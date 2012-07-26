版本:
TEXT-S&P raises GNC Holdings rating

Overview
     -- Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary
General 
Nutrition Centers' good operating performance has resulted in improving credit 
protection measures.
     -- Also, we believe that GNC's financial policies have moderated and are 
more in line with a maturing public company.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on both GNC Holdings and 
General Nutrition to 'BB' from 'BB-'. 
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that operating momentum 
will continue at or near its current pace and credit metrics will modestly 
improve over the next year.

Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings Inc. and wholly owned 
subsidiary General Nutrition Centers Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is 
stable.

Simultaneously, we also raised our senior secured debt rating on General 
Nutrition Centers to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the secured debt 
remains at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery in the event of a default. 

Rationale
The ratings on GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition 
Centers reflect our assessment that the company's financial risk profile is 
"significant," given its good cash flow generation, stable credit metrics, and 
more moderate financial policies. In our view, the company's business risk 
profile is "fair," reflecting GNC's leading position in the highly competitive 
and fragmented nutritional supplement specialty retail sector, good 
profitability measures, and our expectation for near-term sales growth to be 
above the industry average of 3% to 6%. 

We believe that GNC's financial policies have evolved and moderated since the 
IPO in April 2011 and are now more in line with a maturing public company. The 
company put in place a regular dividend earlier this year and has indicated 
that further debt repayment, other than required debt amortization, is not a 
top priority. Although acquisitions are always a possibility, we do not 
believe a sizable acquisition is likely in the near term. Therefore, given the 
cash flow that GNC generates, we expect GNC to fund its previously announced 
$300 million share repurchase program with cash flow from operations and its 
cash balances. 

We estimate that GNC will maintain its operating momentum with positive 
revenue and same-store sales growth, coupled with modestly higher gross 
margins from new proprietary product initiatives. Specifically, our 
assumptions for GNC include the following:
     -- Mid- to high-single-digit positive same-store growth in GNC's 
U.S.-based company-owned stores
     -- Low-double-digit revenue growth in the manufacturing and franchise 
segments
     -- Capital expenditures in the $50 million area in 2012 and in the $70 
million area in 2013
     -- Dividends of $46 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013
     -- Share repurchases of about $210 million in 2012 and $250 million in 
2013
     -- Acquisitions of up to $50 million in 2013
     -- FOCF of about $181 million in 2012 and about $214 million in 2013

GNC's capital structure is still leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA 
of about 2.8x as of June 30, 2012. We forecast that credit metrics should 
modestly improve, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x, funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt of about 28%, and EBITDA to interest coverage 
in the 6.0x area by year-end 2012. 

Liquidity
We believe that GNC's liquidity is "adequate" to meets its needs over the next 
12 months, especially as the company has no near-term maturities other than 
modest debt amortization payments. Our view of the company's liquidity profile 
incorporates the following expectations: 
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash 
flow, and availability under its $80 million revolving credit facility) will 
exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
     -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
     -- We estimate that the company will maintain sufficient availability 
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio 
maintenance covenants will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and 
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
     -- We believe that the company should be able to absorb high-impact, 
low-probability events with limited need for refinancing.
     -- In our view, the company has a satisfactory standing in the credit 
markets and sound relationships with its banks.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that the company had about $160 million of 
cash on its balance sheet and the $80 million revolving credit facility 
(maturing in 2016) was undrawn except for letters of credit outstanding. 

Debt amortization is minimal under the term loan at 0.25% per year. We expect 
cash flow from operations to be sufficient to meet near-term operating needs, 
share repurchases, GNC's recently initiated quarterly dividends, and small 
bolt-on acquisitions. Because of the cash flow the company generates from 
operations, we estimate that GNC will not have to use its revolving credit 
facility and will not need to meet financial covenants under its revolving 
credit facility, as availability will be greater than $25 million.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GNC, to be 
published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on GNC is stable. We expect the company's recent 
improvement in operating performance to continue and leverage to modestly 
decline over the near term. An upgrade could occur if the company can continue 
to improve and sustain stronger credit metrics, with adjusted total debt to 
EBITDA in the low-2.0x area, EBITDA to interest of more than 7x, and FFO to 
total debt in the mid-30% area, and maintains moderate financial policies. We 
could lower the ratings if weaker credit measures result from the company's 
financial policies becoming more aggressive--for instance, if the company were 
to do another LBO, a large, debt-financed share repurchase program, or a 
special one-time dividend, such that total debt to EBITDA increases to more 
than 4x. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Retail 
Industry, Sept. 18, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
GNC Holdings Inc.
General Nutrition Centers Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Stable/--

General Nutrition Centers Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

