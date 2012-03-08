TEXT-Fitch affirms M/I Homes ratings

版本:
March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed M/I Homes, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHO)
ratings, including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.  The 	
Rating Outlook is Stable.  A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this	
release.  	
	
MHO's ratings and Outlook reflect the company's execution of its business model 	
in the current housing environment, management's demonstrated ability to manage 	
land and development spending, healthy liquidity position and better prospects 	
for the housing sector this year. 	
	
MHO successfully managed its balance sheet during the severe housing downturn, 	
allowing the company to accumulate cash and pay down its debt as it pared down 	
its inventory. After significantly reducing its lot inventory during the 2006 to	
2009 periods, MHO began to focus on growing its business in late 2009 by 	
investing in new communities and entering new markets. In 2010, the company 	
increased its total lot position by 9.2% and expanded into the Houston, Texas 	
market.  During 2011, the company entered the San Antonio, Texas market and also	
grew its total lot position by 1.8%, although the increase was due to lots under	
option as its owned lot position actually declined 6% year-over-year.	
	
MHO maintains an approximately 4.5-year supply of total lots controlled, based 	
on trailing 12 months deliveries, and 3.1 years of owned land. Total lots 	
controlled were 10,353 lots at Dec. 31, 2011, 69.1% of which are owned, and the 	
balance is controlled through options. Historically, MHO developed about 80% of 	
its communities from which it sells product, resulting in inventory turns that 	
were moderately below average as compared to its public peers. During the 	
downturn, MHO had been less focused on land development and a majority of its 	
newer land purchases were and continue to be finished lots.   	
	
During 2011, the company spent $117 million on land and development, which is 	
roughly 20%-25% below what the company had initially expected to spend as of 	
early 2011 as market conditions remained weak, particularly during the first 	
half of the year.  Based on the current environment, MHO expects land and 	
development spending in 2012 will be higher than 2011 levels.  As a result, 	
Fitch expects MHO to be cash flow negative again this year largely due to this 	
greater level of real estate spending.  Fitch is comfortable with this strategy 	
given management's demonstrated ability to manage its inventory and adjust land 	
and development spending to maintain a healthy liquidity position, as it did 	
during 2011.  	
	
MHO ended 2011 with $59.8 million of unrestricted cash and $51.6 million of 	
availability under its $140 million revolving credit facility that matures in 	
December 2014.  The company has $41.4 million of senior notes coming due in 	
April 2012, which will be repaid from cash on hand and borrowings under the 	
revolver.  Cash is expected to diminish in the next 12 months as the company 	
pays down some debt and continues to build its land position.  Nevertheless, 	
Fitch expects the company to maintain a suitable liquidity position with 	
adequate borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.   	
	
The company reported higher year-over-year home deliveries during the second 	
half of 2011, and homebuilding revenues grew 5.7% compared to the second half of	
2010.  MHO also reported improvement in net orders in each of the last three 	
quarters of 2011, leading to a 27% increase in homes in backlog at year-end 2011	
compared with year-end 2010.  The significant increase in backlog, combined with	
the company's strategy to grow subdivision count by 5%-10% this year, should 	
result in moderately higher deliveries in 2012 compared with 2011.    	
	
   	
	
Certain recent economic/construction related statistics, such as job growth, 	
consumer confidence, mortgage rates, household formations, multifamily starts, 	
existing home sales, pending home sales, housing inventories, and foreclosures 	
were improving and/or above consensus. A few key statistics such as 	
single-family housing starts, new home sales, home prices (CoreLogic, Case 	
Shiller) were declining/short of expectations. Overall, the current setting is 	
much like at the beginning of 2011.	
	
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 assume a modest rise off a very low bottom. 	
New home inventories are at historically low levels and affordability is at near	
record highs. In a slowly growing economy with distressed home sales competition	
similar to 2011, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and, probably, even 	
lower mortgage rates on average, single-family housing starts should improve 	
about 5% to 450,000, while new home sales increase approximately 5.6% to 319,000	
and existing home sales grow 3% to 4.388 million. 	
	
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as	
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development 	
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including 	
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order	
activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and uses, and the 	
company's cash and liquidity position. Negative rating actions could occur if 	
the anticipated recovery in housing does not materialize and the company 	
prematurely steps up its land/development spending, leading to consistent and 	
significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and diminished 	
liquidity position.  MHO's rating is constrained in the intermediate term due to	
weak credit metrics, but a Positive Outlook may be considered if the recovery in	
housing is significantly better than Fitch's outlook and the company shows 	
further improvement in credit metrics and its liquidity position. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for MHO with a Stable Outlook: 	
	
--Long-term IDR at 'B';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR3';	
--Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock at 'CCC/RR6'. 	
	
The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3' on MHO's senior unsecured notes indicates good	
recovery prospects for holders of this debt issue. MHO's exposure to claims made	
pursuant to performance bonds and the possibility that part of these contingent 	
liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were considered in 	
determining the recovery for the unsecured debt holders. The 'RR6' on MHO's 	
preferred stock indicates poor recovery prospects in a default scenario. Fitch 	
applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs.

