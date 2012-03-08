TEXT-S&P rates Xerox snr unsecured notes 'BBB-'

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes to be issued by Norwalk, Conn.-based
Xerox Corp. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay near-term debt
maturities, among other general corporate purposes.
"The ratings on Xerox reflect our expectation that cash flows will remain
strong and consistent, that stability in the services segment will offset
potential variability in equipment operating trends, and that management will
prudently administer its plan to return cash to shareholders." said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Molly Toll-Reed. With annual revenues in excess of $22.6
billion, Xerox's adjusted EBITDA is expected to expand modestly in the absence
of restructuring charges. Given the company's good cash flow, the current
rating has the capacity to absorb moderate share repurchase activity. Still,
given the current capital allocation strategy, improvement in leverage will
result from EBITDA growth rather than debt reduction. Current fully adjusted
debt to EBITDA is about 2.4x.
The 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings remain
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
summary analysis on Xerox, published on Dec. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Xerox Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
New Ratings
Xerox Corp.
Senior Unsecured Notes BBB-