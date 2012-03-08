TEXT-Fitch affirms Media Finance Srl

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Media Finance S.r.l. (Media 2005)
an Italian RMBS transaction, as follows:
Class A (ISIN IT0003805329): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003805345): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN IT0003805352): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect that the underlying asset performance has remained in
line with Fitch's expectations, with credit enhancement levels that remain
commensurate with their current ratings.
As of January 2012, the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more had
doubled from levels seen a year ago. However, at 0.9% of the outstanding pool
balance, they remain lower than the average rate seen across other Fitch-rated
Italian RMBS transactions.
Loans that are due and unpaid by at least seven monthly, five quarterly or three
semi-annual instalments are classified as defaulted and are fully provisioned
for using excess spread generated by the structure. As of January 2012, the
level of cumulative gross defaults stood at 1.7% of the initial collateral
balance. Since the transaction closed, the issuer has been able to generate
sufficient excess spread to clear these defaults, without needing to draw on its
cash reserve. The relatively stable transaction performance has allowed triggers
to be met, allowing the reserve to amortise to 5.9% of the outstanding note
balance.
The servicer and collection account bank for Media Finance 2005, Banca Popolare
di Puglia e Basilicata (BPPB), is not a Fitch-rated entity and leaves the
transaction exposed to commingling and payment interruption risks. Fitch has
therefore incorporated liquidity stresses over a six-month exposure period,
whilst also taking into account the daily sweep of funds from the collection
account held at BPPB to the issuer's account held at BNP Paribas
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The length of the assumed exposure period reflects Fitch's
view of the time needed to replace the servicer in this specific transaction.
At present, Fitch views the reserve fund as being adequate to mitigate the
short-term liquidity risk and also that the credit support for the notes is
sufficient to maintain their respective ratings.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
and Servicer Reports.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2011
and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 11 August
2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structure Finance Transactions' and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 March 2011; 'Servicing Continuity Risk Criteria For
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 17 March 2010 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance