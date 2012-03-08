TEXT-S&P rates Covanta Holding Corp

Overview -- U.S. energy-from-waste generator Covanta Holding Corp. (Covanta) is recapitalizing the debt at its subsidiary Covanta Energy Corp. (CEC) and at the parent level. -- We are assigning our 'BB+' rating to the proposed new $300 million senior secured term loan due 2019 and $900 million revolver at CEC due 2017. The recovery rating on these new issues is '1'. This will replace the existing credit facility. We are also assigning a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior unsecured notes based on a recovery rating on these notes of '5'. We are also raising our issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '5' from '6'. -- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC for the new capital structure. -- We base all of these rating actions on the proposed financing transactions. An upsizing of the proposed amounts could lead to lower ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of predictable and stable cash flows from existing waste and power contracts, combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization, which strengthens the company's liquidity. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Covanta and CEC. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'BB+' rating to CEC's proposed new $300 million senior secured term loan maturing 2019 and $900 million revolver due 2017. The recovery rating on these new issues is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. We also assigned a 'B+' rating to Covanta's new senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. We have also raised our issue ratings on Covanta's existing unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B', based on a revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '5' from '6'. Rationale Covanta exercised its option to repay the remaining $2 million balance of the $373.7 million senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2027. Effectively, Covanta is extending debt maturities and taking advantage of favorable market terms to decrease the amount of senior debt at CEC with subordinated debt at Covanta. Covanta expects to complete the recapitalization by the end of March. The ratings on Covanta reflect an "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile marked by high debt balances, a capital-intensive business and increased use of free cash flow to pay for dividends and share repurchases. We view Covanta's business risk profile as "satisfactory", reflecting steady cash distributions from operating assets that are mostly contracted with highly creditworthy municipal and county governments, good operations history, with average boiler availability of about 90%, well above the typical contractual requirement of 85% and the waste business' generally favorable risk characteristics. Covanta owns and operates large energy-from-waste (EFW) and renewable energy projects. It is the largest EFW operator in North America, with 41 EFW facilities with a concentration in the U.S. Northeast. It also has five facilities in China and Italy. Annually, Covanta processes about 19 million tons of waste (about 5% of all U.S. waste). It produces about 11 million megawatt-hours annually from more than 1,500 megawatts of capacity. Covanta mainly generates revenue from three sources: Fees charged for waste disposal or operating EFW projects (about 62% of total revenues in 2012 under our base case); sale of electricity or steam (about 24%); sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals (about 4%). Other sources account for about 10%. About 75% of the waste and energy revenues are contracted in 2012. Historically, Covanta has benefited from a predictable cash flow supported by contracts. Prospectively, we see more volatility of cash flow, mostly in the energy sector. Absent recontracting, the amount of waste and energy volume currently under contract will fall to about 50% and 55% by 2016, respectively. The percentage increase in energy waste is also a function of a larger share of energy revenues as service-fee contracts transition to tip-fee. Covanta has successfully recontracted 17 out of 18 waste contracts to date. In terms of contract waste pricing, we think this will remain relatively flat in 2012 with a recovery in pricing linked to our inflation assumptions of about 2%. Covanta's energy business has been hurt by the unprecedented reduction in electricity demand nationally for two consecutive years and lower natural gas prices. Lower gas prices generally reduce energy prices. In the near to medium term, we think gas prices will remain soft. The drop in gas prices may be structural due to the growth and apparent permanence of shale gas finds in parts of the U.S. Supply factors could keep natural gas prices relatively low ($4 to $5 per million Btu) for years and depress power prices for during that period. In 2012, we lowered our Henry Hub 2011 gas price assumption to $3 from $3.75 per million Btu. Hedging options further out are getting more expensive. Covanta's has scaled back its new EFW project development, mainly in the U.K. There is some organic growth pertaining to scrap metal opportunities that Covanta is pursuing that are relatively modest in terms of capital outlay. However, scrap metal prices are volatile and we used our assumptions that prices will fall 20% over 2012 and 25% thereafter. The company announced on March 5, 2012, that it would double its dividend payout to about $80 million based on current shares. We view this as an aggressive financial policy. Although this weakens liquidity, the company has sufficient free cash flow after project debt repayments (averaging about $210 million over the next five years) to support the dividend increase, particularly given the plan to reduce new EFW project development. Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we expect that funds from operations (FFO) will remain stable at above $350 million thru 2019. FFO coverage of debt will likely gradually improve from about 15.5% in 2012 to more than 17% after 2017. Similarly, we think debt to EBITDA and debt to capital will decline gradually, from about 5.4x and 70.4% in 2012 to average at about 4x-4.5x and about 65% through 2019. These changes mostly reflect the amortizing debt at the project level with some organic growth in revenues. Liquidity As of Dec. 31, 2011, available liquidity consisted of $232 million of unrestricted cash, $300 million available under the revolver, and a $43 million unused letter of credit capacity. Restricted cash as of year-end 2011 was about $191 million. Against this, Covanta has debt maturities of about $176 million (including project debt) apart from maintenance capital spending requirements of about $80 million to $90 million. In March 2012, Covanta plans to recapitalize its credit lines by replacing the credit facility at CEC with a new $300 million term loan due 2019 (replacing the current $650 million term loan due 2014) and a $900 million revolver due 2017 (replacing the current $320 million synthetic LOC due 2014 and $300 million revolver due 2013). In addition, Covanta also intends to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Effectively, Covanta is extending maturities and increasing their liquidity position. Post-capitalization, we expect to characterize Covanta's liquidity as adequate, reflecting: -- Sources exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by more than 1.4x; -- We expect that compliance with the proposed new financial covenants could survive at least a 15% drop in EBITDA, and -- Sound relationships with banks. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Covanta, published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of predictability and stability of future cash flows from existing waste and power contracts combined with reduced new project development, continued deleveraging of existing project debt, and the planned recapitalization that strengthens the company's liquidity. Although we believe that the waste industry remains recession-resistant, if a recession occurs in 2012-2013 (our view of this happening is about 25%), we think it likely that waste volumes will likely shrink again, leading to lower waste prices. We more likely think that waste prices will stay relatively flat and revenues will grow with inflation over time. We also think that energy prices will remain soft due to low natural gas prices and could soften further if electricity demand falls with a recession. Covanta plans to offset this with more profitable--but more volatile--recycled metals revenues. About 75% of waste and energy revenues are under contract in 2012. Covanta is seeking to renew contracts before they expire and it has been particularly successful on the waste side. However, if the company fails to meet forecasts, which could result from operating problems, a weaker merchant environment, fluctuations in metal prices, a general economic downturn, and debt to EBITDA remains above 5x, we could lower the rating. We would also view another hike in dividends as negative for credit and any borrowing to fund shareholder dividends or stock purchases would likely lead to a downgrade. Although less likely, given the increased use of cash flow to finance shareholder rewards instead of reducing debt, we could consider an upgrade if we see continued solid operations, stability in financial policy, and debt paydown on a consolidated basis that results in financial risk ratios that are more in line with a significant financial risk profile such as a debt/EBITDA of less that 4x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Covanta Holding Corp. Covanta Energy Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Covanta Holding Corp. Senior unsecured notes due 2022 B+ Recovery rating 5 Covanta Energy Corp. $300 mil sr secd term loan due 2019 BB+ Recovery rating 1 $900 mil revolver due 2017 BB+ Recovery rating 1 To From Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised Covanta Holding Corp. Senior unsecured B+ B Recovery rating 5 6