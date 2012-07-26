TEXT-S&P raises Ahli United Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'

Overview
-- We recently raised our short-term foreign and local currency ratings
on the Kingdom of Bahrain to 'A-2' from 'A-3' following the publication of our
revised criteria regarding the linkage between short-term and long-term
sovereign credit ratings.
-- Consequently, we are raising our short-term rating on Bahrain-based
Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB'
long-term rating on the bank.
-- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view that AUB's business
position and financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two
years.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
counterparty credit rating on Bahrain-based Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) to
'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term rating on
the bank. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action on AUB follows the same action on the short-term sovereign
rating on the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2) on July 20, 2012 (see
"Bahrain 'BBB' Long-Term Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Ratings Raised To 'A-2'
On Criteria Change; Outlook Negative).
The change in the short-term foreign and local currency ratings on Bahrain to
'A-2' from 'A-3' follows the publication of our revised criteria regarding the
linkage between short-term and long-term sovereign credit ratings see
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). In accordance with these
criteria, we derive the short-term rating on a sovereign government directly
and solely from the long-term rating. As a result, the change in the foreign
and local currency short-term ratings on Bahrain does not reflect our view of
an improvement in its short-term creditworthiness. The same also applies to
today's rating action on AUB.
Our ratings on AUB continue to reflect its 'bbb-' anchor, as well as its
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria
define the terms.
We assess AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), or its creditworthiness
excluding any extraordinary support at 'bbb+'. The long-term rating on AUB is
one notch below its SACP because AUB is incorporated and regulated in Bahrain.
As per our criteria, we cap our ratings on AUB at the level of our transfer
and convertibility (T&C) assessment of its country of domicile. Our T&C
assessment on Bahrain is 'BBB'.
In terms of extraordinary government support, we classify Bahrain as "highly
supportive" toward its banking sector. We consider that AUB has "high"
systemic importance in Bahrain, but this does not translate into any ratings
uplift because the SACP is higher than our ratings on Bahrain.
Outlook
The stable outlook on AUB reflects our view that its business position and
financial profile will likely remain unchanged over the next two years. The
bank's good geographic diversification should help it remain resilient against
the current tough operating environment in Bahrain, and keep its financial
profile at a level commensurate with the current ratings.
The outlook also factors in our expectation that AUB will maintain its asset
quality and liquidity metrics at their current levels. We anticipate that the
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for AUB
will remain slightly above 7.0% over the next 18 to 24 months, based on our
expectation that AUB's financial performance over the same timeframe will
slightly improve. This should support its capitalization, especially given our
expectation for subdued balance sheet growth.
A positive rating action on AUB would hinge on an upward revision of transfer
and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Bahrain and our continued assessment of
AUB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb+'.
A downward rating action would stem from deterioration in key rating
attributes to such a degree that we revise down AUB's SACP to lower than
'bbb'. This would include, but is not limited to, the RAC ratio before
adjustments on AUB falling below 7% and considerable weakening in its funding
and liquidity. A material shift in the geographic breakdown of AUB's assets to
economically riskier countries, leading us to revise down the anchor based on
our blended economic risk score could also prompt a negative rating action. In
light of AUB's low exposure to Bahrain (about 15% of its assets), a one-notch
downgrade of Bahrain would likely not trigger the same action on AUB, provided
that our T&C assessment on Bahrain remains at 'BBB'.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3
