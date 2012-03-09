版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Kinder Morgan Energy notes 'BBB'

March 9 - Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Kinder Morgan Energy 	
Partners (KMP) issued $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. We are assigning 	
our 'BBB' rating to the notes.	
     -- Our stable outlook on KMP reflects our expectations for a slightly 	
improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending 	
program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the 	
ratings if debt to EBITDA were to increase to over 4.5x. We are unlikely to 	
raise ratings unless the partnership shows less willingness to use debt to 	
fund growth-related capital spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating 	
to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP) issuance of $1 billion of
senior unsecured notes. KMP intends to use proceeds from the notes to repay $450	
million of notes due March 15, 2012, repay commercial paper, and for general 	
partnership purposes.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Houston-based midstream energy 	
transport and storage company KMP reflects the company's "strong" business 	
risk profile, which its "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria 	
define the terms) partly offsets. The rating also reflects the link between 	
KMP and its lower-rated parent, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--).
KMP owns and operates natural gas pipelines, refined products pipelines, liquids	
and bulk terminal facilities, carbon dioxide pipelines, and crude oil 	
production. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KMP had about $14 billion of total reported 	
debt.	
	
On Oct. 17, 2011, KMI announced an agreement to purchase El Paso Corp. for $38 	
billion. The combination will create the fourth-largest energy company in 	
North America, with the largest natural gas pipeline network by a significant 	
margin. The parties expect to close the transaction in second-quarter 2012. We 	
affirmed the ratings on KMI, El Paso, and KMP on Oct. 17, 2011, as a result of 	
the announcement.	
	
We base our view of KMP's strong business risk profile on its a strong 	
competitive position in many of its markets, large scale of operations, 	
sizable proportion of fee-based revenues, diversified asset mix, and active 	
commodity price hedging program to reduce the risk from the oil production 	
operations. KMP operates assets in the following segments:	
     -- Natural gas pipelines, storage, and gathering and processing assets 	
(about 30% of projected 2012 distributable cash flow);	
     -- Carbon dioxide for crude oil production using tertiary recovery 	
techniques, and related pipeline assets (slightly more than 30%);	
     -- Refined petroleum products pipelines (roughly 17%);	
     -- Liquids and bulk storage terminals (about 17%); and	
     -- Crude oil and refined petroleum transportation in Canada (5%).	
	
The natural gas pipelines, refined petroleum products pipelines, and the 	
terminals business provide a solid base for the ratings as these segments 	
benefit from volume and pricing security, with most capacity in these segments 	
under long-term take-or-pay contracts. Although the carbon dioxide segment has 	
material exposure to energy commodity prices, especially crude oil, an active 	
commodity price hedging program--about 77% of the 2011 volumes hedged at $91 	
per barrel (bbl)--minimizes cash flow volatility. Offsetting production 	
declines and managing oil price volatility are key challenges affecting cash 	
flow and could detract from KMP's credit quality.	
	
KMP has an aggressive yet generally well-executed approach toward its capital 	
spending program across multiple business lines in various geographic areas. 	
KMP expects its capital spending budget to be about $1.9 billion in 2012, 	
including $250 million of sustaining capital expenditures. However, KMP's 	
capital spending is aggressive and we expect its overall program to be higher 	
due to likely drop-downs of natural gas pipelines in 2012 from assets 	
currently owned by El Paso via the newly formed KMI/El Paso entity and a 	
potential $3.8 billion multiyear project on the Trans Mountain pipeline system 	
in Canada. KMP also undertakes large projects, such as building multiple 	
long-haul natural gas pipelines and acquisition of more of the Haynesville 	
gathering system. Small-to-midsize acquisitions, especially in the terminals 	
segment, remain a staple of KMP's spending program.	
	
We believe the master limited partnership (MLP) structure increases financial 	
risk for KMP because the company distributes a substantial portion of its cash 	
flow to its limited and general partners. The need to demonstrate steady 	
growth in unit distributions limits financial flexibility, particularly given 	
that almost 50% of distributions are paid to KMP's general partner, KMI, 	
primarily through incentive distribution rights. This heightened motivation to 	
show growth and boost distributions that disproportionately benefit KMI could 	
lead KMP's management to take incrementally greater business and financial 	
risks.	
	
