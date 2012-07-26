TEXT-Fitch rates Bristol-Myers Squibb's senior notes 'A'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (Bristol Myers Squibb) public issuance in senior unsecured notes comprising three tranches. The new debt comprises senior notes due in 2017, 2022, and 2042. Proceeds from the senior unsecured debt are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the pending acquisition of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amylin). See the full list of Bristol Myers Squibb's ratings at the end of this release. Fitch recently downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), and bank loan and senior unsecured ratings by one notch to 'A' following the company's announcement of its intention to acquire Amylin for approximately $7.0 billion. Fitch favorably views the expansion of the existing collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to include Amylin's product portfolio upon completion of the acquisition, which precipitates a $3.4 billion payment from AstraZeneca. However, coupling the asset purchases of more than $6 billion so far this year with anticipated increased share repurchasing following incremental authorization of $3 billion to the company's existing program, Fitch expects leverage to remain in the range of 1.5 times (x) to 1.7x on a gross debt basis. Higher leverage arises at a time when Bristol Myers Squibb faces its greatest operational challenge of overcoming its patent cliff that is expected to negatively affect sales during 2012 - 2013 of two top-selling pharmaceuticals, Plavix and Avapro, which represented 36.7% of total sales for the latest 12-month (LTM) period at the end of the first quarter of 2012. Subsequently, revenues from Plavix, which lost U.S. market exclusivity in May, and Avapro, which expired in the U.S. in March, eroded by 60% and 53%, respectively, in the second quarter from the prior year period. Accordingly, total company sales fell by 18% in the second quarter. Fitch believes the company cannot overcome top-line pressure with the addition of Amylin's product offering as well as the growth of the current portfolio of drug products, including the promising cancer treatment Yervoy. Since 2007, Bristol Myers Squibb has been preparing for the inevitable patent lapse of Plavix through operational restructuring actions, debt reduction, cash repatriation, divestiture of non-pharmaceutical businesses, and solid R&D productivity. As such, EBITDA margins have expanded to 36.7% for the LTM period ending March 31, 2012 from 22.3% in 2007, and, in the same timeframe, total debt leverage dropped to 0.6x from 1.5x. However, the operational success will reverse over the ratings horizon due to generic competition to the bestsellers Plavix and Avapro. The uncertainty of the effect on operations due to generic competition concomitant with more aggressive shareholder-friendly activities led Fitch to maintain a Negative Rating Outlook. Fitch recognizes Bristol Myers Squibb's effort to maintain U.S. cash as international legal entities were restructured in late 2010. Domestic liquidity provides the flexibility to fund a portion of the purchase price for Amylin with available cash. The company had a cash balance and short-term marketable securities totaling $5.0 billion, and long-term investments of $3.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. Additionally, free cash flow has strengthened to over $2.0 billion for the LTM period ending March 31, 2012 from as low as $97 million in 2007 given management's efforts to preserve capital and to restructure operations ahead of the Plavix patent expiry. Despite the patent cliff, Fitch anticipates free cash flow to remain above $600 million annually through the ratings horizon. Bristol Myers Squibb's long-term debt maturity schedule is favorable and does not include significant maturities during the patent cliff as only $597 million of senior notes mature in August 2013. RATINGS TRIGGERS A negative rating action, in the intermediate-term, would stem from operational pressures on margin and cash flow as Bristol contends with the negative effects in 2012 and 2013 of the Plavix and Avapro patent expirations. Total debt leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) sustained above 1.8x and significant free cash flow contraction resulting from greater-than-anticipated margin compression and incremental debt would drive the rating one notch lower to 'A-'. Fitch currently rates Bristol Myers Squibb as follows. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt rating 'A'; --Bank loan rating 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (July 19, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors