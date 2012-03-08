TEXT-S&P affirms Genworth Financial

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating on Genworth Financial Inc.'s (GNW) $400
million notes due in 2021 upon the reopening and issuance of an additional $350
million notes. GNW will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The new
issuance comes in advance of the $222 million maturity in June 2012.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, GNW's debt leverage, debt plus hybrid leverage, and
consolidated interest coverage were approximately 22%, 25%, and 2x,
respectively. The interest coverage remains a weakness for the rating, but is
offset in our view by the $1 billion being held at the holding company as of
year-end 2011. Excluding the U.S. mortgage insurance (USMI) group, the
remainder of the organization was capable to service the debt appropriately
for the rating and we don't expect the holding company to contribute more
capital to the USMI group. Following the implementation of new accounting
regulations for deferred acquisition costs in first-quarter 2012, we expect
GNW's leverage to fall gradually to between 24% and 26% under our criteria.
Prospectively, we expect GNW to maintain at least 2x interest coverage at the
holding company.
RATINGS LIST
Genworth Financial Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
Rating Affirmed
Genworth Financial Inc.
$750 Mil. Notes Due 2021 BBB