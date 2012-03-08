TEXT-S&P rates Rovi Corp proposed loans 'BB'

March 8 - Overview -- U.S.-based entertainment data and media management technology provider Rovi Corp. has proposed to borrow a $250 million term loan A-2 due 2018 and a $550 million term loan B-2 due 2019. -- We are assigning the loans our 'BB' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2'. At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Rovi will preserve its current credit quality by having steady growth over the intermediate term, maintaining its strong competitive position, and bringing debt leverage down. Rating Action On March 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Santa Clara, Calif.-based Rovi Corp.'s proposed $250 million term loan A-2 due 2017 and $550 million term loan B-2 due 2019 its issue-level rating of 'BB' (one notch higher than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Operating subsidiaries Rovi Solutions Corp. and Rovi Guide Inc. will be co-borrowers. We expect the company to use proceeds from the term debt offering for general and corporate purposes, including acquisitions and repaying the company's existing $300 million term loan B due 2018. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Rovi's existing term loans to '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation) from '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB' from 'BB+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. The revision of the recovery rating reflects the added amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure with the newly proposed term loans. The corporate credit rating on Rovi was affirmed at 'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Rovi's steady operating performance will continue as new product rollouts offset a decline in legacy analog products. Rovi's new entertainment store has the potential to open up another significant revenue stream for the company, but it will indirectly compete against several sizable firms, including Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, and Apple Inc.'s iTunes. We consider Rovi's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), primarily based on its good EBITDA margin and high barriers to entry--particularly with respect to its patent portfolio--partly offset by its narrow business platform and meaningful technology risk. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on its relatively high pro forma debt leverage after the proposed term debt offering and our expectation that Rovi will be an active acquirer. Rovi holds more than 5,100 issued or pending patents worldwide. Many of the patents cover basic functions of interactive programming guide (IPG) and content-protection technology. Competitors have repeatedly tested barriers to entry against Rovi's IPG and content protection businesses, but Rovi or its predecessor company prevailed. Any new entrant, in addition to developing a competing product, would also likely need to license the underlying technology covered by Rovi's patents. The patents give the company a highly defensible market position because most consumer electronics manufacturers, including and , are Rovi customers. For 2012, pro forma for the acquisition of Sonic Solutions in February 2011 and the sale of the Roxio consumer software business, we expect mid-single-digit percentage revenue and low-single-digit EBITDA growth as the decline in legacy analog copy protection (ACP) drags down the overall revenue and EBITDA growth rate. If Rovi can successfully promote its entertainment store with retailers, manufacturers, and end-users, the EBITDA margin could again approach 37%, where it was prior to the Sonic Solutions acquisition. Rovi's pro forma fourth-quarter revenues and EBITDA increased 6% and 7% year over year, respectively--slightly above our expectation. Service provider segment revenue grew about 11% as a result of analog-to-digital cable conversion, new international licensees, and new product growth. Consumer electronics segment revenue grew 12%, spurred by higher shipment of products that incorporate Rovi products and intellectual property, partially offset by a decline in ACP. We don't expect ACP's revenue contribution to be meaningful by the end of 2012. For the year ended 2011, Rovi's EBITDA margin was 34%, or 37.6% pro forma for the Sonic and Roxio transactions. Rovi converted 75% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2011. We believe that the company will continue to generate good discretionary cash flow and sustain an EBITDA to discretionary cash flow ratio between 60% and 70%. Pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest and pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA were 7.8x and 4.8x, respectively. The company's leverage is within the range of 4x to 5x leverage that we associate with "aggressive" financial risk. Without a sizable debt-financed acquisition, we expect that debt leverage could decrease to 4.5x by the end of 2012, primarily through EBITDA growth. Liquidity Rovi currently has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Rovi's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by 1.2x. -- We expect cash sources to remain positive, even with a 20% EBITDA decline. -- Rovi has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15% to 20% without breaching the covenant test. -- We believe Rovi can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without needing to refinance. Rovi's liquidity sources include pro forma cash and investments of more than $950 million, and good discretionary cash flow that could exceed $220 million in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been significant uses of cash, and we believe will remain easily manageable. However, we believe that Rovi will likely be an active acquirer and that acquisitions and share repurchases could become meaningful uses of cash. Medium-term maturities are limited to term loan amortization, which is $25.5 million in 2012, $38.5 million in 2013, and $60 million in 2014. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Rovi, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook Our rating outlook on Rovi is stable. Operating performance has been good, and we believe it will continue over the intermediate term. We expect credit quality to remain at the current rating level over the intermediate term. However, we could raise our rating by one notch (to 'BB') if the company maintains its operating momentum, successfully expands the Rovi entertainment store, generates incremental sales from existing customers, and broadens its business base. An upgrade could also entail Rovi regaining its 37% EBITDA margin. On the other hand, if the Rovi entertainment store is not successful and if a significant competitive threat emerges in the forms of new technology, causing an EBITDA reduction, or if debt-financed acquisitions push debt leverage above 5x, we could lower the rating. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Rovi Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Rating Rovi Guides Inc. Rovi Solutions Corp. $250M term A-2 loan due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 2 $550M term B-2 loan due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 2 Downgraded To From Rovi Guides Inc. Rovi Solutions Corp. Senior Secured BB BB+ Recovery Rating 2 1 