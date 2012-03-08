TEXT-Fitch rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners notes 'BBB'

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) $1 billion 3.95% senior notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds will be used to retire $450 million principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due March 15, 2012, repay outstanding commercial paper, and for general corporate purposes. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is the parent company for Kinder Morgan Kansas, Inc. (KMK, Fitch IDR of 'BB+'; on Rating Watch Negative) and the indirect owner of the 2% general partner and approximately 11% limited partner interests in KMP. KMI has agreed to acquire El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion transaction expected to close in second quarter 2012. KMP Unaffected by the Acquisition: Over the near term KMP will be unaffected by KMI's purchase of EP. However, post closing, KMP will have an opportunity to purchase pipeline assets now residing at EP. The EP-owned interstate pipelines generate stable cash flows and are a good fit in KMP's master limited partnership structure. KMP would be expected to finance pipeline purchases with an appropriate mix of debt and equity. Rating Rationale: KMP's rating and Stable Outlook reflect the significant and growing scale and scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of assets; successful track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating energy operations; predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas and refined products pipelines; and expectations for modestly improving credit metrics in 2012 with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to approximate 4.0 times (x) or below for the year. Other considerations and credit concerns include KMP's relationship with KMI, exposure to interest rates on approximately $6 billion of variable-rate debt, modestly negative effects in weak economies on asset utilization, aggressive expansion spending, and exposure to changes in commodity prices and volumes for its CO2 business segment. Liquidity is adequate: KMP has a $2.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in July 2016. KMP issues 'F2' rated commercial paper (CP) under a $2.2 billion CP program backstopped by the revolver. The revolver has a maximum debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 to 1.0 during an acquisition period. At Dec. 31, 2011, KMP had $409 million of cash and $1.3 billion of borrowing capacity. KMP is also party to a reserve-based hedging facility for purposes of hedging crude oil that does not require the posting of margin. Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating actions at KMP include increasing leverage to support organic growth expenditures and acquisitions, and weakening operating performance. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions include lessening consolidated business risk and a sustainable improvement in credit metrics. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralph Pellecchia Senior Director +1-212-908-0586 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Peter Molica Director +1-212-908-0288 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Master Limited Partnerships 101' Nov. 1, 2011; --'Natural Gas Pipelines: Hot Topics' Oct. 13, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Natural Gas Pipelines: Hot Topics -- Long-Term Trends Affecting Pipeline Risk Master Limited Partnerships 101 Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Corporate Rating Methodology