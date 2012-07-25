TEXT-S&P cuts Duke Energy Corp rating

Overview -- Although the Duke Energy Corp. board of directors claimed a good faith exercise of its fiduciary duty in appointing a new CEO following the close of the merger with Progress Energy Inc., we view the lack of transparency associated with this process and with some board members--and which resulted in regulatory hearings and investigations in North Carolina--as significantly heightening regulatory risk for Duke Energy and weakening its consolidated business risk profile. -- We are lowering our corporate credit ratings on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on Duke Energy. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We are affirming our corporate credit rating on Progress Energy and its subsidiaries at 'BBB+' and are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications. -- The negative outlook on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries reflects the potential for lower ratings over the next 12 to 18 months if the company fails to deal with increased regulatory risk in North Carolina and Florida and to effectively manage the integration of the two companies. Rating Action On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit ratings on Duke Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries, Duke Energy Carolinas LLC, Duke Energy Ohio Inc., Duke Energy Indiana Inc., and Duke Energy Kentucky Inc., to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We lowered the rating on Duke Energy's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and lowered the rating on Duke Energy Kentucky's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed the ratings on first-mortgage bonds of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Ohio, and Duke Energy Indiana at 'A' and we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on Duke Energy. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on July 3, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+' corporate credit ratings on Progress Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries, Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. and Progress Energy Florida Inc. We also affirmed the 'BBB' rating on Progress Energy's senior unsecured debt and the 'A' ratings on first mortgage bonds of Progress Energy Carolinas and Progress Energy Florida. In addition, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on Progress Energy and its subsidiaries. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with developing implications on July 3, 2012. Following the close of the merger with Duke Energy, Progress Energy is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy. The outlook on the ratings on Duke Energy and all its subsidiaries is negative. Rationale The ratings downgrade on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries stems from our view that abrupt leadership changes at the company have heightened regulatory risk in North Carolina and likely in Florida, significantly weakening the company's consolidated "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. Our assessment of business risk incorporates the impact of the unexpected change in management on the company's regulatory relations (but not the actual change itself) and our view that the company may not be able to realize timely and constructive regulatory outcomes in North Carolina and Florida, two of its largest jurisdictions. In North Carolina, Duke Energy is preparing to file for two major rate-case increases and in Florida it needs to address the status of the Crystal River 3 nuclear plant, which has been out of service since August 2009. These concerns are compounded by the manifestly poor risk management that "legacy" Duke Energy demonstrated with its Edwardsport project in Indiana. Following the unexpected change in CEO upon the close of Duke Energy's merger with Progress Energy, the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) initiated hearings and an investigation into the change in management. We believe the decision to change the CEO immediately after his appointment was a foregone conclusion. While an inability to act decisively is often an attribute of poor governance, in our opinion circumstances such as these are not a manifestation of good governance. What we believe to be deficient governance processes are combined with the lack of transparency on key information--which has become evident in the steps leading up to the merger of Progress and Duke. As a result, we think that management and the board have a journey ahead to restore their credibility with regulators and in the marketplace. We will continue to monitor how the company's board and executive management navigate these issues, including CEO succession planning, the impact of any further executive or board departures, combining the two corporate cultures in a cohesive fashion to realize expected synergies, and assess the impact of changes in the regulatory environment. Duke Energy's "excellent" business risk profile accounts for the benefits of its large and diverse U.S. regulated utility operations that serve more than 7 million customers across six states. These benefits are offset by several challenges the company faces as well as the risk introduced by its nonregulated operations, which include a largely uncontracted merchant generation fleet in the U.S. Midwest and merchant generation operations in Central and South America. The regulated utility subsidiaries operate under generally credit-supportive regulatory environments that provide for slightly below-average