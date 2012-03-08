TEXT-S&P rates BE Aerospace

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB'
issue-level rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s planned $500 million senior unsecured
notes maturing in 2022, one notch below the corporate credit rating. The
recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that noteholders would
receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default. We expect the U.S.-based
aircraft supplier to use note proceeds toward repayment of borrowings under its
revolving credit facility, which it drew to partially finance the $400 million
acquisition of UFC Aerospace Corp. in January 2012.
The corporate credit rating and outlook on BE Aerospace reflect our
expectations that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from
acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be
solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover
sufficiently over the next year, following modest deterioration because of the
UFC acquisition. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks
associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively
small size of the markets the company serves. We assess the company's business
risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our
criteria define the terms.
RATINGS LIST
BE Aerospace Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Senior unsecured
$500 mil. notes due 2022 BB
Recovery rating 5