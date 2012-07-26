TEXT-Fitch affirms DCP Midstream IDR 'BBB'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings affirms DCP Midstream LLC's (DCP) ratings as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2.'
The Ratings Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's affirmation reflects DCP's conservative capital structure and the scale,
scope, and geographic diversity of DCP's assets. DCP's operations sit over
several liquids rich basins which should provide meaningful economic benefit and
growth opportunities. Fitch notes that DCP retains a relatively high sensitivity
to commodity prices but believes that the cash flow volatility is partially
mitigated by the strength of DCP's balance sheet, the structuring of DCP's
gathering and processing contracts and the 'must run' nature of much of the
company's assets. Other credit considerations include DCP's flexibility in
reducing dividends to its sponsors to conserve cash, and the fact a significant
portion of DCP's future consolidated capital expenditures are expected to be
funded by DCP Midstream Partners, LP.
Fitch expects DCP's 2012 earnings, cash flow and credit metrics to be negatively
impacted by the current commodity price environment. DCP's earnings and cash
flow have among the highest sensitivity to spot natural gas liquids (NGLs)
pricing relative to midstream processor peers, with only about 15% of gross
margin derived from fee-based contracts, and the remainder linked to spot
pricing. Given the dramatic declines in NGLs pricing in the first half of the
year and a significant capital expenditure program, the company's credit metrics
are expected to be relatively weak over the next several years. On a
consolidated basis, Fitch expects DCP's leverage to be between 3.75x to 4.0x for
2012 and 3.5x to 3.7x for 2013. Fitch remains concerned that current price
weakness could linger or prices could move lower, particularly if there is
significant macro-economic weakness. Should a further reduction in current
commodity prices cause DCP's cash flow, earnings and metrics to weaken beyond
the 4.0x range on a sustained basis, Fitch would likely consider a negative
ratings action. Bank revolver covenants requires DCP to maintain a consolidated
leverage ratio (consolidated debt/consolidated EBITDA) of not more than 5.0x
with a step up to 5.5x for three quarters after a qualifying acquisition. DCP
has maintained capital market access throughout the recent recession and
liquidity remains strong.
DCP is a 50:50 joint venture of Phillips66 (PSX) and Spectra Energy Capital, LLC
(SE; IDR 'BBB'; Stable Outlook). DCP's Board is comprised of directors appointed
by SE and PSX proportionally. As such, DCP's owners have significant influence
on the operational and financial strategies of DCP. However, DCP's ratings are
neither linked to nor dependent on its sponsors and no cross guarantees of debt
exist. Under the terms of its LLC agreement, DCP is required to make quarterly
distributions to its sponsors using a formula based on allocated taxable income.
These distributions are intended to cover taxes on DCP's income. In addition,
DCP makes discretionary dividend payments to its sponsors. DCP typically
dividends out nearly all of its free cash flow to its sponsors annually.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
Strong Balance Sheet/History of Conservative Capital Discipline: --DCP has
consistently run between 2.5x-3.5x debt/EBITDA and greater than 5.0x EBITDA
interest coverage even in low commodity price environments. DCP's management has
expressed a commitment to targeting a 2.5x to 3.5x leverage ratio through-out
commodity price cycles. DCP's owners have exhibited a willingness to forego
dividends and DCP has shown an ability to operate within its operating cash
generation as capital market access tightened and commodity prices fell during
the recent recession. Fitch expects these conservative fiscal management
practices to continue and remain supportive of the company's rating.
Scale/Scope of Operations: DCP is one of the largest stand-alone natural gas
processor in the United States, and it has a robust presence in all of the key
production regions within the country. The size and breadth of DCP's operations
allow it to offer its customers end-to-end gathering, processing, storage and
transportation solutions giving DCP a competitive advantage within the regions
where they have significant scale. Additionally, Fitch believes that the
company's large asset base provides a platform for growth opportunities across
its footprint. DCP's current large capital spending program has a particular
focus on the Eagle Ford shale, the Rockies and the Permian Basin, all areas in
need of gathering and processing and NGL logistics infrastructure as production
in the liquids rich regions of these plays is increasing.
Commodity Price Exposure: DCP does not hedge its commodity risk directly. It
instead tries to balance its contract mix to help to reduce exposure to
commodity price volatility while still providing what management feels is an
appropriate amount of upside should commodity prices continue to show strength.
DCP uses a mix of fixed-fee (15%), Percentage of Proceeds (POP; 50%), and
keep-whole (15%) contracts to give the company some offsetting commodity
exposure which management believes gives them the appropriate risk/reward for
the business. Fitch expects recent weakness in NGL pricing will negatively
impact earnings and cash flow for 2012 and 2013. Fitch expects minor price
improvements for NGLs from current levels in the second half of 2012 and 2013;
however, expectations are that the NGL will price at levels closer to 45%-50% of
crude rather than the greater than 60% it averaged for 2011.
Parental Relationship: DCP's owners have shown both the ability and willingness
to forgo dividends from DCP in order to support DCP's operating needs and
investment grade credit ratings. Fitch views DCP's ratings on a stand-alone
basis rather than reflective of any notching of its parent ratings. There are no
cross guarantees of debt or other arrangements that would require a review of
consolidated credit. PSX recently became an owner of DCP following PSX's
separation from ConocoPhillips.
Subsidiary Relationship: DCP owns a 26% limited partner interest and a 0.8%
general partner interest (including all the Incentive Distribution Rights) in
DCP Midstream Partners (DPM; Fitch IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook). DPM was formed
by DCP to own, operate, acquire and develop a portfolio of midstream assets. DPM
provides DCP access to equity markets and a low cost of capital financing
vehicle and the ability to fund capital expenditures and debt repayment with
dropdown proceeds while maintaining financial interest in cash flows. DCP's
ownership of DPM's general partner (GP) interest gives DCP significant control
over DPM's operations, including most major strategic decisions including
investment plans, distributions, and management of daily operations. As a
result, Fitch notches DPM one notch below DCP's ratings.
Liquidity: DCP's liquidity remains strong with roughly $1.6 billion in cash and
availability under its $2 billion revolver which matures 2017. Maturities at DCP
are light with only $250 million in notes due 2013 and $200 million due in 2015.
Additionally, DCP has access to a $1 billion delayed draw term loan which is
expected to be used to help fund capital expenditures. At March 2012, DCP has
$750 million in availability under the term loan, which matures in 2014.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Change in hedging strategy to limit commodity price volatility exposure.
--Significant decrease in leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Consolidated debt/EBITDA leverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
--Increased leverage either for high multiple acquisitions or to fund growth
projects above and beyond planned debt increases.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector -
Challenges/Opportunities' (July 10, 2012)
--'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012' (July 5,
2012)
--'Top 10 Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors' (May 22,
2012)
--'Updating Fitch's Oil & Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012)
--'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs' (Dec. 28, 2011).
