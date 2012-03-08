TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 German Landesbanken LT2 debt ratings

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three German Landesbanken's
lower Tier 2 debt instruments' ratings. Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB) and Landesbank Baden-Wuertemberg's (LBBW) subordinated
debt has been downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' and removed from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). HSH Nordbank's (HSH) subordinated debt has been downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and removed from RWN. At the same time, Landesbank Berlin's
(LBB) subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'A' and removed from RWN. A full
list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.
The instruments' ratings were placed on RWN on 15 December 2011 to reflect a
heightened risk of downgrade under Fitch's new criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 available at
www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions reflect the application of the new
criteria to these securities.
Under the criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down from an
anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the
"average" recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt and an assessment of
incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at which a bank might be
deemed to have "failed" or become "non-viable". These two components are
additive.
The anchor rating for Landesbanken's subordinated debt is their Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR). This differs from the approach applied generally to Western
European banks, which takes the Viability Rating as anchor rating. However, for
the Landesbanken, Fitch views it as very highly probable that support from their
state owners will continue to flow to the banks' subordinated debt in the
future, given that the Landesbanken are strategic investments for the federal
states.
For the subordinated debt instruments of BayernLB, LBBW and HSH, Fitch has
widened the notching from one to three notches. One notch captures their
subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest
incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of
the issuers. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high,
there is a small possibility that the banks' owners may somehow be prevented
from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the European Commission (EC).
There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process
would play out should any extraordinary support from the banks' state owners be
required again. Under Fitch's criteria, non-performance can arise for
contractual reasons or by way of a distressed debt exchange.
A change of the Landesbanken's IDR as the anchor rating would lead to a
downgrade of the respective LT2 debt instruments. The Landesbanken's IDR would
change if Fitch changes its view on either the propensity of German federal
states to provide support, or the ability of the states to support their
respective Landesbank.
LBB is owned by the German savings banks. In Fitch's opinion, there is a very
high probability that if LBB was unable to meet payments on its subordinated
debt from its own resources, these would be met directly or indirectly by
members of the savings bank association. This very strong level of support that
Fitch considers would operate within the sector would not be subject to any
state aid procedure in the way support from a federal state would be. Therefore,
LBB's subordinated debt rating is notched down only once from the savings banks'
IDR of 'A+' to reflect their junior status. Fitch notes that the savings banks'
ratings are based on the strength of the group without factoring in
extraordinary support.
LBB's IDR and lower Tier 2 debt instruments' ratings would change if Fitch
changes its view on the financial strength of the savings banks in Germany and
their IDRs accordingly.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank:
EUR1bn 5.75% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0326869665) downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed
EUR100mn variable rate notes (DE000BLB24U6) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating
Watch Negative, RWN removed
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg:
EUR21m floating rate notes (USU122163020) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating
Watch Negative, RWN removed
EUR100m floating rate notes (DE0001603348) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating
Watch Negative, RWN removed
EUR29mn 7.5% notes (USU122162030) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch
Negative, RWN removed
HSH Nordbank:
EUR1bn Step Up callable subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H23) downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB+' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed
EUR750m variable rate subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H15) downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB+' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed
Landesbank Berlin:
EUR500m 5.875% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0468940068) affirmed at 'A',
removed from RWN
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011
'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities