TEXT-S&P raises GNC Holdings rating

Overview -- Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition Centers' good operating performance has resulted in improving credit protection measures. -- Also, we believe that GNC's financial policies have moderated and are more in line with a maturing public company. -- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on both GNC Holdings and General Nutrition to 'BB' from 'BB-'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that operating momentum will continue at or near its current pace and credit metrics will modestly improve over the next year. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition Centers Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. Simultaneously, we also raised our senior secured debt rating on General Nutrition Centers to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The ratings on GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition Centers reflect our assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "significant," given its good cash flow generation, stable credit metrics, and more moderate financial policies. In our view, the company's business risk profile is "fair," reflecting GNC's leading position in the highly competitive and fragmented nutritional supplement specialty retail sector, good profitability measures, and our expectation for near-term sales growth to be above the industry average of 3% to 6%. We believe that GNC's financial policies have evolved and moderated since the IPO in April 2011 and are now more in line with a maturing public company. The company put in place a regular dividend earlier this year and has indicated that further debt repayment, other than required debt amortization, is not a top priority. Although acquisitions are always a possibility, we do not believe a sizable acquisition is likely in the near term. Therefore, given the cash flow that GNC generates, we expect GNC to fund its previously announced $300 million share repurchase program with cash flow from operations and its cash balances. We estimate that GNC will maintain its operating momentum with positive revenue and same-store sales growth, coupled with modestly higher gross margins from new proprietary product initiatives. Specifically, our assumptions for GNC include the following: -- Mid- to high-single-digit positive same-store growth in GNC's U.S.-based company-owned stores -- Low-double-digit revenue growth in the manufacturing and franchise segments -- Capital expenditures in the $50 million area in 2012 and in the $70 million area in 2013 -- Dividends of $46 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013 -- Share repurchases of about $210 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013 -- Acquisitions of up to $50 million in 2013 -- FOCF of about $181 million in 2012 and about $214 million in 2013 GNC's capital structure is still leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.8x as of June 30, 2012. We forecast that credit metrics should modestly improve, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 28%, and EBITDA to interest coverage in the 6.0x area by year-end 2012. Liquidity We believe that GNC's liquidity is "adequate" to meets its needs over the next 12 months, especially as the company has no near-term maturities other than modest debt amortization payments. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $80 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We estimate that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe that the company should be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. -- In our view, the company has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets and sound relationships with its banks. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that the company had about $160 million of cash on its balance sheet and the $80 million revolving credit facility (maturing in 2016) was undrawn except for letters of credit outstanding. Debt amortization is minimal under the term loan at 0.25% per year. We expect cash flow from operations to be sufficient to meet near-term operating needs, share repurchases, GNC's recently initiated quarterly dividends, and small bolt-on acquisitions. Because of the cash flow the company generates from operations, we estimate that GNC will not have to use its revolving credit facility and will not need to meet financial covenants under its revolving credit facility, as availability will be greater than $25 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GNC, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on GNC is stable. We expect the company's recent improvement in operating performance to continue and leverage to modestly decline over the near term. An upgrade could occur if the company can continue to improve and sustain stronger credit metrics, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the low-2.0x area, EBITDA to interest of more than 7x, and FFO to total debt in the mid-30% area, and maintains moderate financial policies. We could lower the ratings if weaker credit measures result from the company's financial policies becoming more aggressive--for instance, if the company were to do another LBO, a large, debt-financed share repurchase program, or a special one-time dividend, such that total debt to EBITDA increases to more than 4x. Ratings List Upgraded To From GNC Holdings Inc. General Nutrition Centers Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- General Nutrition Centers Inc. Senior Secured BB BB- Recovery Rating 3 3