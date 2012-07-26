TEXT-Fitch revises NIBC's outlook to negative

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based NIBC Bank N.V.'s
(NIBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at
'F3'. The agency has revised the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects the relatively strong capitalisation of the bank (Fitch
core capital of 11.9% at end-2011), which, in Fitch's opinion, would enable it
to continue to withstand risks, as currently envisaged. Furthermore, NIBC
maintains a large liquidity buffer, largely in the form of cash placed with the
ECB, which would allow it to weather a temporary closure of the capital markets
and prepare it for significant debt maturities in 2014. The continuing
diversification of funding sources is reducing its reliance on
confidence-sensitive wholesale markets and is broadly ratings positive.
The bank has been coping with problematic exposures in its corporate loan book
by closely managing its risk, restructuring defaulted loans and, if necessary,
successfully recovering collateral held against these. As a result, impairment
charges have been limited.
The revision of the Outlook on NIBC's Long-term IDR to Negative reflects the
significant challenges its business model faces in the deteriorating operating
environment. Recurring earnings remain under pressure from the continuingly low
interest rates and higher impairment charges in the cyclical industries of its
niche business. Both revenues and impairment charges have suffered from the
extended crisis on the most cyclical sectors it finances (essentially the
Shipping, Leverage Finance and Commercial Real Estate exposures). As a result,
internal capital generation has remained weak and is likely to remain so, at
least for the remainder of 2012.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
NIBC's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness and therefore its Long-term IDR is equalised with its VR. The
bank's VR (and hence IDRs and senior debt rating) is sensitive to greater stress
than currently envisaged in the bank's operating environment and the resulting
impact on its capital and earnings. The latter could be affected by a long
standing reduction in business volumes and/or soaring impairment charges caused
by a large deterioration of asset quality, especially in its loan book. If these
negative developments materially depleted capital, the VR would be exposed to
stronger downward pressure. Any weakening in liquidity management would also be
detrimental to NIBC's VR.
The potential for an upgrade of the bank's ratings is limited given its business
model and the deteriorated environment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given the bank's ownership structure, business mix and small franchise in the
Dutch market, Fitch does not factor any potential support from the Dutch state
in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor ('5' and 'No Floor'
respectively).
Similarly, while there is a possibility that its owner, a shareholders
consortium led by the private equity firm JC Flowers & Co, may support NIBC in
case of need, its ability to do so cannot be measured by Fitch and hence
potential support from its ultimate shareholders is also not factored into
NIBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floors could potentially be sensitive to
any change in assumptions around the propensity of the Dutch state to provide
timely support to the bank which appears very unlikely as the bank is not of
systemic importance and the propensity for state support is generally reducing
in the European Union.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NIBC's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect below
average loss severity of this debt when compared to average recoveries. The
bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect
higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average
recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an
additional two notches).
The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybrid Tier1 securities have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of NIBC's VR and the ratings are broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect NIBC's VR.
NIBC provides advisory services and corporate lending to the bank's core
clientele of mid-sized companies in the Benelux countries and Germany and offers
specialised lending to international corporate clients. It is also active in the
Dutch and German residential mortgage markets and operates in both countries and
in Belgium through "NIBC Direct", its online retail deposit brand.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA' / 'F1+'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Certificates of Deposits and Commercial Paper: Affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB-'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011 and
'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011'
and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' dated 9 July 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis