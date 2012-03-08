版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Education Management LLC rtg outlook

Overview	
     -- We believe that U.S. for-profit post-secondary school operator 	
Education Management will remain under pressure from tough regulations and 	
weak economic conditions.	
     -- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that enrollment 	
declines could result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation 	
over the near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Pittsburgh, Pa.-based for-profit post-secondary school operator 	
Education Management LLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we 	
affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all 	
related issue-level ratings on the company's debt.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that a more difficult regulatory 	
structure will continue to cause negative enrollment trends over the near 	
term. Given the fixed costs of the business, we expect enrollment declines 	
will lead to weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation.	
	
The 'BB-' rating reflects Education Management's dependence on federal student 	
loan programs and is constrained by the Department of Education's (DoE) 	
regulations on gainful employment and federal student loan eligibility. We 	
expect the company's revenue and EBITDA trends to remain under pressure in 	
2012 and beyond as the company implements further initiatives to reduce 	
student loan default rates and revises its business practices to comply with 	
new regulations.	
	
We view Education Management's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our 	
criteria) because the regulatory risk outweighs its good market position and 	
business fundamentals. We continue to assess the company's financial risk 	
profile as "aggressive," as a result of the high debt balances it incurred in 	
its 2006 leveraged buyout. For 2012, under our base case scenario, we expect 	
leverage to be in the mid-4x area, broadly in line with the financial risk 	
indicative ratio range of 4x-5x that we associate with an aggressive profile 	
under our criteria.	
	
Education Management is one of the leading for-profit post-secondary education 	
providers, offering both traditional and online programs in career-oriented 	
disciplines. The company directly or indirectly derived 90.3% of its fiscal 	
2011 net revenue from federal government-sponsored financial aid (compared 	
with 88.5% in fiscal 2010) that its students receive. We consider this high 	
exposure to federal student lending as a long-term risk for the company, 	
because any legislative or regulatory action that results in a substantial 	
reduction in funding would significantly hurt its profits.	
	
Prior to the implementation of regulatory changes last summer, the company 	
experienced rapid growth in enrollment over the past several years and 	
outperformed many of its peers during a time of more stringent regulation. 	
Historically, annual double-digit gains in same-school enrollment, brisk 	
growth in online programs, and average annual tuition increases have led to 	
healthy EBITDA growth. In recent quarters, changes in the regulation have 	
reversed this trend, resulting in single-digit declines in revenue and 	
enrollments, and even greater EBITDA declines. We expect enrollment declines 	
to persist in fiscal 2012 as a result of a weak economy, tough regulation, and 	
negative publicity surrounding the for-profit education sector.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect a fiscal 2012 revenue decline in the 	
low-single digits and a roughly 20% EBITDA decline. The above incorporates our 	
assumption that enrollment will decrease at a high-single-digit rate in 2012. 	
Longer term, if declines persist, they could reduce capacity utilization and 	
create pressure to discontinue programs or even shut down campuses. We expect 	
the EBITDA margin to contract by more than 200 basis points in fiscal 2012 as 	
the company continues to invest more in staffing and centralization of student 	
services. We believe that operating trends could eventually stabilize over the 	
longer term, potentially resulting in moderate revenue and EBITDA growth. 	
Still, recent gainful employment rules could negatively impact enrollment 	
trends by introducing additional quality metrics to measure schools.	
	
In the second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company's revenue 	
declined 4.5% year over year, largely as a result of enrollment declines. Over 	
the same period, EBITDA declined 19.7%, primarily as a result of higher 	
educational services and general and administrative expenses due to new 	
compensation plans following gainful employment legislation. The EBITDA margin 	
for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 was 23.8%--down slightly from 26.2% a 	
year ago, reflecting increasing costs.	
	
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 	
3.8x--up from 3.6x a year ago, because of lower EBITDA more than offsetting 	
modest debt repayment. Although the company's leverage is slightly better than 	
the range of 4x to 5x that our criteria generally associate with an aggressive 	
financial risk profile, our assessment incorporates our expectation that 	
leverage could fall within this range in the near term. Adjusted EBITDA 	
coverage of interest was 3.5x for the period--slightly worse than 4.0x a year 	
ago, primarily because of EBITDA declines. 	
	
We expect lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase to the mid-4x area in 	
fiscal 2012 given our expectation of continued revenue and EBITDA declines. We 	
also expect that EBITDA coverage of interest will weaken to the high-2x area.	
	
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was moderate, at 35.9%, for 	
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, up from 31.4% a year ago because of lower 	
capital expenditures over the past year due to regulatory uncertainty. We 	
project conversion to remain between 35% and 40% in 2012. We expect the 	
company to use a minimal portion of its discretionary cash flow for share 	
repurchases in the near term despite its remaining repurchase authorization, 	
given its relatively small float.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Education Management has "adequate" liquidity sources to cover 	
its cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our expectations and assumptions 	
supporting this assessment include the following:	
     -- Liquidity sources, including funds from operations, cash balances, and 	
revolving credit facility availability should exceed uses by more than 1.2x. 	
In our calculation, we have reduced revolving credit availability by the 	
letter of credit (LOC) the company posts with the DoE. Debt maturities and 	
term loan amortization (1%) should be manageable over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect that net sources of liquidity will be positive over the next 	
12 to 18 months, even if EBITDA declines at a 20% rate.	
     -- The company had an EBITDA cushion of compliance with its financial 	
covenants of greater than 50% as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- We think the company would be able to absorb high-impact, 	
low-probability events, including losing some, but not all, of its ability to 	
obtain federal student loan funding.	
     -- The company has satisfactory relationships with its banks, in our view.	
	
Liquidity sources as of Dec 31, 2011 included cash balances of $299.9 million, 	
and we expect the company to have positive discretionary cash flow in fiscal 	
2012. Education Management had $78.8 million availability under its $442.5 	
million revolving credit facility at Dec. 31, 2011, because it was required to 	
post LOCs to the DoE. LOCs posted to the DoE are based on a percentage of the 	
company's Title IV aid disbursements. LOCs totaled $363.7 million as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, of which $361.5 million were to the DOE based on 15% of Education 	
Management's Title IV aid disbursements to students in fiscal 2010.  The LOC 	
adds about 0.5x of leverage to the company's debt to EBITDA ratio.  	
	
Uses of cash include capital expenditures and stock buybacks, which could 	
total up to $180 million in fiscal 2012. Under our base case assumptions, we 	
expect between $120 million and $140 million of positive discretionary cash 	
flow over the next 12 months.	
	
The company had a 53% cushion against its total leverage covenant of 4.25x as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, it had 52% headroom against its interest 	
coverage covenant. We anticipate that Education Management will continue to 	
maintain an adequate cushion against the covenants, despite the step-downs 	
over the near term. However, if recent operating trends do not reverse, we 	
could become concerned about the ability to meet step-downs over the 	
intermediate term. About $349 million of non-extended term loan commitments 	
will mature in June 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that enrollment declines will 	
likely result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation over the 	
near term. Given the current cost structure, we could lower the rating if we 	
become convinced that recent regulatory changes will result in persistent 	
enrollment declines without the prospect for reversal. We could revise the 	
outlook to stable if it appears that enrollment trends have stabilized, 	
leading to revenue and EBITDA growth on a sustained basis.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                              To                From	
Education Management	
 Corporate Credit Rating      BB-/Negative/--   BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured               BB	
   Recovery Rating            2	
 Senior Unsecured             B	
   Recovery Rating            6	
 Subordinated                 B	
   Recovery Rating            6

