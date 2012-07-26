版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Bristol-Myers notes 'A+'

July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings
to issues filed by New York City-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS)
under a WKSI shelf registration and three issues of notes immediately drawn down
from this shelf. The ratings on the shelf are preliminary. All the new ratings
are listed in the Ratings List at 
the end of this article.

Amounts and rates for the three maturities will be determined by market 
conditions.

We expect that proceeds from these issues will form part of the financing of 
the $5.3 billion acquisition of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc. as well as the 
costs of retiring Amylin debt and other transaction-related expenses, which 
will raise the total cost to about $7.0 billion. On June 29, 2012, BMS reached 
an agreement to purchase diabetes specialist Amylin. Subsequent to the 
acquisition, BMS and AstraZeneca PLC will expand their diabetes collaboration 
via an investment by AstraZeneca. This additional investment will cover half 
the acquisition cost, and both partners will share in the profits and cash 
flow from Amylin's novel diabetes treatments. We view this transaction as a 
logical extension of the current BMS-AstraZeneca diabetes collaboration. They 
shared in the development costs and now share in the promotion and sales of 
Onglyza/Kombiglyze, members of the DPP-IV class of diabetes treatments. 
Another co-developed diabetes treatment, Forxiga, has been recommended for 
approval in Europe. U.S. approval has been delayed because of Food and Drug 
Administration concerns. Financially, the additional borrowings needed to fund 
BMS' share of the acquisition increase debt to EBITDA temporarily, but still 
within the range we consider characteristic of a "minimal" financial risk 
profile.

The ratings on BMS reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that, despite sales 
losses and margin compression because of patent expirations, the financial 
risk profile of this midsized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain 
"minimal" for the next two years, given very low current leverage. Our view of 
BMS' business risk profile as "strong" considers its well-established position 
in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs and recent 
new product development successes. The key uncertainty facing BMS--unlikely to 
affect our strong business risk assessment--is the extent to which its diverse 
pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will offset 
sales declines with the expiration of key patents, most significantly the one 
for Plavix ($7 billion in annual revenues. We believe BMS will use its 
substantial financial resources to continue acquiring products and/or 
companies. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
research update on BMS, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                   A+/Stable/A-1+

New Ratings

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

 Shelf Debt
   Senior Unsecured                          A+ (prelim)
   Preferred Stock                           A- (prelim)
 Senior unsecured notes due 2017             A+
 Senior unsecured notes due 2022             A+
 Senior unsecured notes due 2042             A+
 

