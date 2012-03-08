版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 02:16 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Covanta Holding Corp

Overview	
     -- U.S. energy-from-waste generator Covanta Holding Corp.    
(Covanta) is recapitalizing the debt at its subsidiary Covanta Energy Corp.
(CEC) and at the parent level.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB+' rating to the proposed new $300 million 	
senior secured term loan due 2019 and $900 million revolver at CEC due 2017. 	
The recovery rating on these new issues is '1'. This will replace the existing 	
credit facility. We are also assigning a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior 	
unsecured notes based on a recovery rating on these notes of '5'. We are also 	
raising our issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from 	
'B', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '5' from '6'.	
     -- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC 	
for the new capital structure.	
     -- We base all of these rating actions on the proposed financing 	
transactions. An upsizing of the proposed amounts could lead to lower ratings.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of 	
predictable and stable cash flows from existing waste and power contracts, 	
combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of 	
existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization, which strengthens the 	
company's liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC. The outlook is stable. 	
	
We also assigned a 'BB+' rating to CEC's proposed new $300 million senior 	
secured term loan maturing 2019 and $900 million revolver due 2017. The 	
recovery rating on these new issues is '1', indicating our expectation that 	
lenders would receive a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a 	
payment default occurs. 	
	
We also assigned a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior unsecured notes due 	
2022. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating our expectation 	
that lenders would receive a modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal if a 	
payment default occurs. We have also raised our issue ratings on Covanta's 	
existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B', based on a revision of the recovery 	
rating on this debt to '5' from '6'. 	
	
Rationale	
Covanta exercised its option to repay the remaining $2 million balance of the 	
$373.7 million senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2027. 	
	
Effectively, Covanta is extending debt maturities and taking advantage of 	
favorable market terms to decrease the amount of senior debt at CEC with 	
subordinated debt at Covanta. Covanta expects to complete the recapitalization 	
by the end of March.	
	
The ratings on Covanta reflect an "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria) 	
financial risk profile marked by high debt balances, a capital-intensive 	
business and increased use of free cash flow to pay for dividends and share 	
repurchases. We view Covanta's business risk profile as "satisfactory", 	
reflecting steady cash distributions from operating assets that are mostly 	
contracted with highly creditworthy municipal and county governments, good 	
operations history, with average boiler availability of about 90%, well above 	
the typical contractual requirement of 85% and the waste business' generally 	
favorable risk characteristics.	
	
Covanta owns and operates large energy-from-waste (EFW) and renewable energy 	
projects. It is the largest EFW operator in North America, with 41 EFW 	
facilities with a concentration in the U.S. Northeast. It also has five 	
facilities in China and Italy. Annually, Covanta processes about 19 million 	
tons of waste (about 5% of all U.S. waste). It produces about 11 million 	
megawatt-hours annually from more than 1,500 megawatts of capacity.	
	
Covanta mainly generates revenue from three sources: Fees charged for waste 	
disposal or operating EFW projects (about 62% of total revenues in 2012 under 	
our base case); sale of electricity or steam (about 24%); sale of recycled 	
ferrous and nonferrous metals (about 4%). Other sources account for about 10%. 	
About 75% of the waste and energy revenues are contracted in 2012. 	
Historically, Covanta has benefited from a predictable cash flow supported by 	
contracts. Prospectively, we see more volatility of cash flow, mostly in the 	
energy sector. 	
	
Absent recontracting, the amount of waste and energy volume currently under 	
contract will fall to about 50% and 55% by 2016, respectively. The percentage 	
increase in energy waste is also a function of a larger share of energy 	
revenues as service-fee contracts transition to tip-fee. Covanta has 	
successfully recontracted 17 out of 18 waste contracts to date. In terms of 	
contract waste pricing, we think this will remain relatively flat in 2012 with 	
a recovery in pricing linked to our inflation assumptions of about 2%.    	
	
Covanta's energy business has been hurt by the unprecedented reduction in 	
electricity demand nationally for two consecutive years and lower natural gas 	
prices. Lower gas prices generally reduce energy prices. In the near to medium 	
term, we think gas prices will remain soft. The drop in gas prices may be 	
structural due to the growth and apparent permanence of shale gas finds in 	
parts of the U.S. Supply factors could keep natural gas prices relatively low 	
($4 to $5 per million Btu) for years and depress power prices for during that 	
period. In 2012, we lowered our Henry Hub 2011 gas price assumption to $3 from 	
$3.75 per million Btu. Hedging options further out are getting more expensive.	
	
