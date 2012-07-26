TEXT-S&P raises GNC Holdings rating

Overview
-- Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary
General
Nutrition Centers' good operating performance has resulted in improving credit
protection measures.
-- Also, we believe that GNC's financial policies have moderated and are
more in line with a maturing public company.
-- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on both GNC Holdings and
General Nutrition to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that operating momentum
will continue at or near its current pace and credit metrics will modestly
improve over the next year.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings Inc. and wholly owned
subsidiary General Nutrition Centers Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is
stable.
Simultaneously, we also raised our senior secured debt rating on General
Nutrition Centers to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the secured debt
remains at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The ratings on GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition
Centers reflect our assessment that the company's financial risk profile is
"significant," given its good cash flow generation, stable credit metrics, and
more moderate financial policies. In our view, the company's business risk
profile is "fair," reflecting GNC's leading position in the highly competitive
and fragmented nutritional supplement specialty retail sector, good
profitability measures, and our expectation for near-term sales growth to be
above the industry average of 3% to 6%.
We believe that GNC's financial policies have evolved and moderated since the
IPO in April 2011 and are now more in line with a maturing public company. The
company put in place a regular dividend earlier this year and has indicated
that further debt repayment, other than required debt amortization, is not a
top priority. Although acquisitions are always a possibility, we do not
believe a sizable acquisition is likely in the near term. Therefore, given the
cash flow that GNC generates, we expect GNC to fund its previously announced
$300 million share repurchase program with cash flow from operations and its
cash balances.
We estimate that GNC will maintain its operating momentum with positive
revenue and same-store sales growth, coupled with modestly higher gross
margins from new proprietary product initiatives. Specifically, our
assumptions for GNC include the following:
-- Mid- to high-single-digit positive same-store growth in GNC's
U.S.-based company-owned stores
-- Low-double-digit revenue growth in the manufacturing and franchise
segments
-- Capital expenditures in the $50 million area in 2012 and in the $70
million area in 2013
-- Dividends of $46 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013
-- Share repurchases of about $210 million in 2012 and $250 million in
2013
-- Acquisitions of up to $50 million in 2013
-- FOCF of about $181 million in 2012 and about $214 million in 2013
GNC's capital structure is still leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA
of about 2.8x as of June 30, 2012. We forecast that credit metrics should
modestly improve, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x, funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of about 28%, and EBITDA to interest coverage
in the 6.0x area by year-end 2012.
Liquidity
We believe that GNC's liquidity is "adequate" to meets its needs over the next
12 months, especially as the company has no near-term maturities other than
modest debt amortization payments. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash
flow, and availability under its $80 million revolving credit facility) will
exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We estimate that the company will maintain sufficient availability
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio
maintenance covenants will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe that the company should be able to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events with limited need for refinancing.
-- In our view, the company has a satisfactory standing in the credit
markets and sound relationships with its banks.
As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that the company had about $160 million of
cash on its balance sheet and the $80 million revolving credit facility
(maturing in 2016) was undrawn except for letters of credit outstanding.
Debt amortization is minimal under the term loan at 0.25% per year. We expect
cash flow from operations to be sufficient to meet near-term operating needs,
share repurchases, GNC's recently initiated quarterly dividends, and small
bolt-on acquisitions. Because of the cash flow the company generates from
operations, we estimate that GNC will not have to use its revolving credit
facility and will not need to meet financial covenants under its revolving
credit facility, as availability will be greater than $25 million.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GNC, to be
published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on GNC is stable. We expect the company's recent
improvement in operating performance to continue and leverage to modestly
decline over the near term. An upgrade could occur if the company can continue
to improve and sustain stronger credit metrics, with adjusted total debt to
EBITDA in the low-2.0x area, EBITDA to interest of more than 7x, and FFO to
total debt in the mid-30% area, and maintains moderate financial policies. We
could lower the ratings if weaker credit measures result from the company's
financial policies becoming more aggressive--for instance, if the company were
to do another LBO, a large, debt-financed share repurchase program, or a
special one-time dividend, such that total debt to EBITDA increases to more
than 4x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
GNC Holdings Inc.
General Nutrition Centers Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/--
General Nutrition Centers Inc.
Senior Secured BB BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3