subsidiaries operate under generally credit-supportive 
regulatory environments that provide for slightly below-average returns but 
have timely recovery of fuel and other variable costs. The utility operations 
benefit from operating, regulatory, and economic diversity in service 
territories that range from average to attractive and span six states. Duke 
Energy's regulated generation operations have high availability and capacity 
utilization factors and rates that are competitive for the regions of 
operations. At the same time, Duke Energy's capital spending program is large, 
totaling between $6 billion and $6.5 billion per year through 2015. The 
capital spending program could increase somewhat to address operational issues 
at some of Progress Energy's nuclear power plants. Since about 90% of that 
planned capital spending is for the regulated operations, Duke Energy's 
regulated utilities will need regular rate relief to recover the invested 
capital in a timely manner while still preserving the overall "significant" 
financial risk profile. As a result, ineffective management of regulatory risk 
that leads to detrimental rate-case outcomes will further weaken the 
consolidated business risk profile and move it to the "strong" category. Even 
though recent rate-case outcomes in North Carolina and South Carolina were 
supportive and established a constructive beginning to Duke's multiyear effort 
to place several large generating stations in rate base, this pattern could 
erode as a result of the recent change in management and subsequent NCUC 
investigation which could delay important future rate-case filings and the 
associated rate increases, leading to a weaker financial risk profile in the 
near to intermediate term.

Progress Energy Florida's biggest challenge during 2012 will be to reach a 
conclusion regarding the repair or retirement of the Crystal River 3 nuclear 
plant that encountered significant structural problems and has been off-line 
since 2009. The company reached a settlement agreement with various 
intervenors, that the Florida Public Service Commission subsequently approved, 
which provides it with an effective framework to make prudent decisions 
regarding the plant. However, the change in management at Duke Energy combined 
with the short time frame remaining to make decisions without incurring 
additional financial burdens and exposure poses significant risks. The company 
may find it difficult to address these issues in a constructive manner while 
still preserving satisfactory regulatory relations. Duke Energy's decision 
regarding Crystal River 3 is also complicated by the apparent lack of progress 
and clarity in its negotiations with its insurance provider. Progress Energy 
Florida's proposal to repair the unit instead of retiring it could take until 
2014 to complete at a cost estimate of $900 million to $1.3 billion. Should 
the company opt to repair the plant, it runs the risk that upon completion of 
the repairs similar structural problems could re-surface, while any repairs 
that change the original licensing basis of the unit could require the Nuclear 
Regulatory Commission's approval.

In Indiana, the company's 618-megawatt (MW) Edwardsport integrated 
gasification combined cycle unit is currently completing construction. 
Significant cost increases at the project resulted in a settlement agreement 
with various intervenors that capped the total cost of the project at $2.6 
billion and caused an impairment of about $400 million in the first quarter of 
2012. This impairment was in addition to earlier impairments of $266 million. 
The settlement agreement mitigates the uncertainty surrounding Duke Energy 
Indiana's cost recovery for the plant, although even if the Indiana Utility 
Regulatory Commission renders a decision in a timely basis in late 2012, we 
don't expect recovery of the investment in Edwardsport to commence until 
mid-2013. In addition to receiving approval for the Edwardsport settlement, 
Duke Energy must also demonstrate satisfactory operation of the plant once 
construction is complete, which is the first of its kind in the industry and 
therefore carries significant risk.

Duke Energy Ohio's latest electric security plan (ESP) went into effect in 
January 2012 and expires in May 2015. Customer and margin losses experienced 
under the previous ESP due to greater competition and low market prices for 
generation in Ohio had eroded financial results and resulted in higher 
business risk in the state. The new ESP allows Duke Energy Ohio to collect 
$330 million over three years, which can help support the company's financial 
profile. As a result, Duke has managed to restore its ability to earn a stable 
and fair return on the bulk of its Ohio assets at least through 2015. The 
Midwest gas-fired assets that were never regulated now have a completely 
market-based orientation.

Standard & Poor's ascribes significantly higher business risk to Duke Energy's 
international operations due to the uncertainty of the local political and 
regulatory environments in the countries where it operates: Argentina, Brazil, 
Peru, and Saudi Arabia. The Latin American assets have been self-funding, 
although we discount cash flow from overseas operations in our analysis of 
Duke Energy's ability to service the U.S. rated debt. Any substantial capital 
spending at the international operations could have negative ratings 
implications, depending on the risk profile of the investments pursued. While 
Duke Energy is also planning to increase its renewable generation business, 
our expectation is that the company will finance such investments in a 
credit-neutral manner and under a model that minimizes market exposure risk 
through long-term contracts with suitable counterparties. Any substantial 
acceleration in the growth of this segment could also negatively affect 
ratings.

