TEXT-S&P revises Accor outlook to stable from negative

March 9 - Overview -- France-based lodging company Accor S.A. (Accor) has strengthened its credit metrics and reduced its unadjusted debt in 2011 thanks to asset disposals. -- We are revising our outlook on Accor to stable from negative and affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will post an adjusted ratio of funds from operations to debt of about 25% in 2012 while maintaining adequate free operating cash flow generation. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based lodging group Accor S.A. (Accor) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of Accor's improved financial position on the back of satisfactory operating performances, successful deleveraging following asset disposals, and our expectation of flat revenue per available room (RevPAR) in Europe over the next 12 months. It also reflects our assumption that the Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt, which reached 24% on Dec. 31, 2011, will strengthen further and gradually exceed the 25% mark. We continue to assess Accor's financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define the term. Financial policy, which we view as "aggressive," remains its primary constraint. Our assessment incorporates the company's track record of substantial shareholder remuneration, demonstrated by the distribution of about EUR3.5 billion over the past five years and the spin-off of the prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in 2010. Accor's distribution of an exceptional dividend announced during the publication of its 2011 annual results reinforces this trend, although the effect on 2012 credit ratios should be modest, according to our estimates. We anticipate that credit ratios will only marginally improve because any financial flexibility will likely be used to finance shareholder remuneration or acquisitions. In our view, this strategy exposes Accor's financial ratios to unexpected operating setbacks. Accor's free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, which has historically been limited, has increased in 2011. Unadjusted FOCF increased to EUR126 million from only EUR44 million in 2010 according to our calculations. However, Accor remains less cash flow generative than peers such as InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (BBB/Stable/--) or Marriott International Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2), notably because a substantial proportion of its room portfolio is fully owned or leased. While we foresee a modest operating improvement in 2012, with flat RevPAR in Europe and more dynamic emerging markets, FOCF generation could be limited by expansion capital expenditure (capex) and working capital fluctuations. We adjust Accor's financial metrics by adding EUR3.7 billion of operating leases to reported gross debt, using the present value method based on the schedule disclosed by the company and a 7% discount rate. We also increase adjusted FFO by EUR64 million to account for costs that we consider to be nonrecurring. Liquidity The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Accor's liquidity as "strong," according to our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to cover funding needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated liquidity sources of about EUR4 billion over the next 12 months, including: -- EUR1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents; -- EUR1.7 billion of undrawn credit facilities, of which EUR1.5 billion mature in 2016; -- About EUR0.7 billion of FFO forecast over the next 12 months; and -- EUR0.2 billion of announced asset sales. This compares with liquidity needs of about EUR1.4 billion for the same period, comprising: -- EUR0.1 billion of short-term debt; -- About EUR50 million of cash outflow related to working capital; -- About EUR0.6 billion of capex; -- About EUR0.4 billion of acquisition spend; and -- EUR0.3 billion of dividends. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Accor will strengthen its profitability over the next 12 months, owing to a mildly supportive operating environment and the growing weight of higher-margin franchise and management contracts. In addition, we believe that hotel disposals will likely reduce adjusted debt by EUR0.7 billion in 2012. In our view, a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 25% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x are commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. We could lower the rating if we consider that unexpected operating setbacks or a loosening financial policy make the company unable to maintain its ratio of debt to EBITDA and improve its ratio of FFO to debt in line with our expectations for the current rating. We would consider a positive rating action if Accor's ratio of adjusted FFO to debt exceeds 30%, if adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 3x, and if the company improves its FOCF generation. Such an outcome appears unlikely at the moment given the company's aggressive financial policy. 