TEXT-Fitch affirms 2 Pioneer Investments shares at 'AAA'

March 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the
following auction market preferred shares (AMPS) issued by two leveraged
closed-end funds advised by Pioneer Investments Management Inc. (Pioneer):
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD):
--$60,850,000 of auction market preferred shares, series M7 with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share;
--$60,800,000 of auction market preferred shares, series Th7 with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share;
--$60,800,000 of auction market preferred shares, series W7 with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share.
Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE: PHT):
--$50,500,000 of auction market preferred shares, series M, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share;
--$50,500,000 of auction market preferred shares, series W, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share;
--$50,000,000 of auction market preferred shares, series TH, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the 'AAA' ratings reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the AMPS by the underlying portfolios of
assets;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations;
--The capabilities of Pioneer as investment advisor.
Fitch's ratings assigned to the AMPS speak only to the credit risk of the
securities and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market.
LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 27, 2012, PHD's total assets were approximately $507 million, and
total leverage, consisting of AMPS, was approximately $182 million, or 35% of
total assets. As of the same date, PHT's total assets were approximately $526
million and total leverage, consisting of AMPS was approximately $151 million,
or 29% of total assets.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the rating affirmations, the funds' asset coverage ratios, as
calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's
applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage
amount deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. The funds' governing documents
require that asset coverage for the ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the
Fitch OC tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. As such, should the asset
coverage decline below 100%, the governing documents require the funds to
restore compliance within a 40 business day period.
Additionally, as of the same date, the funds' asset coverage ratios for total
outstanding AMPS, as calculated in accordance with Pioneer's interpretation of
the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess of 200%, which is also a
minimum asset coverage required by the funds' governing documents.
PIONEER FLOATING RATE TRUST (PHD):
PHD is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, registered under
the 1940 Act that commenced operations in December 2004. The fund's investment
objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital
preservation. The fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing at least
80% of its assets in senior floating-rate loans, all or any portion of which may
be below investment-grade. The fund also may invest in other floating- and
variable-rate instruments, including senior loans, second lien loans and
high-yield corporate bonds. The fund does not have a policy of maintaining a
specific average credit quality, or a minimum portion of its portfolio that must
be rated investment grade.
As of Jan. 27, 2012, leveraged loans constituted approximately 84% of the
portfolio. As of the same date, approximately 15% of the portfolio was invested
in the healthcare sector and approximately 13% was invested in the computer and
electronics, telecommunications sector. Other notable industry concentrations
included automobiles, building and materials, chemicals (9%), business services
(8%) and aerospace and defense (5%).
PIONEER HIGH INCOME TRUST (PHT):
PHT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, registered under
the 1940 Act that commenced operations in April 2002. The fund's investment
objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital
appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing at least
80% of its assets below investment-grade (high-yield) debt securities, loans and
preferred stock. While the fund may have some exposure to emerging market debt
and international high-yield bonds, the focus is on domestic high-yield
securities. The fund may also invest up to 50% of the total assets in illiquid
securities.
As of Jan. 27, 2012, 88% of the portfolio consisted of corporate bonds, with the
remainder of the portfolio invested in municipal bonds, cash equivalents,
collateralized mortgage obligations, catastrophe bonds, convertible preferred
stock and common stock. Banking, finance and insurance was the fund's largest
sector concentration and accounted for approximately 13% of the portfolio. The
next largest sector concentrations were automobiles, building and materials,
chemicals (11%), energy (oil and gas) (10%), healthcare (7%), and business
services (6%).
THE ADVISOR
Pioneer acts as the funds' investment advisor and is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Pioneer Global Asset Management S.p.A., an investment management arm of
UniCredit Banking Group. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Pioneer Global Asset Management
S.p.A. had approximately $210 billion of assets under management.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The assigned ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage
composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the fund. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause
the rating to be lowered by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines applicable to debt
and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper' (Nov. 10, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011);
--'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review' (Nov. 16, 2011);
--'Primer: CEF Variable-Rate Demand Preferred Shares' (Oct. 27, 2011).
