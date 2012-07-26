TEXT-Fitch affirms KKR Financial Holdings at 'BBB'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $639.2 million of unsecured debt is affected by these actions. The ratings of KFN are supported by its inherent linkage and strong relationship with the parent of its investment manager, KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR; Fitch IDR of 'A'), which has demonstrated implicit and explicit support of the company in recent years. Implicit support is evidenced by KFN's use of the KKR brand, while explicit support is evidenced by KKR backstopping an equity underwriting for KFN, providing it with a liquidity facility, and waiving a portion of management fees owed during the recent financial crisis. Other factors supporting KFN's rating include its experienced management team, the reduction of balance sheet risk in recent years with the removal of mark-to-market financing, relatively low leverage, strong reserves, improved operating consistency, solid liquidity, and a demonstrated ability to access the equity markets for growth capital. Rating constraints include the largely secured funding profile, with a heavy reliance on CLO funding historically, the presence of some issuer concentrations within the corporate debt portfolio, a lack of revenue diversity, the capital markets impact on leverage (given the requirement to fair value the bond portfolio on a quarterly basis), and intense competition in the space in which the company invests. Operating performance has improved significantly since 2007-2008, with stronger portfolio valuation, successful realizations, better credit performance, and reduced funding costs, partially offset by declines in portfolio size and higher non-investment costs. Net investment income was solid in 2011, but dipped in 1Q'12 with higher credit provisioning. Still, stronger capital market conditions yielded higher realized and unrealized gains on portfolio investments. KFN's leverage, which treats trust preferred securities as debt, has declined over time as management has sought to improve the risk profile of the balance sheet. Total debt-to-equity, which includes non-recourse debt of CLO vehicles and a natural resources facility, amounted to 3.9x at March 31, 2012; down from a peak of 13.57x at the end of 2008. Total recourse holding company debt, which includes convertible notes and trust preferred securities, amounted to 0.53x at the end of 1Q'12; down from 1.29x at the end of 2008, and 0.46x when adjusting for cash on hand to repay the convertible note which matured in July. Fitch expects holding company leverage to remain in the 0.5x-1.0x range longer term. Funding flexibility improved modestly with two recent 30-year retail note issuances. KFN issued $258.8 million of 8.375% notes in November 2011 and $115 million of 7.5% notes in March 2012. Fitch views access to the unsecured markets favorably. KFN's liquidity profile is considered solid for the rating category. At March 31, 2012, unrestricted cash amounted to $526.8 million, including $112 million set aside for the July convertible note maturity; borrowing capacity on the secured credit facility was $250 million, and the carrying value of assets not held on CLO vehicles was $773.3 million. Beyond the July debt maturity, no obligations are due at the holding company until January 2017. The board generally sets the dividend based on an assessment of run-rate cash earnings, which exclude incentive fees. Run-rate cash earnings were $0.26 per share for 1Q'12 compared to a dividend declaration of $0.18 per share, equating to a payout of 69.2%. Fitch views the retention of earnings favorably, as it strengthens balance sheet liquidity and capitalization. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KFN will continue to report stable asset quality and relatively consistent core operating performance over the intermediate term, while maintaining low leverage and solid liquidity, even with potential declines in the fair value of portfolio investments given volatility in the capital markets. The Outlook also incorporates the expectation that KKR's willingness and ability to support KFN, as needed, will remain unchanged. Positive rating momentum could result from declines in leverage, improved funding flexibility, and stronger liquidity. Conversely, holding company leverage above 1.0x, deterioration in asset quality, weaker core earnings performance, outsized portfolio losses, declines in liquidity, and/or a change in Fitch's view of the relationship between KFN and KKR could yield negative rating actions. KFN is a specialty finance company that invests in financial assets, including below investment-grade corporate debt, natural resources, real estate, marketable equity securities, and private equity, with the goal of generating current income and capital appreciation. The company completed its initial public offering in 2005 and trades on the NYSE under the ticker KFN. KFN is externally managed and advised by KKR Financial Advisors LLC (KFA), a wholly owned subsidiary of KKR Asset Management LLC (KAM), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of KKR. KFA receives a monthly base management fee equal to 1/12 of KFN equity multiplied by 1.75%, in addition to a quarterly incentive fee, if return hurdles are met. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: KKR Financial Holdings LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); -- 'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).