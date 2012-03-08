TEXT-S&P raises 4, cuts 1 Banc of America Comm Mortgage 2006-1 ratings

March 8 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on four classes from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our ratings on two other classes from the same transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction. -- The raised ratings primarily reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15 ($163.9 million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer. -- We lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we lowered our ratings on two other classes and affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. Our analysis considered the improved performance of the remaining collateral in the pool under our 'AAA' stress scenario, as well as our 'AAA' weighted averages debt service coverage (DSC) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the 15 ($163.9 million, 9.36%) assets that are currently with the special servicer. We lowered our rating on the class H certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. The affirmations on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class XC and XP interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a net monthly interest shortfall of $110,890, primarily due to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($91,150), special servicing fees ($8,808), asset interest rate modifications ($6,231), and workout fees ($3,536). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class G. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class H and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we lowered our ratings on class G to 'CCC- (sf)' and class H to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes J through P to 'D (sf)'. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.54x and a LTV ratio of 96.5%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.0x and an LTV ratio of 126.9%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 63.3% and 35.7%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially serviced assets and one ($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. We separately estimated losses for the specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services (Midland). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: two are in foreclosure ($7.6 million, 0.4%), five are 90-plus-days delinquent ($51.3 million, 2.9%), one is 30 days delinquent ($22.3 million, 1.2%), one is less than 30 days delinquent ($8.9 million, 0.5%), three are in grace ($27.1 million, 1.5%), one is a matured balloon loan ($5.5 million, 0.3%), and three are current ($41.0 million, 2.3%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $38.4 million are in effect for 10 of the specially serviced assets. The Plaza Antonio loan ($38.5 million, 2.2%) is the sixth-largest loan in the pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a shopping center totaling 105,645 sq. ft. in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 6, 2011, due to imminent default. According to the special servicer, the file is currently under review. The reported DSC as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 0.76x with occupancy of 73%. The most recent inspection reported the property to be in fair condition. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The 34 Peachtree Street loan ($22.3 million, 1.3%) is the second-largest specially serviced asset in the pool and is collateralized by an office building totaling 294,083 sq. ft. in Atlanta. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 6, 2011, due to imminent default. According to the special servicer, the loan could be modified although various options are under consideration. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.06x. As of October 2011, the reported occupancy was 72.9%. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Southlake Flex Portfolio loan ($14.6 million, 0.8%) is the third-largest specially serviced asset in the pool. The loan is collateralized by a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 267,385 sq. ft. in Southlake, Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 5, 2010, due to imminent default. According to the special servicer, a discounted payoff offer from the borrower is currently being evaluated. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The remaining 12 specially serviced assets have balances that individually represent less than 0.9% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $38.4 million are in effect against 10 of these assets. We estimated losses for nine of these assets and arrived at a weighted average loss severity of 38.7%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Feb. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was $1.75 billion, which is 86.0% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool includes 180 loans, down from 192 loans at issuance. The master servicer, Bank of America N.A. provided financial information for 95.2% of the assets in the pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (48.5%) or data as of September 2011 (34.6%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.43x for the assets in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.54x and 96.5%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude 12 ($139.5 million, 8.5%) of the transaction's 15 ($163.9 million, 9.3%) specially serviced assets and one ($5.1 million, 0.3%) defeased loan. The weighted average for the excluded specially serviced assets was 1.06x. To date, the transaction has experienced $60.0 million in principal losses in connection with 14 assets. Forty-seven loans ($261.1 million, 14.9%) in the pool are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. Thirty-seven assets ($386.1 million, 22.0%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 28 of which ($179.3 million, 10.2%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $650.1 million (37.1%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.52x for the top 10 assets. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 assets were 1.43x and 92.0%, respectively. One of the top 10 loans ($38.5 million, 2.2%) is with the special servicer, which we discuss above. In addition, the Frandor Shopping Center loan ($37.8 million, 2.1%), the seventh-largest loan in the pool appears on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a retail shopping center totaling 461,081 sq. ft. located in Lansing, Mich. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist for low DSC. As of year-end 2010, reported DSC was 1.02x, while the most recent reported occupancy as of October 2011 was 90.1%. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions. RATINGS RAISED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-M A+ (sf) A- (sf) 19.82 A-J BBB (sf) BB+ (sf) 11.69 B BBB- (sf) BB (sf) 10.53 C BB (sf) BB- (sf) 9.22 RATINGS LOWERED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) G CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 3.41 H D (sf) CCC (sf) 2.10 RATINGS AFFIRMED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 30.51 A-3A AAA (sf) 30.51 A-3B AAA (sf) 30.51 A-SBFL AAA (sf) 30.51 A-4 AAA (sf) 30.51 A-1A AAA (sf) 30.51 D B+ (sf) 8.06 E B (sf) 6.02 F B- (sf) 4.86 XC AAA (sf) N/A XP AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.