returns but have timely recovery of fuel and other variable costs. The utility operations benefit from operating, regulatory, and economic diversity in service territories that range from average to attractive and span six states. Duke Energy's regulated generation operations have high availability and capacity utilization factors and rates that are competitive for the regions of operations. At the same time, Duke Energy's capital spending program is large, totaling between $6 billion and $6.5 billion per year through 2015. The capital spending program could increase somewhat to address operational issues at some of Progress Energy's nuclear power plants. Since about 90% of that planned capital spending is for the regulated operations, Duke Energy's regulated utilities will need regular rate relief to recover the invested capital in a timely manner while still preserving the overall "significant" financial risk profile. As a result, ineffective management of regulatory risk that leads to detrimental rate-case outcomes will further weaken the consolidated business risk profile and move it to the "strong" category. Even though recent rate-case outcomes in North Carolina and South Carolina were supportive and established a constructive beginning to Duke's multiyear effort to place several large generating stations in rate base, this pattern could erode as a result of the recent change in management and subsequent NCUC investigation which could delay important future rate-case filings and the associated rate increases, leading to a weaker financial risk profile in the near to intermediate term. Progress Energy Florida's biggest challenge during 2012 will be to reach a conclusion regarding the repair or retirement of the Crystal River 3 nuclear plant that encountered significant structural problems and has been off-line since 2009. The company reached a settlement agreement with various intervenors, that the Florida Public Service Commission subsequently approved, which provides it with an effective framework to make prudent decisions regarding the plant. However, the change in management at Duke Energy combined with the short time frame remaining to make decisions without incurring additional financial burdens and exposure poses significant risks. The company may find it difficult to address these issues in a constructive manner while still preserving satisfactory regulatory relations. Duke Energy's decision regarding Crystal River 3 is also complicated by the apparent lack of progress and clarity in its negotiations with its insurance provider. Progress Energy Florida's proposal to repair the unit instead of retiring it could take until 2014 to complete at a cost estimate of $900 million to $1.3 billion. Should the company opt to repair the plant, it runs the risk that upon completion of the repairs similar structural problems could re-surface, while any repairs that change the original licensing basis of the unit could require the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval. In Indiana, the company's 618-megawatt (MW) Edwardsport integrated gasification combined cycle unit is currently completing construction. Significant cost increases at the project resulted in a settlement agreement with various intervenors that capped the total cost of the project at $2.6 billion and caused an impairment of about $400 million in the first quarter of 2012. This impairment was in addition to earlier impairments of $266 million. The settlement agreement mitigates the uncertainty surrounding Duke Energy Indiana's cost recovery for the plant, although even if the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission renders a decision in a timely basis in late 2012, we don't expect recovery of the investment in Edwardsport to commence until mid-2013. In addition to receiving approval for the Edwardsport settlement, Duke Energy must also demonstrate satisfactory operation of the plant once construction is complete, which is the first of its kind in the industry and therefore carries significant risk. Duke Energy Ohio's latest electric security plan (ESP) went into effect in January 2012 and expires in May 2015. Customer and margin losses experienced under the previous ESP due to greater competition and low market prices for generation in Ohio had eroded financial results and resulted in higher business risk in the state. The new ESP allows Duke Energy Ohio to collect $330 million over three years, which can help support the company's financial profile. As a result, Duke has managed to restore its ability to earn a stable and fair return on the bulk of its Ohio assets at least through 2015. The Midwest gas-fired assets that were never regulated now have a completely market-based orientation. Standard & Poor's ascribes significantly higher business risk to Duke Energy's international operations due to the uncertainty of the local political and regulatory environments in the countries where it operates: Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Saudi Arabia. The Latin American assets have been self-funding, although we discount cash flow from overseas operations in our analysis of Duke Energy's ability to service the U.S. rated debt. Any substantial capital spending at the international operations could have negative ratings implications, depending on the risk profile of the investments pursued. While Duke Energy is also planning to increase its renewable generation business, our expectation is that the company will finance such investments in a credit-neutral manner and under a model that minimizes market exposure risk through long-term contracts with suitable counterparties. Any