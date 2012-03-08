TEXT-S&P rates Covanta Holding Corp

Overview
-- U.S. energy-from-waste generator Covanta Holding Corp.
(Covanta) is recapitalizing the debt at its subsidiary Covanta Energy Corp.
(CEC) and at the parent level.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' rating to the proposed new $300 million
senior secured term loan due 2019 and $900 million revolver at CEC due 2017.
The recovery rating on these new issues is '1'. This will replace the existing
credit facility. We are also assigning a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior
unsecured notes based on a recovery rating on these notes of '5'. We are also
raising our issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from
'B', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '5' from '6'.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC
for the new capital structure.
-- We base all of these rating actions on the proposed financing
transactions. An upsizing of the proposed amounts could lead to lower ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of
predictable and stable cash flows from existing waste and power contracts,
combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of
existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization, which strengthens the
company's liquidity.
Rating Action
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'BB+' rating to CEC's proposed new $300 million senior
secured term loan maturing 2019 and $900 million revolver due 2017. The
recovery rating on these new issues is '1', indicating our expectation that
lenders would receive a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a
payment default occurs.
We also assigned a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior unsecured notes due
2022. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating our expectation
that lenders would receive a modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal if a
payment default occurs. We have also raised our issue ratings on Covanta's
existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B', based on a revision of the recovery
rating on this debt to '5' from '6'.
Rationale
Covanta exercised its option to repay the remaining $2 million balance of the
$373.7 million senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2027.
Effectively, Covanta is extending debt maturities and taking advantage of
favorable market terms to decrease the amount of senior debt at CEC with
subordinated debt at Covanta. Covanta expects to complete the recapitalization
by the end of March.
The ratings on Covanta reflect an "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria)
financial risk profile marked by high debt balances, a capital-intensive
business and increased use of free cash flow to pay for dividends and share
repurchases. We view Covanta's business risk profile as "satisfactory",
reflecting steady cash distributions from operating assets that are mostly
contracted with highly creditworthy municipal and county governments, good
operations history, with average boiler availability of about 90%, well above
the typical contractual requirement of 85% and the waste business' generally
favorable risk characteristics.
Covanta owns and operates large energy-from-waste (EFW) and renewable energy
projects. It is the largest EFW operator in North America, with 41 EFW
facilities with a concentration in the U.S. Northeast. It also has five
facilities in China and Italy. Annually, Covanta processes about 19 million
tons of waste (about 5% of all U.S. waste). It produces about 11 million
megawatt-hours annually from more than 1,500 megawatts of capacity.
Covanta mainly generates revenue from three sources: Fees charged for waste
disposal or operating EFW projects (about 62% of total revenues in 2012 under
our base case); sale of electricity or steam (about 24%); sale of recycled
ferrous and nonferrous metals (about 4%). Other sources account for about 10%.
About 75% of the waste and energy revenues are contracted in 2012.
Historically, Covanta has benefited from a predictable cash flow supported by
contracts. Prospectively, we see more volatility of cash flow, mostly in the
energy sector.
Absent recontracting, the amount of waste and energy volume currently under
contract will fall to about 50% and 55% by 2016, respectively. The percentage
increase in energy waste is also a function of a larger share of energy
revenues as service-fee contracts transition to tip-fee. Covanta has
successfully recontracted 17 out of 18 waste contracts to date. In terms of
contract waste pricing, we think this will remain relatively flat in 2012 with
a recovery in pricing linked to our inflation assumptions of about 2%.
Covanta's energy business has been hurt by the unprecedented reduction in
electricity demand nationally for two consecutive years and lower natural gas
prices. Lower gas prices generally reduce energy prices. In the near to medium
term, we think gas prices will remain soft. The drop in gas prices may be
structural due to the growth and apparent permanence of shale gas finds in
parts of the U.S. Supply factors could keep natural gas prices relatively low
($4 to $5 per million Btu) for years and depress power prices for during that
period. In 2012, we lowered our Henry Hub 2011 gas price assumption to $3 from
$3.75 per million Btu. Hedging options further out are getting more expensive.