Covanta's has scaled back its new EFW project development, mainly in the U.K. 	
There is some organic growth pertaining to scrap metal opportunities that 	
Covanta is pursuing that are relatively modest in terms of capital outlay. 	
However, scrap metal prices are volatile and we used our assumptions that 	
prices will fall 20% over 2012 and 25% thereafter.  	
	
The company announced on March 5, 2012, that it would double its dividend 	
payout to about $80 million based on current shares. We view this as an 	
aggressive financial policy. Although this weakens liquidity, the company has 	
sufficient free cash flow after project debt repayments (averaging about $210 	
million over the next five years) to support the dividend increase, 	
particularly given the plan to reduce new EFW project development.	
	
Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we expect that funds from 	
operations (FFO) will remain stable at above $350 million thru 2019. FFO 	
coverage of debt will likely gradually improve from about 15.5% in 2012 to 	
more than 17% after 2017. Similarly, we think debt to EBITDA and debt to 	
capital will decline gradually, from about 5.4x and 70.4% in 2012 to average 	
at about 4x-4.5x and about 65% through 2019. These changes mostly reflect the 	
amortizing debt at the project level with some organic growth in revenues.	
	
Liquidity	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, available liquidity consisted of $232 million of 	
unrestricted cash, $300 million available under the revolver, and a $43 	
million unused letter of credit capacity. Restricted cash as of year-end 2011 	
was about $191 million.	
	
Against this, Covanta has debt maturities of about $176 million (including 	
project debt) apart from maintenance capital spending requirements of about 	
$80 million to $90 million. In March 2012, Covanta plans to recapitalize its 	
credit lines by replacing the credit facility at CEC with a new $300 million 	
term loan due 2019 (replacing the current $650 million term loan due 2014) and 	
a $900 million revolver due 2017 (replacing the current $320 million synthetic 	
LOC due 2014 and $300 million revolver due 2013). In addition, Covanta also 	
intends to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Effectively, 	
Covanta is extending maturities and increasing their liquidity position. 	
Post-capitalization, we expect to characterize Covanta's liquidity as 	
adequate, reflecting:	
     -- Sources exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by more than 1.4x;	
     -- We expect that compliance with the proposed new financial covenants 	
could survive at least a 15% drop in EBITDA, and	
     -- Sound relationships with banks.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Covanta, 	
published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of predictability 	
and stability of future cash flows from existing waste and power contracts 	
combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of 	
existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization that strengthens the 	
company's liquidity. Although we believe that the waste industry remains 	
recession-resistant, if a recession occurs in 2012-2013 (our view of this 	
happening is about 25%), we think it likely that waste volumes will likely 	
shrink again, leading to lower waste prices. We more likely think that waste 	
prices will stay relatively flat and revenues will grow with inflation over 	
time. We also think that energy prices will remain soft due to low natural gas 	
prices and could soften further if electricity demand falls with a recession. 	
Covanta plans to offset this with more profitable--but more volatile--recycled 	
metals revenues. About 75% of waste and energy revenues are under contract in 	
2012. Covanta is seeking to renew contracts before they expire and it has been 	
particularly successful on the waste side. However, if the company fails to 	
meet forecasts, which could result from operating problems, a weaker merchant 	
environment, fluctuations in metal prices, a general economic downturn, and 	
debt to EBITDA remains above 5x, we could lower the rating. We would also view 	
another hike in dividends as negative for credit and any borrowing to fund 	
shareholder dividends or stock purchases would likely lead to a downgrade. 	
Although less likely, given the increased use of cash flow to finance 	
shareholder rewards instead of reducing debt, we could consider an upgrade if 	
we see continued solid operations, stability in financial policy, and debt 	
paydown on a consolidated basis that results in financial risk ratios that are 	
more in line with a significant financial risk profile such as a debt/EBITDA 	
of less that 4x.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
Covanta Holding Corp.	
Covanta Energy Corp.	
Corporate credit rating    BB-/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
Covanta Holding Corp.	
Senior unsecured notes due 2022        B+	
  Recovery rating                      5	
	
Covanta Energy Corp.	
$300 mil sr secd term loan due 2019    BB+	
  Recovery rating                      1	
$900 mil revolver due 2017             BB+	
  Recovery rating                      1	
	
                           To          From	
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised	
Covanta Holding Corp.	
Senior unsecured           B+          B	
  Recovery rating          5           6

