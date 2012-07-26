TEXT-S&P rates Bristol-Myers notes 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) (Editor's note: In the previous version of this release published earlier today, the Ratings List at the bottom of the report failed to appear because of a technical error. A corrected version follows.) July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to issues filed by New York City-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) under a WKSI shelf registration and three issues of notes immediately drawn down from this shelf. The ratings on the shelf are preliminary. All the new ratings are listed in the Ratings List at the end of this article. Amounts and rates for the three maturities will be determined by market conditions. We expect that proceeds from these issues will form part of the financing of the $5.3 billion acquisition of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc. as well as the costs of retiring Amylin debt and other transaction-related expenses, which will raise the total cost to about $7.0 billion. On June 29, 2012, BMS reached an agreement to purchase diabetes specialist Amylin. Subsequent to the acquisition, BMS and AstraZeneca PLC will expand their diabetes collaboration via an investment by AstraZeneca. This additional investment will cover half the acquisition cost, and both partners will share in the profits and cash flow from Amylin's novel diabetes treatments. We view this transaction as a logical extension of the current BMS-AstraZeneca diabetes collaboration. They shared in the development costs and now share in the promotion and sales of Onglyza/Kombiglyze, members of the DPP-IV class of diabetes treatments. Another co-developed diabetes treatment, Forxiga, has been recommended for approval in Europe. U.S. approval has been delayed because of Food and Drug Administration concerns. Financially, the additional borrowings needed to fund BMS' share of the acquisition increase debt to EBITDA temporarily, but still within the range we consider characteristic of a "minimal" financial risk profile. The ratings on BMS reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that, despite sales losses and margin compression because of patent expirations, the financial risk profile of this midsized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain "minimal" for the next two years, given very low current leverage. Our view of BMS' business risk profile as "strong" considers its well-established position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs and recent new product development successes. The key uncertainty facing BMS--unlikely to affect our strong business risk assessment--is the extent to which its diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will offset sales declines with the expiration of key patents, most significantly the one for Plavix ($7 billion in annual revenues. We believe BMS will use its substantial financial resources to continue acquiring products and/or companies. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on BMS, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ New Ratings Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Shelf Debt Senior Unsecured A+ (prelim) Preferred Stock A- (prelim) Senior unsecured notes due 2017 A+ Senior unsecured notes due 2022 A+ Senior unsecured notes due 2042 A+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)