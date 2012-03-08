TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 German Landesbanken LT2 debt ratings

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three German Landesbanken's lower Tier 2 debt instruments' ratings. Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) and Landesbank Baden-Wuertemberg's (LBBW) subordinated debt has been downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' and removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). HSH Nordbank's (HSH) subordinated debt has been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and removed from RWN. At the same time, Landesbank Berlin's (LBB) subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'A' and removed from RWN. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment. The instruments' ratings were placed on RWN on 15 December 2011 to reflect a heightened risk of downgrade under Fitch's new criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions reflect the application of the new criteria to these securities. Under the criteria, bank regulatory capital securities are notched down from an anchor rating to reflect an assessment of loss severity relative to the "average" recoveries assumed for typical bank senior debt and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the point at which a bank might be deemed to have "failed" or become "non-viable". These two components are additive. The anchor rating for Landesbanken's subordinated debt is their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). This differs from the approach applied generally to Western European banks, which takes the Viability Rating as anchor rating. However, for the Landesbanken, Fitch views it as very highly probable that support from their state owners will continue to flow to the banks' subordinated debt in the future, given that the Landesbanken are strategic investments for the federal states. For the subordinated debt instruments of BayernLB, LBBW and HSH, Fitch has widened the notching from one to three notches. One notch captures their subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuers. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high, there is a small possibility that the banks' owners may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the European Commission (EC). There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process would play out should any extraordinary support from the banks' state owners be required again. Under Fitch's criteria, non-performance can arise for contractual reasons or by way of a distressed debt exchange. A change of the Landesbanken's IDR as the anchor rating would lead to a downgrade of the respective LT2 debt instruments. The Landesbanken's IDR would change if Fitch changes its view on either the propensity of German federal states to provide support, or the ability of the states to support their respective Landesbank. LBB is owned by the German savings banks. In Fitch's opinion, there is a very high probability that if LBB was unable to meet payments on its subordinated debt from its own resources, these would be met directly or indirectly by members of the savings bank association. This very strong level of support that Fitch considers would operate within the sector would not be subject to any state aid procedure in the way support from a federal state would be. Therefore, LBB's subordinated debt rating is notched down only once from the savings banks' IDR of 'A+' to reflect their junior status. Fitch notes that the savings banks' ratings are based on the strength of the group without factoring in extraordinary support. LBB's IDR and lower Tier 2 debt instruments' ratings would change if Fitch changes its view on the financial strength of the savings banks in Germany and their IDRs accordingly. The rating actions are as follows: Bayerische Landesbank: EUR1bn 5.75% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0326869665) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed EUR100mn variable rate notes (DE000BLB24U6) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg: EUR21m floating rate notes (USU122163020) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed EUR100m floating rate notes (DE0001603348) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed EUR29mn 7.5% notes (USU122162030) downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed HSH Nordbank: EUR1bn Step Up callable subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H23) downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed EUR750m variable rate subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H15) downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' Rating Watch Negative, RWN removed Landesbank Berlin: EUR500m 5.875% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0468940068) affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities