TEXT-Fitch affirms VG Microfinance-Invest Nr. 1 notes

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VG Microfinance-Invest Nr. 1 GmbH' senior CDO notes at 'B+sf'. The Outlook is Negative. Since the last review, three of the underlying loans have been upgraded. However, the credit quality of the portfolio remains in the 'B'/'CCC' range. More than 35% of the portfolio is rated 'CCC' or below or not rated. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern about the refinancing risk of the underlying loans. All loans are bullet and due to mature in December 2014. The transaction benefits from generous structural protection mechanisms through credit enhancement of 44% and also excess spread. The agency expects the notes to be able to withstand the default of four to five of the largest obligors, depending on the timing of the defaults. If the underlying loans were to default at their maturity date, excess spread benefit would be negligible. The transaction consists of subordinated credit exposure against 20 (initially 21) microfinance institutions globally distributed across 15 jurisdictions. The institutions were selected by Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') in its role as seller and protection buyer. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: Investor reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011, 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' dated 15 September 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.