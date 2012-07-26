TEXT-Fitch rates Windstream's proposed term loans 'BBB-'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating to Windstream Corporation's (Windstream)(NASDAQ: WIN) proposed term loans, which could total up to $900 million. Windstream's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Windstream Corporation --Senior secured credit facility, Tranche A4 due 2017 'BBB-'; --Senior secured credit facility, Tranche B3, due 2019 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Windstream is amending and restating its credit facility, which would, among other things, permit it to incur a total of up to $900 million in Tranche A4 and Tranche B3 term loans. Term loan proceeds will be used to repay borrowings on its senior secured revolving credit facility, of which a substantial amount was incurred to repay high-coupon unsecured debt, and for general corporate purposes. Borrowings on the revolver amounted to $680 million as of March 31, 2012. Covenants on the term loans are consistent with its existing credit agreement. The repayment of the revolver will provide the company with the capacity on its $1.25 billion revolver to address approximately $1.1 billion of maturing term loan debt and senior unsecured debt in July and August 2013. Fitch believes having the full amount available on the revolver will provide the company with increased flexibility with respect to market conditions when refinancing the $800 million of senior unsecured debt maturing on Aug. 1, 2013. Windstream's ratings incorporate expectations for the company to generate strong operating and free cash flows and to have access to ample liquidity. Moreover, Windstream's revenues have become more diversified as recent acquisitions have brought additional business and data services revenue. Following the fourth quarter 2011 acquisition of PAETEC, business service and consumer broadband revenues, which both have solid growth prospects, were 68% of revenues in the first quarter of 2012. These positive factors aid in offsetting the effect of competition for consumer voice services on the company's operations, which is Fitch's principal concern. There is some near-term risk regarding the integration of the PAETEC acquisition, but in Fitch's view the risk is likely to be modest, owing to the company's experience with acquiring and incorporating small- and medium-sized acquisitions. Pro forma for the PAETEC Holding Corp. (PAETEC) acquisition and excluding noncash pension expense, LTM leverage at the end of the first quarter was 3.65x (3.63x on a net leverage basis), slightly above the upper end of the company's net leverage target of 3.2x-3.4x. Fitch also believes leverage is slightly high for the current rating category. While high, Fitch recognizes leverage will come down over time and that acquisitions, which have pushed leverage higher, have diversified the company's revenue stream and improved its growth prospects. In 2012, Fitch expects leverage to decline to approximately 3.6x by year-end, and fall below 3.4x by 2013. Moderate EBITDA growth -- due to modest revenue growth and synergies from the PAETEC acquisition -- as well as debt reduction, support prospective leverage improvements. On March 31, 2012, Windstream had $558 million available on its $1.25 billion revolver (due December 2015) and $64 million of cash on its balance sheet. Principal financial covenants in Windstream's secured credit facilities require a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x and a maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x. The dividend is limited to the sum of excess free cash flow and net cash equity issuance proceeds subject to pro forma leverage of 4.5x or less. As of March 31, 2012, maturities for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 are $38 million and $1.142 billion respectively. Fitch expects free cash flow (after dividends) for Windstream to be in the $225 million to $275 million range in 2012. The company's guidance calls for capital spending in the $1.005 billion to $1.105 billion range, including $55 million of PAETEC integration capital spending. Fitch estimates capital spending will approach 17% of revenues in 2012, but will revert to a historical norm of approximately 13% in 2013 as fiber to the tower projects, as well as other initiatives, wind down. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION A negative rating action would be driven by the company's inability to reduce leverage. Although many of Windstream's recent transactions have included an equity component, leverage is slightly high. The company must achieve transaction synergies and moderately reduce debt to return leverage to 3.5x or below by the end of 2013 to avoid a Negative Outlook. A positive rating action would require the company to maintain leverage at or below 2.5x and to maintain a dividend payout of predividend FCF at a rate of 55 percent or less, in combination with a return to consistent revenue growth.