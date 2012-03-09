版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 00:30 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms BPM Securitisation 2 Srl

March 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BPM Securitisation 2 S.r.l., as
follows:	
	
Series Class A2 (ISIN IT0004083025): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative	
Series Class B (ISIN IT0004083033): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable	
Series Class C (ISIN IT0004083041): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable	
	
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying assets, which
remains in line with Fitch's expectations. The transaction comprises loans
originated by Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a.r.l.	
	
The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby the outstanding
balance of defaulted loans, defined as loans in arrears by more than six months,
are fully provisioned using gross excess spread generated by the structure. As
of January 2012, Fitch estimated the period gross excess spread at EUR3.5m, i.e.
0.5% of the current pool balance compared to EUR0.7m worth of defaults that were
provisioned for in the period. As of January 2012, cumulative gross defaults as
a percentage of the initial pool balance were at 1.5%. The sufficient levels of
excess spread generated by the transaction to date have resulted in a
fully-funded reserve fund, which remains at the target amount.	
	
The assets in the underlying pool are highly seasoned (in January 2012 the
seasoning was 93 months) and have deleveraged to 31.8% of the initial pool
balance. Loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 2.1% of the current
portfolio, a modest increase from EUR13.5m (October 2011) to EUR14.1m (January
2012).	
	
According to the information provided by the servicer, as of December 2011,
since transaction close, EUR16.6m (2.6% of outstanding pool balance) of loans
were granted admission to the "Tremonti Bond Convention" and "Piano Famiglie
Convention" payment holidays. These loans have been repurchased out of the pool.
Fitch understands that 8.1% of such loans were defaulted, 10.2% delinquent and
81.7% performing.	
	
The stable performance of the underlying assets has allowed the structure to
meet the triggers that allow the pro-rata amortisation of the class A2 and class
B notes, as well as the amortisation of the reserve fund (currently EUR15.0m).
Fitch expects the stable performance to continue, which is expected to translate
into the continued pro-rata note paydown, as well as the ongoing reserve fund
amortisation in the upcoming payment dates. As a result, the further build-up of
credit enhancement (CE) available to the notes is expected to remain limited
until the reserve reaches its floor of EUR10.1m. As of January 2012, the CE for
the class A2 notes was 14.3% (compared to 5.82% at close), 10.21% (3.82%) for
the class B notes, and 2.43% (1.32%) for the class C notes.	
	
As the servicer, Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a.r.l. is rated
'BBB'/Negative/'F3', the agency has assessed the exposure of the transaction to
potential commingling risk in case of default of the servicer. In its analysis,
Fitch found that the current reserve fund is sufficient to cover for medium-term
losses in case of default of the bank, which led to the affirmation of the
'AAAsf' rating on the class A2 notes.	
	
Fitch understands that the issuer is in the process of appointing Zenith as a
back-up servicer facilitator. The agency will continue to monitor the
performance of the transaction.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports and loan-by-loan data.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy -
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 10 August 2011, 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011; 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011,
'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August
2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria	
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria	
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum	
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