TEXT-S&P revises Accor outlook to stable from negative

March 9 - Overview	
     -- France-based lodging company Accor S.A. (Accor) has strengthened its 	
credit metrics and reduced its unadjusted debt in 2011 thanks to asset 	
disposals.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Accor to stable from negative and 	
affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will post 	
an adjusted ratio of funds from operations to debt of about 25% in 2012 while 	
maintaining adequate free operating cash flow generation. 	
	
Rating Action	
	
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
France-based lodging group Accor S.A. (Accor) to stable from negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term
corporate credit ratings.	
	
Rationale	
	
The outlook revision reflects our view of Accor's improved financial position 	
on the back of satisfactory operating performances, successful deleveraging 	
following asset disposals, and our expectation of flat revenue per available 	
room (RevPAR) in Europe over the next 12 months. It also reflects our 	
assumption that the Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt, which reached 24% on Dec. 31, 2011, will strengthen further and 	
gradually exceed the 25% mark. 	
	
We continue to assess Accor's financial risk profile as "significant," as our 	
criteria define the term. Financial policy, which we view as "aggressive," 	
remains its primary constraint. Our assessment incorporates the company's 	
track record of substantial shareholder remuneration, demonstrated by the 	
distribution of about EUR3.5 billion over the past five years and the spin-off 	
of the prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in 2010. 	
Accor's distribution of an exceptional dividend announced during the 	
publication of its 2011 annual results reinforces this trend, although the 	
effect on 2012 credit ratios should be modest, according to our estimates. We 	
anticipate that credit ratios will only marginally improve because any 	
financial flexibility will likely be used to finance shareholder remuneration 	
or acquisitions. In our view, this strategy exposes Accor's financial ratios 	
to unexpected operating setbacks.	
	
Accor's free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, which has historically 	
been limited, has increased in 2011. Unadjusted FOCF increased to EUR126 million	
from only EUR44 million in 2010 according to our calculations. However, Accor 	
remains less cash flow generative than peers such as InterContinental Hotels 	
Group PLC (BBB/Stable/--) or Marriott International Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2), 	
notably because a substantial proportion of its room portfolio is fully owned 	
or leased. While we foresee a modest operating improvement in 2012, with flat 	
RevPAR in Europe and more dynamic emerging markets, FOCF generation could be 	
limited by expansion capital expenditure (capex) and working capital 	
fluctuations.	
	
We adjust Accor's financial metrics by adding EUR3.7 billion of operating leases	
to reported gross debt, using the present value method based on the schedule 	
disclosed by the company and a 7% discount rate. We also increase adjusted FFO 	
by EUR64 million to account for costs that we consider to be nonrecurring. 	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Accor's liquidity as 	
"strong," according to our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to cover 	
funding needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated liquidity sources of about EUR4 billion over the	
next 12 months, including:	
	
     -- EUR1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents;	
     -- EUR1.7 billion of undrawn credit facilities, of which EUR1.5 billion 	
mature in 2016;	
     -- About EUR0.7 billion of FFO forecast over the next 12 months; and	
     -- EUR0.2 billion of announced asset sales.	
	
This compares with liquidity needs of about EUR1.4 billion for the same period, 	
comprising:	
	
     -- EUR0.1 billion of short-term debt;	
     -- About EUR50 million of cash outflow related to working capital;	
     -- About EUR0.6 billion of capex;	
     -- About EUR0.4 billion of acquisition spend; and	
     -- EUR0.3 billion of dividends.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Accor will strengthen its 	
profitability over the next 12 months, owing to a mildly supportive operating 	
environment and the growing weight of higher-margin franchise and management 	
contracts. In addition, we believe that hotel disposals will likely reduce 	
adjusted debt by EUR0.7 billion in 2012. In our view, a ratio of adjusted FFO to	
debt of more than 25% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x 	
are commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.	
	
We could lower the rating if we consider that unexpected operating setbacks or 	
a loosening financial policy make the company unable to maintain its ratio of 	
debt to EBITDA and improve its ratio of FFO to debt in line with our 	
expectations for the current rating. 	
	
We would consider a positive rating action if Accor's ratio of adjusted FFO to 	
debt exceeds 30%, if adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 3x, and if the 	
company improves its FOCF generation. Such an outcome appears unlikely at the 	
moment given the company's aggressive financial policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Hotel 	
And Lodging Industry, Aug. 11, 2009 	
     -- Accor S.A., Oct. 12, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Accor S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/A-3    BBB-/Negative/A-3	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