Covanta's has scaled back its new EFW project development, mainly in the U.K.
There is some organic growth pertaining to scrap metal opportunities that
Covanta is pursuing that are relatively modest in terms of capital outlay.
However, scrap metal prices are volatile and we used our assumptions that
prices will fall 20% over 2012 and 25% thereafter.
The company announced on March 5, 2012, that it would double its dividend
payout to about $80 million based on current shares. We view this as an
aggressive financial policy. Although this weakens liquidity, the company has
sufficient free cash flow after project debt repayments (averaging about $210
million over the next five years) to support the dividend increase,
particularly given the plan to reduce new EFW project development.
Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we expect that funds from
operations (FFO) will remain stable at above $350 million thru 2019. FFO
coverage of debt will likely gradually improve from about 15.5% in 2012 to
more than 17% after 2017. Similarly, we think debt to EBITDA and debt to
capital will decline gradually, from about 5.4x and 70.4% in 2012 to average
at about 4x-4.5x and about 65% through 2019. These changes mostly reflect the
amortizing debt at the project level with some organic growth in revenues.
Liquidity
As of Dec. 31, 2011, available liquidity consisted of $232 million of
unrestricted cash, $300 million available under the revolver, and a $43
million unused letter of credit capacity. Restricted cash as of year-end 2011
was about $191 million.
Against this, Covanta has debt maturities of about $176 million (including
project debt) apart from maintenance capital spending requirements of about
$80 million to $90 million. In March 2012, Covanta plans to recapitalize its
credit lines by replacing the credit facility at CEC with a new $300 million
term loan due 2019 (replacing the current $650 million term loan due 2014) and
a $900 million revolver due 2017 (replacing the current $320 million synthetic
LOC due 2014 and $300 million revolver due 2013). In addition, Covanta also
intends to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Effectively,
Covanta is extending maturities and increasing their liquidity position.
Post-capitalization, we expect to characterize Covanta's liquidity as
adequate, reflecting:
-- Sources exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by more than 1.4x;
-- We expect that compliance with the proposed new financial covenants
could survive at least a 15% drop in EBITDA, and
-- Sound relationships with banks.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Covanta,
published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of predictability
and stability of future cash flows from existing waste and power contracts
combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of
existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization that strengthens the
company's liquidity. Although we believe that the waste industry remains
recession-resistant, if a recession occurs in 2012-2013 (our view of this
happening is about 25%), we think it likely that waste volumes will likely
shrink again, leading to lower waste prices. We more likely think that waste
prices will stay relatively flat and revenues will grow with inflation over
time. We also think that energy prices will remain soft due to low natural gas
prices and could soften further if electricity demand falls with a recession.
Covanta plans to offset this with more profitable--but more volatile--recycled
metals revenues. About 75% of waste and energy revenues are under contract in
2012. Covanta is seeking to renew contracts before they expire and it has been
particularly successful on the waste side. However, if the company fails to
meet forecasts, which could result from operating problems, a weaker merchant
environment, fluctuations in metal prices, a general economic downturn, and
debt to EBITDA remains above 5x, we could lower the rating. We would also view
another hike in dividends as negative for credit and any borrowing to fund
shareholder dividends or stock purchases would likely lead to a downgrade.
Although less likely, given the increased use of cash flow to finance
shareholder rewards instead of reducing debt, we could consider an upgrade if
we see continued solid operations, stability in financial policy, and debt
paydown on a consolidated basis that results in financial risk ratios that are
more in line with a significant financial risk profile such as a debt/EBITDA
of less that 4x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Covanta Holding Corp.
Covanta Energy Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Covanta Holding Corp.
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 B+
Recovery rating 5
Covanta Energy Corp.
$300 mil sr secd term loan due 2019 BB+
Recovery rating 1
$900 mil revolver due 2017 BB+
Recovery rating 1
To From
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
Covanta Holding Corp.
Senior unsecured B+ B
Recovery rating 5 6