Any reduction in KMP's distributions would disproportionately affect the 	
upstream cash flows to KMI. KMI is significantly dependent on the cash flows 	
from KMP because the general and limited partner distributions account for 	
more than 95% of its total EBITDA. Given the common ownership between these 	
two entities, we believe that KMP would not lower distributions unless the 	
situation became dire. The insulation between KMP and KMI includes voting 	
requirements for the independent directors at the general partner, an 	
unaffiliated owner of the general partner who can veto any KMP bankruptcy 	
filing, and a nonconsolidation opinion.	
	
KMP's cash distribution requirements and its large capital spending program 	
heavily influence its financial risk profile, which we characterize as 	
significant. Given KMP's continuous growth trajectory, fueled by new projects 	
and acquisitions, its cash flows typically lag its debt issuances related to 	
its new assets. As such, KMP's projected credit metrics (exclusive of material 	
new projects) typically exceed its current ratios. Key credit metrics also 	
depend on KMP keeping its portfolio of expansion projects on time and on 	
budget and funding them in a credit-supportive manner to generate the 	
incremental cash flow necessary to maintain its financial profile, and thus 	
our rating on the company. The mainly fee-based nature of the company's 	
various businesses and significant hedges in the carbon dioxide business, 	
which is the most volatile of KMP's businesses, support near-term cash flow 	
predictability. We expect credit metrics to be adequate for the rating, with 	
debt to EBITDA of about 4x, and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage 	
and FFO to total debt of about 5.5x and 20%, respectively. As of Sept. 30, 	
2011, debt to EBITDA was 4.3x with FFO to total debt of about 21%. A reduction 	
in capital spending requirements, full cash flow receipts, reduced guaranteed 	
debt obligations from the large pipeline projects recently completed, and 	
higher oil prices currently bolster KMP's credit metrics.	
	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on KMP is 'A-2'. We view KMP's liquidity as adequate. 	
For the next 12 months, we expect KMP's liquidity sources to slightly exceed 	
its projected uses. We project FFO of about $3 billion, a $2.2 billion 	
revolving credit facility due July 2016 (reduced by about $645 million of 	
commercial paper as of Dec. 31, 2011), and cash of about $409 million as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011. We project cash uses to include estimated maintenance and long 	
lead-time projects in the area of $1.5 billion (note though that total 	
expenditures may be notably higher related to discretionary projects) and 	
roughly $3 billion in cash distributions and debt maturities. KMP is in 	
compliance with its financial covenants, with a consolidated debt to 	
consolidated EBITDA ratio of 3.72x (limit of 5.5x) as of Sept. 30, 2011. If 	
EBITDA were to fall, we would expect the company to curtail growth-oriented 	
capital expenditures or use external financing to meet any shortfall, assuming 	
it does not reduce distributions.	
	
KMP's liquidity and cash generation are adequate to fund the company's 	
operations and maintenance capital spending requirements, and to meet its debt 	
service and distributions. However, the company must preserve access to the 	
debt and equity markets to raise funds for its growth-oriented capital 	
expenditure program and to maintain its ratings. KMP has demonstrated its 	
ability to access the capital markets even amid very challenging conditions. 	
We expect KMP's distribution coverage ratio to be roughly 1x in 2012, in line 	
with historical averages. The company expects total distributions to be about 	
$3.1 billion, with about $500 million paid to Kinder Morgan Management LLC in 	
shares, which provides a slight cushion. KMP has been able to meet its 	
distribution growth targets consistently, and there is no single element that 	
is likely to result in a distribution shortfall. KMI could also support KMP's 	
liquidity, if necessary, by purchasing equity through KMP's revolving credit 	
facility. KMI has offered this support in the past, and we expect it would do 	
so in the future, if possible, to maintain KMP's financial health.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook on the ratings reflects our expectations for a slightly 	
improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending 	
program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. We could lower the 	
ratings if debt to EBITDA were to increase to over 4.5x. We are unlikely to 	
raise ratings unless the partnership shows less willingness to use debt to 	
fund growth-related capital expenditures. We also consider KMI's systemwide 	
leverage in our ratings on KMP. If we downgraded KMI, our ratings on KMP would 	
likely be affected due the linkages between the two entities. We would not 	
anticipate the ratings differential between KMP and KMI to exceed three 	
notches. On the other hand, we would not likely raise our ratings on KMP if we 	
raised our ratings on KMI.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Ratings On Kinder Morgan Inc., El Paso corp. Are Affirmed After 	
Announced Acquisition, Oct. 17, 2011	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.	
Corporate credit rating              BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
$1 billion senior unsecured notes    BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