Duke's consolidated financial risk profile is "significant" under our 
criteria. Historical credit metrics have been steady despite large capital 
projects, benefiting from low debt leverage. We expect that the financial 
profile can be materially influenced by the timing of future rate-case filings 
as well as the company's ability to harvest the proposed cost savings, which 
are in addition to the $650 million cost savings guaranteed to the ratepayers 
of North and South Carolina over five years with an 18-month extension, if 
necessary. We expect adjusted debt leverage to range from 50% to 52%, and 
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be just over 18% over 
the next few years, assuming regulatory outcomes remain constructive.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on Duke Energy is 'A-2' and largely reflects the 
company's long-term corporate credit rating and our expectation of ongoing 
stable regulated utility operations that generate the bulk of cash flows. 
Duke's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need 
for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its 
sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and generally 
prudent risk management further support our description of liquidity as 
"adequate" under our criteria.

Duke manages the liquidity needs of all its subsidiaries. We assess its 
liquidity as adequate based on the following factors and assumptions:

     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO, and credit 
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 
1.2x. Debt maturities over the next year are manageable.
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 20%, we believe net sources will be well in 
excess of liquidity requirements.
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 
and has a good standing in the credit markets.

Duke Energy and its subsidiaries have a total of about $6 billion in credit 
facilities expiring in November 2016; $2 billion of that amount became 
available upon the close of the merger with Progress Energy. The master credit 
facility contains sublimits of $1.75 billion for Duke Energy, $1.25 billion 
for Duke Energy Carolinas, $650 million for Duke Energy Ohio, $750 million for 
Duke Energy Indiana, $100 million for Duke Energy Kentucky, $750 million for 
Progress Energy Carolinas, and $750 million for Progress Energy Florida. 
Maturing long-term debt in the next 12 months totals about $1.8 billion after 
accounting for debt already refinanced in 2012.

In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, as 
updated for the new facility, we assumed liquidity of about $14 billion over 
the next 12 months, consisting of FFO, cash on hand, and availability under 
the credit facility. We estimate the company could use up to $10 billion 
during the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, and shareholder 
dividends.

Duke's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring a maximum 
consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65% for each borrower. All were 
compliant as of March 31, 2012.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries reflects the 
potential for lower ratings over the next 12 to 18 months if the company fails 
to effectively address increased levels of regulatory risk in two of its 
largest jurisdictions, which would move the business risk profile to the 
"strong" category and at the same time lead to weaker credit protection 
measures. Our base-case projections for Duke Energy incorporate the 
possibility of delayed but constructive rate-case outcomes in North Carolina 
and credit-neutral regulatory developments in Florida regarding Crystal River 
3. These factors are a floor for our expectations leading to adjusted FFO to 
total debt of about 18% and adjusted debt leverage of between 50% and 52% by 
2014, which would support current ratings. However, if credit protection 
measures fall below expectations such that adjusted FFO to total debt is below 
16% along with adjusted debt leverage that approaches 55% we will lower the 
corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB'. In light of pending operational 
challenges, we do not expect to assign a higher rating to Duke Energy in the 
intermediate term.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Short-Term Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Duke Energy Corp.
Duke Energy Ohio Inc.
Duke Energy Indiana Inc.
Duke Energy Carolinas LLC
Cinergy Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/A-2  A-/Watch Neg/A-2

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From

Duke Energy Kentucky Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/--   A-/Watch Neg/--

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Carolina Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc.
Progress Energy Inc.
Florida Power Corp. d/b/a Progress Energy Florida Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/A-2  BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2

Florida Progress Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Watch Dev/--

Duke Energy Corp.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Neg

Carolina Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A                  A/Watch Dev
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               BBB-/Watch Dev
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Dev

Cinergy Corp.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Neg

Duke Energy Carolinas LLC
 Senior Secured                         A                  A/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+

Duke Energy Indiana Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A                  A/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+

Duke Energy Ohio Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A                  A/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+

FPC Capital I
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               BBB-/Watch Dev

Florida Power Corp. d/b/a Progress Energy Florida Inc.
 Senior Secured                         A                  A/Watch Dev
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+

 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB+/Watch Dev
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               BBB-/Watch Dev
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Dev

Progress Energy Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB/Watch Dev
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-2/Watch Dev

