TEXT-Fitch raises Cox Enterprises issuer default rating to 'BBB+'

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Cox Communications, Inc. (CCI) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the individual issue ratings of CEI and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The upgrade reflects the improvement in credit protection metrics as a result of CEI's active debt reduction in recent years, further bolstered by EBITDA growth. The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the expectation that CEI will maintain its 2.5x maximum leverage threshold (based on its reported leverage). Fitch believes that acquisitions will remain a part of the company's growth strategy as it seeks to grow and diversify its businesses. The ratings also incorporate expectations that any transactions that result in leverage above this metric will be followed by a period of focused deleveraging to return to below 2.5x. CEI reported leverage of 2.1x at March 31, 2012. Fitch's leverage calculation, which includes securitization debt (CEI's does not) and is based on reported (rather than CEI's pro forma) EBITDA, was 2.4x at this date. The ratings recognize the company's solid financial flexibility, as well as the sound operating profile and competitive position of the cable business. The ratings are also supported by the company's demonstrated conservative financial policies and commitment to investment grade ratings. Further, the ratings recognize the diversification and market leading positions of CEI's non-cable businesses, while acknowledging that some of these businesses remain exposed to moderate cyclical and secular pressures. Fitch expects that CCI will generate the majority of CEI's consolidated revenues and cash flow but notes that each of the company's segments is positioned to generate positive free cash flow over Fitch's ratings horizon. As a result, this incremental diversification of revenue and cash flow is a moderate benefit to CEI's credit profile. Fitch's ratings reflect the size and strong competitive position of CCI, the company's largest business segment and the third-largest cable multiple system operator (MSO) in the U.S. CCI's operating profile derives its strength from its formidable subscriber clustering profile in the company's nine primary markets located in 18 states, and growing revenue diversity due to the ongoing success of its commercial business. In Fitch's opinion CEI's cable business, and the cable industry overall, has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive pressures and weak housing formation and employment markets. CCI's decision to exit its wireless business is a positive for the company's credit profile. The decision removes the elevated execution risks surrounding the wireless business along with the related incremental capital and operating costs from CCI's credit profile. Fitch believes the operating agreements CCI has entered into with Verizon Wireless will not adversely affect the company's operations. Within the cable business, ratings concerns are centered on the company's ability to adapt to changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative market position given the challenging competitive environment. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. Additionally lackluster housing formation conditions and a weak employment environment will likely hinder the company's ability to grow its subscriber base given the maturity of CCI's services. The slower subscriber growth metrics together with ongoing programming cost inflation may limit the company's ability to expand operating margins. The 'BBB+' ratings incorporate the cyclical and secular challenges faced by CEI's non-cable related businesses. Fitch's expects organic growth at Cox Media Group to remain challenged, as stability in television is offset by pressures in newspapers, Valpak, and, to a lesser degree, radio. The company's ongoing efforts to streamline and consolidate this business, and to focus on larger markets, could drive moderate margin improvement going forward. Manheim has remained under pressure longer than expected as the lagging effect of the downturn and credit crisis on used auto sales continues to cycle through, but Fitch expects a return to growth in 2013. These challenges are expected to be partially offset by continued organic growth at AutoTrader.com (ATC), as buyers continue to migrate to the internet, bolstered by recent acquisitions. Fitch expects acquisition activity at ATC to moderate as the company focuses on its upcoming IPO and on integrating the recent spate of acquisitions. Overall, CEI's financial flexibility and liquidity position is solid considering the company's ability to generate consistent levels of free cash flow. During the last 12 month period ended March 31, 2012, CEI generated approximately $1.5 billion of free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends). Going forward, cash generation will benefit from higher operating profits, partially offset by higher cash taxes due to the expected absence of tax benefits received in past years associated with prior economic stimulus, as well as near-term pension funding obligations. Fitch expects dividends to be easily managed within the company's free cash flow profile. The liquidity position is supported by the company's $2 billion revolver, which as of March 31, 2012 had approximately $2 billion available for borrowing. Commitments under the revolver expire July 2016. Subject to certain conditions CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its subsidiaries (restricted or unrestricted) with the exception of ATC in accordance with the ATC credit agreement. CEI's credit agreement does not limit dividends from its unrestricted subsidiaries (CCI and ATC) as long as leverage (calculated in accordance with covenants is below 5.0x. CCI paid dividends to the parent of $500 million in 2009 and 2010, and $450 million in 2011, which CEI used to repay debt. CEI's maturity schedule is manageable and Fitch believes that the company has sufficient financial flexibility through expected free cash flow generation, available borrowing capacity from the revolver and capital market access to address the near-term maturities. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside. An upgrade would only come with a commitment to, and a credible rationale for, a substantially tighter leverage target, which is not expected. Negative rating actions would occur in tandem with a change in the company's capital structure policy or an event such as a debt financed dividend or leveraging acquisition that would drive leverage towards 3.0x (as calculated by CEI) for a sustained period of time, with no credible plan to delever back to 2.5x over a 12-24 month timeframe. CEI and CCI's IDRs are linked in accordance with Fitch criteria. This linkage essentially gives standalone CEI credit for cash flows achieved at the CCI and other subsidiary levels (with the exception of ATC), since there are no material restrictions on cash flows between the entities and common management. While no cross defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities, Fitch believes that CCI's probability of default would be understated (rated higher) if it did not consider CEI's businesses and weaker credit profile. At the same time, Fitch believes it would overstate CEI's probability of default if the rating only incorporated the CEI businesses on a standalone basis and did not consider potential upstream cash flows CEI could access in distress. Fitch upgrades the following ratings: Cox Enterprises, Inc. --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Cox Communications, Inc. --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Cox Enterprises, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Cox Communications, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'.