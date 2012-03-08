版本:
TEXT-S&P on PetroQuest Energy

March 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its
recovery rating on Lafayette, La.-based PetroQuest Energy Inc.'s senior
unsecured notes to '3' from '4', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%
to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' issue rating on the
senior unsecured notes remains unchanged. 	
	
"The improved recovery expectation reflects a review of PetroQuest's Dec. 31, 	
2011, PV-10 value run at our recovery price assumptions of $45 per barrel West 	
Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per mmBtu natural gas," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey. 	
	
The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on exploration and production 	
company PetroQuest Energy Inc. reflects our view of its "vulnerable" business 	
risk and "aggressive" financial risk, as our criteria define these terms. The 	
ratings incorporate PetroQuest Energy's participation in the highly cyclical, 	
capital-intensive oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) 	
industry, its limited scale of operations, and its meaningful exposure to weak 	
natural gas prices. Our ratings on PetroQuest also reflect our current 	
expectation that the company would not materially outspend cash flows, 	
resulting in low debt leverage for the rating category and "adequate" 	
near-term liquidity. 	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
PetroQuest Energy Inc.	
Corporate credit rating               B/Stable/--	
	
                                      To               From	
Issue Rating Unchanged; Revised Recovery Rating	
 Senior unsecured debt                B                B	
  Recovery rating                     3                4

