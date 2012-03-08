TEXT-S&P rates Weight Watchers proposed debt 'BB+'

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it
assigned its issue-level and recovery ratings to Weight Watchers International
(WWI) Inc.'s proposed new senior secured debt: up to approximately $900
million to $1 billion in bank debt and up to approximately $500 million to $600
million in institutional debt, due in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The assigned
issue-level rating for each tranche is 'BB+', one notch above the corporate
credit rating on WWI. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for
substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default.
WWI will use the proceeds from this up to $1.5 billion total new issuance for
share repurchases. Artal Holdings Sp. Z. o.o. Succursale de Luxembourg's share
of ownership is to remain unchanged at approximately 52%.
Financial covenants similar to those applying to the existing credit
facilities will govern the new facilities: total net leverage (defined as the
ratio of net debt to EBITDA) of 5.0x, subject to step-downs, and EBITDA
coverage of interest expense of 2.0x. We expect WWI to continue to maintain
significant covenant cushions.
RATINGS LIST
Weight Watchers International Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/--
New Rating
Weight Watchers International Inc.
Senior secured BB+
Recovery rating 2
