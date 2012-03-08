版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 04:46 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises 4, cuts 1 Banc of America Comm Mortgage 2006-1 ratings

March 8 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on four classes from Banc of America Commercial 	
Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our 	
ratings on two other classes from the same transaction.	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The raised ratings primarily reflect credit enhancement and liquidity 	
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios.	
     -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will 	
occur upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15 	
($163.9 million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer.	
     -- We lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because 	
we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today raised its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S. 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we 	
lowered our ratings on two other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11 other 	
classes from the same transaction (see list). 	
	
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the 	
collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity 	
available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity 	
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. Our 	
analysis considered the improved performance of the remaining collateral in 	
the pool under our 'AAA' stress scenario, as well as our 'AAA' weighted 	
averages debt service coverage (DSC) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.  	
	
The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur 	
upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15 ($163.9 	
million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer. We 	
lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe 	
the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
	
The affirmations on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class XC and XP 	
interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a 	
net monthly interest shortfall of $110,890, primarily due to appraisal 	
subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($91,150), special servicing 	
fees ($8,808), asset interest rate modifications ($6,231), and workout fees 	
($3,536). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and 	
including class G. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring 	
monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class 	
H and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future and lead to a 	
reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a 	
result of our analysis, we lowered our ratings on class G to 'CCC- (sf)' and 	
class H to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes J through P 	
to 'D (sf)'.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt 	
service coverage (DSC) of 1.54x and a LTV ratio of 96.5%. We further stressed 	
the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC 	
of 1.0x and an LTV ratio of 126.9%. The implied defaults and loss severity 	
under the 'AAA' scenario were 63.3% and 35.7%, respectively. The DSC and LTV 	
calculations noted above exclude 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 	
transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially serviced assets and one 	
($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. We separately estimated losses for the 	
specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied 	
default and loss severity figures. 	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) 	
assets in the pool were with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services 	
(Midland). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as 	
follows: two are in foreclosure ($7.6 million, 0.4%), five are 90-plus-days 	
delinquent ($51.3 million, 2.9%), one is 30 days delinquent ($22.3 million, 	
1.2%), one is less than 30 days delinquent ($8.9 million, 0.5%), three are in 	
grace ($27.1 million, 1.5%), one is a matured balloon loan ($5.5 million, 	
0.3%), and three are current ($41.0 million, 2.3%). Appraisal reduction 	
amounts (ARAs) totaling $38.4 million are in effect for 10 of the specially 	
serviced assets. 	
	
The Plaza Antonio loan ($38.5 million, 2.2%) is the sixth-largest loan in the 	
pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the fee 	
interest in a shopping center totaling 105,645 sq. ft. in Rancho Santa 	
Margarita, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 6, 	
2011, due to imminent default. According to the special servicer, the file is 	
currently under review. The reported DSC as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 0.76x with 	
occupancy of 73%. The most recent inspection reported the property to be in 	
fair condition. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of 	
this asset.	
	
The 34 Peachtree Street loan ($22.3 million, 1.3%) is the second-largest 	
specially serviced asset in the pool and is collateralized by an office 	
building totaling 294,083 sq. ft. in Atlanta. The loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer on Dec. 6, 2011, due to imminent default. According to the 	
special servicer, the loan could be modified although various options are 	
under consideration. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.06x. As of 	
October 2011, the reported occupancy was 72.9%. We expect a significant loss 	
upon the eventual resolution of this asset. 	
	
The Southlake Flex Portfolio loan ($14.6 million, 0.8%) is the third-largest 	
specially serviced asset in the pool. The loan is collateralized by a 	
portfolio of industrial properties totaling 267,385 sq. ft. in Southlake, 	
Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 5, 2010, due 	
to imminent default. According to the special servicer, a discounted payoff 	
offer from the borrower is currently being evaluated. We expect a moderate 	
loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset.	
	
The remaining 12 specially serviced assets have balances that individually 	
represent less than 0.9% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $38.4 	
million are in effect against 10 of these assets. We estimated losses for nine 	
of these assets and arrived at a weighted average loss severity of 38.7%. 	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was 	
$1.75 billion, which is 86.0% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool 	
includes 180 loans, down from 192 loans at issuance. The master servicer, Bank 	
of America N.A. provided financial information for 95.2% of the assets in the 	
pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (48.5%) or data as of 	
September 2011 (34.6%).	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.43x for the assets in the pool based 	
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.54x 	
and 96.5%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude 12 ($139.5 	
million, 8.5%) of the transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially 	
serviced assets and one ($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. The weighted 	
average for the excluded specially serviced assets was 1.06x. To date, the 	
transaction has experienced $60.0 million in principal losses in connection 	
with 14 assets. Forty-seven loans ($261.1 million, 14.9%) in the pool are on 	
the master servicers' combined watchlist. Thirty-seven assets ($386.1 million, 	
22.0%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 28 of which ($179.3 million, 	
10.2%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS	
	
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $650.1 million 	
(37.1%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC 	
of 1.52x for the top 10 assets. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 	
assets were 1.43x and 92.0%, respectively. One of the top 10 loans ($38.5 	
million, 2.2%) is with the special servicer, which we discuss above. In 	
addition, the Frandor Shopping Center loan ($37.8 million, 2.1%), the 	
seventh-largest loan in the pool appears on the master servicer's watchlist. 	
The loan is secured by a retail shopping center totaling 461,081 sq. ft. 	
located in Lansing, Mich. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist 	
for low DSC. As of year-end 2010, reported DSC was 1.02x, while the most 	
recent reported occupancy as of October 2011 was 90.1%.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current 	
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our 	
rating actions. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug. 	
16, 2011. 	
     -- Structured Finance Ratings Affected By July 15, 2011, CreditWatch 	
Actions, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- 599 Structured Finance Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative Following 	
U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch Placement, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
 	
	
RATINGS RAISED	
	
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
                Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
A-M        A+ (sf)      A- (sf)                      19.82	
A-J        BBB (sf)     BB+ (sf)                     11.69	
B          BBB- (sf)    BB (sf)                      10.53	
C          BB (sf)      BB- (sf)                      9.22	
	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
               Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
G          CCC- (sf)    CCC+ (sf)                     3.41	
H          D (sf)       CCC (sf)                      2.10	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
Class    Rating                     Credit enhancement (%)	
A-2      AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
A-3A     AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
A-3B     AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
A-SBFL   AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
A-4      AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
A-1A     AAA (sf)                                    30.51	
D        B+ (sf)                                      8.06	
E        B (sf)                                       6.02	
F        B- (sf)                                      4.86	
XC       AAA (sf)                                      N/A	
XP       AAA (sf)                                      N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