substantial acceleration in the growth of this segment could also negatively affect ratings. Duke's consolidated financial risk profile is "significant" under our criteria. Historical credit metrics have been steady despite large capital projects, benefiting from low debt leverage. We expect that the financial profile can be materially influenced by the timing of future rate-case filings as well as the company's ability to harvest the proposed cost savings, which are in addition to the $650 million cost savings guaranteed to the ratepayers of North and South Carolina over five years with an 18-month extension, if necessary. We expect adjusted debt leverage to range from 50% to 52%, and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be just over 18% over the next few years, assuming regulatory outcomes remain constructive. Liquidity The short-term rating on Duke Energy is 'A-2' and largely reflects the company's long-term corporate credit rating and our expectation of ongoing stable regulated utility operations that generate the bulk of cash flows. Duke's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and generally prudent risk management further support our description of liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Duke manages the liquidity needs of all its subsidiaries. We assess its liquidity as adequate based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 20%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. Duke Energy and its subsidiaries have a total of about $6 billion in credit facilities expiring in November 2016; $2 billion of that amount became available upon the close of the merger with Progress Energy. The master credit facility contains sublimits of $1.75 billion for Duke Energy, $1.25 billion for Duke Energy Carolinas, $650 million for Duke Energy Ohio, $750 million for Duke Energy Indiana, $100 million for Duke Energy Kentucky, $750 million for Progress Energy Carolinas, and $750 million for Progress Energy Florida. Maturing long-term debt in the next 12 months totals about $1.8 billion after accounting for debt already refinanced in 2012. In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, as updated for the new facility, we assumed liquidity of about $14 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of FFO, cash on hand, and availability under the credit facility. We estimate the company could use up to $10 billion during the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, and shareholder dividends. Duke's credit agreement includes a financial covenant requiring a maximum consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65% for each borrower. All were compliant as of March 31, 2012. Outlook The negative outlook on Duke Energy and its subsidiaries reflects the potential for lower ratings over the next 12 to 18 months if the company fails to effectively address increased levels of regulatory risk in two of its largest jurisdictions, which would move the business risk profile to the "strong" category and at the same time lead to weaker credit protection measures. Our base-case projections for Duke Energy incorporate the possibility of delayed but constructive rate-case outcomes in North Carolina and credit-neutral regulatory developments in Florida regarding Crystal River 3. These factors are a floor for our expectations leading to adjusted FFO to total debt of about 18% and adjusted debt leverage of between 50% and 52% by 2014, which would support current ratings. However, if credit protection measures fall below expectations such that adjusted FFO to total debt is below 16% along with adjusted debt leverage that approaches 55% we will lower the corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB'. In light of pending operational challenges, we do not expect to assign a higher rating to Duke Energy in the intermediate term. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Updates Its U.S. Utility Regulatory Assessments, March 12, 2010 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Short-Term Ratings Affirmed To From Duke Energy Corp. Duke Energy Ohio Inc. Duke Energy Indiana Inc. Duke Energy Carolinas LLC Cinergy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Duke Energy Kentucky Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A-/Watch Neg/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Carolina Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. Progress Energy Inc. Florida Power Corp. d/b/a Progress Energy Florida Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2 Florida Progress Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Watch Dev/-- Duke Energy Corp. Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Neg Carolina Power & Light Co. d/b/a Progress Energy Carolinas Inc. Senior Secured A A/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Dev Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Dev Cinergy Corp. Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Neg Duke Energy Carolinas LLC Senior Secured A A/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ Duke Energy Indiana Inc. Senior Secured A A/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ Duke Energy Ohio Inc. Senior Secured A A/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ FPC Capital I Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Dev Florida Power Corp. d/b/a Progress Energy Florida Inc. Senior Secured A A/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB+/Watch Dev Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Dev Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Dev Progress Energy Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Dev Commercial Paper A-2 A-2/Watch Dev