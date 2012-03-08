TEXT-Fitch rates DCP Midstream Partners notes 'BBB-'

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to DCP Midstream
Partners, LP's (DPM) proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due
2022. The Ratings Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the offering are expected to
go in part, towards financing DPM's announced acquisition of the remaining
interest in the Southeast Texas System from its general partner, DCP Midstream
LLC (DCP Midstream; IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook), to repay all outstanding
borrowings under DPM's existing term loan, and for general partnership purposes.
If the Southeast Texas transaction is not consummated DPM will use the proceeds
to pay down revolver borrowings and the outstanding term loan, which was $135
million at Dec. 31, 2011.
DPM's ratings reflect the significant benefits and strong operational and
financial linkage DPM has with its sponsor and general partner, DCP Midstream
and indirectly with DCP Midstream's owners, Spectra Energy Corp. (SE; IDR:'BBB';
Stable Outlook) and ConocoPhillips Inc. (COP; IDR: 'A'; Rating Watch Negative).
The ratings also reflect the ongoing improvement in DCP Partners' stand-alone
credit profile as credit metrics and business risk continue to move more in line
with other investment grade master limited partnerships (MLPs) possessing asset
bases with similar operational and business risk profiles.
Key Credit Considerations:
Sponsor Support: DCP Midstream's ownership of DPM's general partner (GP)
interest gives DCP Midstream significant control over DPM's operations,
including most major strategic decisions such as investment plans,
distributions, and management of daily operations. There is a significant
overlap of management and operations personnel, including centralized treasury
functions performed by DCP Midstream. DCP Midstream has also provided
significant support for DCP Partners including ongoing credit support, partly in
the form of derivative counterparty guarantees. DCP Midstream, SE and COP are
also major counterparties to DPM. Meanwhile, DPM provides DCP Midstream a low
cost source of financing and access to equity markets. Fitch expects DCP
Midstream, SE, and COP to continue to support DPM's credit quality including
maintaining a capital structure and business risk profile in line with other
investment grade MLPs and growing distributions modestly to maintain a solid
distribution coverage ratio.
Cash Flow Stability: DPM possesses relatively predictable cash flows which are
supported by the company's portfolio of fee-based assets and an active hedging
program that helps moderate commodity price exposure. To generate more stable
cash flows the growth of DPM has primarily been through the addition of
fee-based assets, which currently represents -60% of projected gross margin for
2012, this is expected to grow to -80% by 2015. DPM's liquidity remains strong
with roughly $507 million in cash and availability under its $1 billion revolver
at year-end 2011. Maturities are also manageable with no significant maturities
until 2015.
Strategic Location of Assets: DPM benefits from the strategic location of its
midstream assets, which touch several core U.S. natural gas producing basins and
are often integrated with assets owned by DCP Midstream, and the strategic
location of DPM's wholesale propane terminals which serve high-volume retailers
in Northeast markets. As such, DPM achieves steady demand from its core
customers as well as good growth opportunities for organic investments.
Hedging Program: DPM actively manages the majority of its commodity exposure
through a hedging program, with shorter tenor direct hedges on natural gas
liquids (NGLs), and long-dated swap positions on natural gas and crude oil as a
proxy for NGLs through 2016. Fitch recognizes that direct hedging of NGLs is
typically limited to 12 to 18 months due to the lack of liquidity for NGL
positions. Per recent guidance, the company has hedged more than 65% of its 2012
forecast gross margin that is exposed to commodity prices. Given the limited
market for NGL hedges, DCP Partners uses crude oil swaps as a proxy for hedging
its NGL production in the outer years and then perfects those hedges by
converting directly to NGL hedges which helps mitigate some of DPM's sensitivity
to the crude to NGL relationship. Fitch notes that the historical correlation
between crude oil and NGLs does not always hold, particularly in highly volatile
price environments. Fitch notes that a significant change in the correlation can
result in a large swing in cash flows.
Volume Sensitivity: While taking significant steps to mitigate the volatility of
prices, DPM has exposure to throughput volumes on its assets. DPM has very few
take-or-pay agreements that eliminate volumetric risk. Lower volumes can be
driven by many factors including: lower throughput on the company's gathering
and processing assets due to reduced production from upstream producers, lower
throughput due to lower upstream production or due to bypassing NGL processing
facilities when natural gas prices are very high (much less frequent in recent
years and expected to remain so) and lower propane volumes delivered through its
terminals due to warm weather, conservation and fuel switching.
Catalysts for positive rating action include sustained improvement in leverage
metrics, continued shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources; catalysts
for a negative rating action include continued large scale capital expenditure
program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, increase in gross margin
sensitivity to changes in commodity prices.
Fitch rates DPM as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Midstream Services' (Dec. 7, 2011).
