TEXT-Fitch keeps CM Bancaja 1 FTA on watch negative

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has maintained CM Bancaja 1, FTA's class
A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C, D and E
notes as follows:
EUR36m class A (ES0379349006): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
EUR22m class B (ES0379349014): 'Asf'; maintained on RWN
EUR14m class C (ES0379349022): affirmed at 'BBsf', Stable Outlook
EUR13m class D (ES0379349030): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative Outlook
EUR14m class E (ES0379349048): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate
RE0%
The class A and B notes have been maintained on RWN pending the implementation
of remedial actions following the downgrade of Banco Santander
('BBB+'/Stable/'F2') which serves as account bank for the transaction (see
'Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16 July 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The transaction's performance has remained relatively stable since the last
surveillance review in August 2011. Loans more than 90 days in arrears are 2.92%
of the current outstanding portfolio while loans 180 days past due are 0.91% as
of the May 2012 investor report. The reserve fund has been below its required
level since March 2010, but has demonstrated an increasing trend over the past
year and is now only EUR775,000 below the required amount.
The transaction has delevered slightly since the last surveillance review and
the current portfolio factor is now 15.44%. Despite the stable performance,
obligor concentration remains high with the largest obligor at 11.84% of the
current portfolio and the top five obligors at 34.35%.
The affirmation of the class C, D and E notes reflects the available credit
enhancement and ability of each note to withstand Fitch's rating stresses for
each note's rating. Fitch incorporates a stress on large obligors in its
analysis. However, the agency notes that the class D notes have less credit
enhancement than the class C note. As a result, the Outlook on the class D note
is Negative.
The rating and Recovery Estimate assigned to the class E note reflect the
uncertainty regarding repayment at maturity. The reserve fund is currently
underfunded and although it has increased over the past year, additional
defaults may reduce the reserve fund prior to maturity.
CM Bancaja 1, FTA is a cash flow securitisation of a static pool of loans to
Spanish SMEs granted by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia Castellon y Alicante
(Bancaja, now part of Bankia S.A., 'BBB'/Negative/'F2'). The issuer is
represented by Titulizacion de Activos SGFT, SA (the Sociedad Gestora), a
securitisation fund management company incorporated under the laws of Spain.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports
