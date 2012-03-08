版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Verso Paper Holdings notes 'BB-'

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned
its 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the corporate credit
rating) and '1' recovery rating to Verso Paper Holdings LLC's proposed $345
million senior secured notes due 2019. The '1' recovery rating indicates
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of
payment default. The notes are expected to be sold pursuant to Rule 144A of
Securities Act of 1933. 	
	
The company intends to use net proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes 	
to pay the consideration for its announced cash tender offer for its existing 	
$315 million 11.5% senior secured notes due 2014 and to pay for certain 	
related transaction costs and expenses. 	
	

The 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged and reflects 	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the combination of its "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk (as our criteria define the 	
term). Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, 	
substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic 	
content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. 	
In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat 	
weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, attributable 	
to its cash position, proposed new credit facilities, and manageable near-term 	
debt maturity profile following the proposed transaction and tender offer. 	

Verso's core business is as a producer of coated freesheet and coated 	
groundwood papers serving customers in the catalog, magazine, inserts, and 	
commercial-print markets. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Verso Paper Holdings LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                   B/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 Proposed $345 mil sr secd nts due 2019    BB-	
   Recovery rating                         1	
	
	
