TEXT-S&P raises 4, cuts 1 Banc of America Comm Mortgage 2006-1 ratings

March 8 - OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on four classes from Banc of America Commercial
Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our
ratings on two other classes from the same transaction.
-- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same
transaction.
-- The raised ratings primarily reflect credit enhancement and liquidity
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios.
-- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will
occur upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15
($163.9 million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer.
-- We lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because
we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today raised its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we
lowered our ratings on two other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11 other
classes from the same transaction (see list).
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the
collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity
available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. Our
analysis considered the improved performance of the remaining collateral in
the pool under our 'AAA' stress scenario, as well as our 'AAA' weighted
averages debt service coverage (DSC) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.
The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur
upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15 ($163.9
million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer. We
lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe
the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
The affirmations on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class XC and XP
interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a
net monthly interest shortfall of $110,890, primarily due to appraisal
subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($91,150), special servicing
fees ($8,808), asset interest rate modifications ($6,231), and workout fees
($3,536). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and
including class G. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring
monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class
H and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future and lead to a
reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a
result of our analysis, we lowered our ratings on class G to 'CCC- (sf)' and
class H to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes J through P
to 'D (sf)'.
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt
service coverage (DSC) of 1.54x and a LTV ratio of 96.5%. We further stressed
the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC
of 1.0x and an LTV ratio of 126.9%. The implied defaults and loss severity
under the 'AAA' scenario were 63.3% and 35.7%, respectively. The DSC and LTV
calculations noted above exclude 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the
transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially serviced assets and one
($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. We separately estimated losses for the
specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied
default and loss severity figures.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%)
assets in the pool were with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services
(Midland). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as
follows: two are in foreclosure ($7.6 million, 0.4%), five are 90-plus-days
delinquent ($51.3 million, 2.9%), one is 30 days delinquent ($22.3 million,
1.2%), one is less than 30 days delinquent ($8.9 million, 0.5%), three are in
grace ($27.1 million, 1.5%), one is a matured balloon loan ($5.5 million,
0.3%), and three are current ($41.0 million, 2.3%). Appraisal reduction
amounts (ARAs) totaling $38.4 million are in effect for 10 of the specially
serviced assets.
The Plaza Antonio loan ($38.5 million, 2.2%) is the sixth-largest loan in the
pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the fee
interest in a shopping center totaling 105,645 sq. ft. in Rancho Santa
Margarita, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 6,
2011, due to imminent default. According to the special servicer, the file is
currently under review. The reported DSC as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 0.76x with
occupancy of 73%. The most recent inspection reported the property to be in
fair condition. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of
this asset.
The 34 Peachtree Street loan ($22.3 million, 1.3%) is the second-largest
specially serviced asset in the pool and is collateralized by an office
building totaling 294,083 sq. ft. in Atlanta. The loan was transferred to the
special servicer on Dec. 6, 2011, due to imminent default. According to the
special servicer, the loan could be modified although various options are
under consideration. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.06x. As of
October 2011, the reported occupancy was 72.9%. We expect a significant loss
upon the eventual resolution of this asset.
The Southlake Flex Portfolio loan ($14.6 million, 0.8%) is the third-largest
specially serviced asset in the pool. The loan is collateralized by a
portfolio of industrial properties totaling 267,385 sq. ft. in Southlake,
Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 5, 2010, due
to imminent default. According to the special servicer, a discounted payoff
offer from the borrower is currently being evaluated. We expect a moderate
loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset.
The remaining 12 specially serviced assets have balances that individually
represent less than 0.9% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $38.4
million are in effect against 10 of these assets. We estimated losses for nine
of these assets and arrived at a weighted average loss severity of 38.7%.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was
$1.75 billion, which is 86.0% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool
includes 180 loans, down from 192 loans at issuance. The master servicer, Bank
of America N.A. provided financial information for 95.2% of the assets in the
pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (48.5%) or data as of
September 2011 (34.6%).
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.43x for the assets in the pool based
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.54x
and 96.5%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude 12 ($139.5
million, 8.5%) of the transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially
serviced assets and one ($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. The weighted
average for the excluded specially serviced assets was 1.06x. To date, the
transaction has experienced $60.0 million in principal losses in connection
with 14 assets. Forty-seven loans ($261.1 million, 14.9%) in the pool are on
the master servicers' combined watchlist. Thirty-seven assets ($386.1 million,
22.0%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 28 of which ($179.3 million,
10.2%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $650.1 million
(37.1%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC
of 1.52x for the top 10 assets. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10
assets were 1.43x and 92.0%, respectively. One of the top 10 loans ($38.5
million, 2.2%) is with the special servicer, which we discuss above. In
addition, the Frandor Shopping Center loan ($37.8 million, 2.1%), the
seventh-largest loan in the pool appears on the master servicer's watchlist.
The loan is secured by a retail shopping center totaling 461,081 sq. ft.
located in Lansing, Mich. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist
for low DSC. As of year-end 2010, reported DSC was 1.02x, while the most
recent reported occupancy as of October 2011 was 90.1%.
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our
rating actions.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.
-- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug.
16, 2011.
-- Structured Finance Ratings Affected By July 15, 2011, CreditWatch
Actions, published July 15, 2011.
-- 599 Structured Finance Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative Following
U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch Placement, published July 15, 2011.
-- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools,
published Nov. 3, 2010.
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.
-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published
April 15, 2010.
-- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July
21, 2009.
-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb.
23, 2006.
RATINGS RAISED
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-M A+ (sf) A- (sf) 19.82
A-J BBB (sf) BB+ (sf) 11.69
B BBB- (sf) BB (sf) 10.53
C BB (sf) BB- (sf) 9.22
RATINGS LOWERED
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
G CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 3.41
H D (sf) CCC (sf) 2.10
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-2 AAA (sf) 30.51
A-3A AAA (sf) 30.51
A-3B AAA (sf) 30.51
A-SBFL AAA (sf) 30.51
A-4 AAA (sf) 30.51
A-1A AAA (sf) 30.51
D B+ (sf) 8.06
E B (sf) 6.02
F B- (sf) 4.86
XC AAA (sf) N/A
XP AAA (sf) N/A
N/A--Not applicable.